CWRC’s Journey

The Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation, known more popularly as CWRC, located near the world-famous Kaziranga National Park, has completed twenty-five years of its existence. This is not an achievement for an organisation or institution just in terms of years alone. Rather, it has been able to stand out globally in the medical treatment and rehabilitation of over ten thousand rescued wild animals – rhinos, tigers, elephants, buffaloes, reptiles, and birds – in the past quarter of a century, which belonged not just to Kaziranga but also to other parts of the state and the Northeastern region. Assam and the Northeast, in fact, must take pride in the fact that the CWRC is India’s first dedicated facility to hand-raise, offer all kinds of medical treatment, including complicated surgery, and release orphaned and injured wild animals, subsequently returning them to the wild. Founded on August 28, 2002, the CWRC has, over the past twenty-five years, grown into a cornerstone of science-led wildlife conservation not only in this part of the world but also has been able to draw global appreciation for the yeoman’s service it has rendered. Managed as a joint initiative by the Assam Forest Department and the Wildlife Trust of India, in partnership with the International Fund for Animal Welfare, the CWRC at Kaziranga has, in the past twenty-five years, also provided valuable service to cases beyond Kaziranga and extending across both Eastern and Western Assam by sending out its Mobile Veterinary Service units whenever a call was received. Also important to note, the CWRC’s reach has covered delivering emergency veterinary care, hand-raising orphaned animals when required, and preparing fit individuals for release through scientifically established protocols. The Centre has also played a very significant role during the floods. The CWRC collaborates closely with the Assam Forest Department to rescue stranded, injured, or displaced animals during floods, while also providing veterinary care and assisting in reuniting young animals with their mothers whenever possible. Moreover, the CWRC has trained hundreds of young school and college students around Kaziranga on rescuing animals stranded or displaced during the floods. This way, it has helped spread the message of wildlife conservation and environment protection among young people who are tomorrow’s responsible citizens. Beyond emergency response, the CWRC has also been working closely with communities by conducting outreach programmes aimed at reducing human-animal conflict and strengthening community-led conservation efforts.