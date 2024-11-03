COP 28 and Environmental Policies

Satyabrat Borah

COP28 and environmental policies are central issues in today’s world as nations come together to address the urgent challenge of climate change. COP28 is the latest in a series of annual global climate conferences where countries assess progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, set new targets, and share strategies for a sustainable future. This meeting, part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), gathers world leaders, experts, and activists to address the pressing need to curb global warming and reduce human impact on the planet.

There has been an increasing focus on limiting the global temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees Celsius, as outlined in the Paris Agreement. This goal is crucial because exceeding this threshold could lead to more extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and severe impacts on biodiversity and human communities. For a country like India, which is highly vulnerable to climate impacts such as intense heatwaves, floods, and changing monsoon patterns, engaging in COP28 is critical for both national and global interests. India has been advocating for an equitable approach to climate action, emphasizing the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities.” This principle recognises that while all nations need to act on climate, wealthier nations with a longer history of industrial emissions should bear a larger responsibility.

India’s environmental policies have evolved significantly in recent years, with a strong focus on renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and forest conservation. The country has set ambitious goals for increasing its use of renewable energy, particularly solar and wind power. India’s National Solar Mission aims to achieve 280 gigawatts of installed solar capacity by 2030, making it one of the largest solar energy initiatives in the world. This commitment aligns with the global push toward renewable energy as a way to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and cut down on carbon emissions.

The role of renewable energy in India’s environmental policy is crucial because it addresses multiple challenges. Not only does it reduce carbon emissions, but it also helps to address energy poverty in rural areas, where many people still lack reliable access to electricity. Through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, which India co-founded, the country is helping to promote solar energy use in developing nations, particularly those in tropical regions with high solar potential. This initiative is a key part of India’s contribution to global climate action, as it provides a platform for knowledge-sharing, financing, and policy support for solar projects around the world.

Another significant area of focus in India’s environmental policy is sustainable agriculture. Agriculture is a major part of India’s economy and employs a large portion of its population. However, traditional farming practices can be resource-intensive and often involve the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, which can harm the environment. To address these issues, the Indian government has introduced policies to promote organic farming, water efficient practices, and soil conservation. One such initiative is the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, which aims to increase water use efficiency in agriculture, ensuring that more crops are produced per unit of water. These policies not only contribute to environmental sustainability but also support the livelihoods of farmers by improving crop yields and resilience to climate impacts.

Forestry and biodiversity conservation are also important components of India’s environmental strategy. India is home to diverse ecosystems, from the Himalayas to the Western Ghats, each with unique flora and fauna. However, these ecosystems are under threat from deforestation, urbanization, and climate change. In response, the Indian government has implemented programs like the National Mission for Green India, which aims to increase forest cover, restore degraded ecosystems, and enhance biodiversity. Through these efforts, India seeks to protect its natural heritage while also contributing to global carbon sequestration, as forests play a crucial role in absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

India’s approach to climate action also includes initiatives to reduce pollution and improve air quality. Air pollution is a significant health issue in many Indian cities, where vehicle emissions, industrial activity, and construction contribute to high levels of particulate matter in the air. To address this, India has launched the National Clean Air Programme, which aims to reduce air pollution levels in urban areas by promoting cleaner technologies and stricter emission standards. Additionally, the government is working to reduce reliance on coal, a major source of air pollution, by encouraging the use of cleaner fuels and transitioning to renewable energy sources.

COP28 provides a platform for India to showcase these efforts and advocate for increased support for developing countries in their climate action. Financing is a critical issue, as many developing countries lack the resources to implement large-scale environmental projects. India, along with other developing nations, is calling for developed countries to fulfil their commitments to provide climate finance, which was a promise made in previous COP meetings. This funding is essential for countries to adapt to the impacts of climate change, such as building resilient infrastructure, developing drought-resistant crops, and protecting communities from extreme weather events.

One of the main challenges in global climate negotiations is balancing economic growth with environmental protection. For India, this is a particularly complex issue, as it is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies with a large population that aspires to improved living standards. The government is keen to ensure that climate policies do not hinder economic development but rather create opportunities for sustainable growth. This approach is reflected in India’s emphasis on the “green economy,” which aims to create jobs and stimulate economic growth through environmentally friendly industries. The promotion of electric vehicles, for example, is an area where India sees potential for both economic and environmental benefits. By investing in electric mobility, the government hopes to reduce oil imports, decrease pollution, and create new employment opportunities in the manufacturing and services sectors.

India’s participation in COP28 is also shaped by its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a set of global targets established by the United Nations to promote economic, social, and environmental well-being. Many of India’s environmental policies align with the SDGs, such as clean energy, responsible consumption, and climate action. By integrating these goals into national policy, India is working to ensure that its development path is both inclusive and sustainable, benefiting all sections of society, especially the most vulnerable.

In the lead-up to COP28, there is a growing recognition of the importance of collaboration between governments, businesses, and civil society in addressing climate change. In India, partnerships with the private sector are playing an increasingly important role in advancing environmental goals. Companies are investing in clean energy, adopting sustainable practices, and supporting conservation efforts as part of their corporate social responsibility. These partnerships are essential because the scale of the climate challenge requires the resources and innovation that the private sector can provide.

Youth involvement is also becoming a prominent feature of India’s climate action. Across the country, young people are mobilising to raise awareness about climate change and advocate for stronger environmental policies. This movement reflects a broader global trend, as young people around the world are increasingly calling for urgent action to protect their future. In India, youth-led organizations and activists are working to educate communities, promote sustainable practices, and hold policymakers accountable. This engagement is vital because it ensures that the voices of future generations are heard in climate discussions.

COP28 is expected to address a range of issues beyond emissions reduction, including climate adaptation, resilience-building, and loss and damage—a term that refers to the impacts of climate change that cannot be avoided. India is particularly focused on adaptation, as the country is already experiencing the effects of climate change, such as more frequent and intense heatwaves, unpredictable monsoon patterns, and rising sea levels that threaten coastal communities. Adaptation efforts in India include initiatives to improve water management, protect coastal areas, and enhance disaster preparedness. These measures are essential for building resilience in vulnerable communities and ensuring that development gains are not eroded by climate impacts.

Loss and damage is another area where India is advocating for greater international support. As a developing country, India faces significant costs related to climate-related disasters, which strain its resources and hinder progress in poverty reduction. Through COP28, India is calling for a mechanism to provide financial assistance to countries that suffer from climate-induced losses, such as damage to infrastructure, agricultural losses, and displacement of people. This issue has gained prominence in recent years, as developing countries argue that they are disproportionately affected by a problem largely caused by historical emissions from industrialised nations.

COP28 and environmental policies are not only about reducing emissions but also about building a sustainable and resilient future for all. For India, this involves balancing economic growth with environmental protection, supporting vulnerable communities, and advocating for global cooperation and fairness in climate action. Through its renewable energy initiatives, sustainable agriculture programs, forest conservation efforts, and commitment to clean air, India is contributing to the global fight against climate change. However, the scale of the challenge requires continued efforts, increased international support, and a shared commitment to creating a world where both people and nature can thrive. COP28 offers a platform for nations to come together, learn from each other, and strengthen their resolve to address one of the greatest challenges of our time.