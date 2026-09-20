The Assam Government last week launched the Assam Cooling Action Plan, whose basic objective is to tackle rising temperatures in the next one-and-a-half decades. As the plan was launched as part of the World Ozone Day observed on September 17, it has come to light that while the average temperatures in Assam rose by 0.59°C between 1951 and 2010, maximum temperatures have registered a continuing upward trend, with summer highs nearing 40°C. Furthermore, Assam’s cooling-related electricity demand would double by 2040. Developed by the Assam Climate Change Management Society with the technical collaboration of the World Resources Institute (WRI-India), the core goal of the Assam Cooling Action Plan (ACAP) is to translate the national India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP) into a state-specific roadmap to balance rising thermal comfort needs with environmental sustainability and energy security. In this context, it is important to note that WRI India is an independent knowledge organisation. It is important to note that WRI India is an independent knowledge organisation that provides objective information and practical proposals to foster environmentally sound and socially equitable development. As has been stated in the Assam Cooling Action Plan, cooling-related electricity demand in Assam is projected to become more than double from 3,576 GWh in 2025 to 8,445 GWh by the year 2040. Given this projection, it is pertinent to note that the Action Plan framework focuses on four major areas driving cooling demand. These are (a) Buildings – Promoting energy-efficient passive architecture and cool roofs; (b) Cold Chain – Strengthening infrastructure to improve food security and reduce spoilage; (c) Industry – Adopting low-carbon, energy-efficient cooling technologies; and (d) Transport – Factoring in vehicular and transit cooling dynamics. As projected, the electricity consumption demand for residential cooling (by using air conditioners) alone is expected to jump from 2,446 GWh to 5,522 GWh by the year 2040. While increased use of air conditioners and other cooling mechanisms is one aspect of tackling the fast-increasing temperature, it is significant to note that the Action Plan has also proposed nature-based solutions. The Government of Assam has already emphasised the expansion of the state’s green cover through initiatives like the Amrit Brikshya Andolan, launched in 2023. How this Andolan is actually moving forward is, however, a different issue that probably calls for a review at the highest level.