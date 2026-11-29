Dr. Lakshmi Niwas Kalwar

(lnkmountpeak@gmail.com)

The longest United Nations climate summit in history ended not with hope, but with silence.

After more than two weeks of talks in Antalya, Turkey, and over 44 to 50 hours of overtime, COP31 — the 31st UN Climate Change Conference — closed on Sunday, 22 November 2026, without a final deal. Nearly 200 countries failed to agree on a common political declaration, known as the “Antalya Pact.” It was only the third time since COP summits began in 1995 that the world has gone home without a cover decision. And it was the first major breakdown since COP15 in Copenhagen in 2009. The message from Antalya is chilling in its simplicity: the science is clear, the crisis is worsening, but politics is still not ready to act.

Why Did COP31 Fail? The failure came down to two words that the world could not agree to write: ‘fossil fuels’. Coal, oil and gas are the main drivers of global warming. At COP28 in Dubai in 2023, countries had for the first time agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels.” That promise was supposed to be strengthened at COP31. Instead, it disappeared. The final draft of the Antalya Pact, prepared by the Turkish and Australian presidencies, did not even mention fossil fuels. It only repeated the old COP28 language, while pushing a new target of increasing electricity’s share to 35% by 2035 and massively expanding Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technology. The European Union, the UK, Panama, Marshall Islands, Norway and many vulnerable island nations refused to endorse it. Ireland’s Climate Minister Darragh O’Brien, speaking for the EU, said bluntly: “We will not endorse a cover decision or an Antalya Pact that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change.”

On the other side, fossil-fuel producing countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia opposed any language on phasing out oil, gas and coal. Russia reportedly ruled out any mention of fossil fuels at all. Saudi Arabia pushed for carbon capture — a technology critic says allow oil companies to keep producing while claiming to clean up emissions — instead of real cuts. Caught between these two red lines, the presidency had no consensus to gavel through. COP31 President Murat Kurum admitted: “It is clear that there are parties in this hall who oppose this text. We recognise that there is no consensus.”

The Second Failure: Climate Finance. If fossil fuels broke the talks, climate finance buried them. Developing countries — who have contributed least to climate change but suffer most from it — had demanded a concrete $120 billion target for adaptation finance. That figure was dropped from the final draft. Instead, the draft only talked vaguely about “tripling adaptation finance by 2035” — without any baseline, timeline, or delivery mechanism.

India, speaking for the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDCs), said in strong words that developed countries refused to even engage on finance. Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said developing countries were told finance was “dead in the water,” despite their increasing needs for a problem they did not cause. The numbers explain the anger. Developing countries need an estimated $5.1 trillion to $6.8 trillion by 2030 to meet their climate plans. But according to UNEP’s Adaptation Gap Report 2026, public adaptation flows from developed to developing countries were only $28.2 to $31.7 billion in 2024, against needs of $305 billion a year by 2035. On Loss and Damage too, even the mention that only 50% of the $822 million pledged had actually been paid was removed from the text. In short: the poor were asked to trust promises, while the rich refused to put money on the table.

Though talking big and setting rules for the rest of the world, America hid away from it’s expected role. A Summit without America, Shadowed by War, COP31 also took place in a fractured world. The United States, under President Donald Trump, stayed away from international climate action. Wars, high energy prices, and tight government budgets made countries focus on domestic survival rather than global cooperation. Even climate science became controversial. Efforts to get the IPCC to deliver three key reports before the 2028 Global Stocktake were opposed by some countries. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “deeply disappointed.” But he added a powerful line that will be remembered: “There may be no consensus in the negotiating room. There is no ambiguity in the science. We can’t put out the fire while pouring fuel on it.”

Possible Impact of the Failure — why Antalya Matters. The collapse of COP31 is not just a diplomatic embarrassment. Its impacts will be real, and felt first by the most vulnerable:

1. Loss of Trust in Multilateralism: For five years, COPs had at least produced a consensus, however weak. Antalya broke that streak. If the UN process cannot deliver even a political statement, countries may lose faith in it and turn to smaller clubs, bilateral deals, and trade measures like carbon border taxes. That will fragment global action.

2. 1.5°C Target Now Almost Out of Reach: The draft itself admitted the world is on course to exceed 1.5°C warming. Without a fossil fuel roadmap, emissions will keep rising. Every 0.1°C of extra warming means more heatwaves, floods, droughts, and cyclones — especially for Assam, Bengal, Bihar, and coastal India.

3. Adaptation Will Suffer Most: Rich countries refusing finance means poor countries will have to face floods, erosion, and crop failure alone. For Assam, where every year Brahmaputra floods displace lakhs of people, this means less money for embankments, early warning, resilient housing, and crop insurance.

4. Fossil Fuel Expansion Will Get Encouragement: By failing to repeat the “transition away” commitment, COP31 has given a signal to oil and gas companies that they can continue expanding. Carbon capture, without phase-out, may become an excuse to delay real change.

5. Rise of Regional and National Action: But all is not lost. Analysts note a shift towards national policies, regional alliances, and carbon markets. The 57-nation Santa Marta Group led by Colombia and Netherlands is working on fossil fuel phase-out roadmaps. Seventeen governments endorsed a playbook for high-integrity carbon credit trading. India has already crossed 170 GW of solar capacity and continues its own transition, with or without a COP deal. As India’s minister said: absence of a deal does not pause climate action.

What Must Happen Before COP32? The unfinished business of Antalya will now go to COP32 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in November 2027.Three things must happen there: First, a clear, time-bound roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels — not just vague promises. Second, a quantified, accountable adaptation finance target with a clear baseline — not empty talk of tripling. Third, restoration of equity and the principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities — that those who polluted most must pay most.

Conclusion: A Wake-Up Call, Not a Funeral. COP31 was called the “Implementation COP.” It became, in the words of activists, “the worst COP ever” — a battle just to defend commitments already made. But failure can also be a wake-up call. The EU’s refusal to sign a weak deal was, in a sense, honest: _“No deal is better than a deal that locks in failure.” The climate crisis will not wait for consensus. Floods will not wait for finance. Heat will not wait for politics. Antalya has shown us the limits of talk. The next two years must show us the power of action — by nations, by states, by cities, and by each one of us. Because, as the UN chief said, the fire is still burning. And we cannot put it out while still pouring fuel on it.