There is exactly one month remaining until the end of the current year. But media reports indicate that schools across Assam are struggling. Corporal punishment was banned in India from April 1, 2010, after the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, came into force. But incidents of violation of this provision – including caning, making students kneel down or stand on the bench or out in the sun, as well as verbal abuse – continue to occur in many schools. A teacher at a coaching centre in Moran recently allegedly slapped some students and hit them with a stick over an incident involving the theft of a power bank. In another incident last week, a teacher at an English-medium missionary school in Dibrugarh allegedly physically assaulted a student so severely that the student required hospitalisation. In yet another incident, which occurred at Tengakhat about two weeks ago, a school teacher was detained by the police after receipt of complaints of alleged sexual abuse of one of his students during private tuition at his rented house. In Bongaigaon, a teacher so badly hit a Class VII student that the student suffered swelling in the head, apart from bleeding in one of his ears. In May this year, a teacher in a primary school in Charaideo was suspended after CCTV footage showed him allegedly hitting, kicking, and grabbing students inside a classroom, apart from forcing them to do personal tasks. Many more incidents like these likely occur in schools within a two-kilometre radius of the Chief Minister and Education Minister’s offices in the heart of Guwahati, where teachers regularly violate the RTE Act by beating, punishing, and abusing students, often without being reported. Often, parents and guardians are not aware of the legal provisions that ban corporal punishment by teachers in schools. But what appears to be of serious concern is that a large number of teachers seem unaware and oblivious to the fact that the RTE Act explicitly bans physical punishment and mental harassment of students under eighteen years of age. It is important to note that the definition of a ‘child’ under the law also covers thousands of students studying at the higher secondary level, whether in schools or colleges. It is not known whether the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) has conducted any survey of such violations in the state’s educational institutions. A survey is likely to reveal numerous such incidents. The government and its various agencies, including the ASCPCR, do conduct from time to time sensitisation workshops, zonal/district-level training programmes, and RTE/child protection outreach covering non-violent discipline, corporal punishment prevention, inclusive education, POCSO Act (2012), and Juvenile Justice Act (2015). But those seem to be inadequate. Training sessions should also cover the parents of every educational institution so that the level of awareness is increased to the maximum possible level.