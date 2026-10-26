Cybercrime and drug abuse: A collective responsibility

Harsha Mohan Sarma

(harshasarma183@gmail.com)

The digital revolution has expanded the horizons of education, communication and creativity, but it has also exposed young people to cybercrime, exploitation and addiction. These dangers are not isolated personal failures or private family matters; they are interconnected social threats that demand shared responsibility. Families must provide trust, guidance and early support; schools must build digital, emotional and ethical resilience; communities must create safe, constructive environments; and the administration must ensure effective prevention, law enforcement, treatment and rehabilitation. Only such coordinated action can protect young people’s dignity, health and future.

Adolescence is a crucial stage of life when character, values, identity and future aspirations take shape. Curiosity, peer pressure, the desire for acceptance and the urge for independence are natural at this age. However, without proper guidance and emotional support, these tendencies can make young people vulnerable to cybercriminals, drug traffickers and other harmful influences.

Digital technology has become an indispensable part of modern education. It provides access to knowledge, encourages creativity and connects people across geographical boundaries. However, the ability to use technology does not necessarily imply an understanding of digital safety. Many adolescents remain unaware of the risks associated with sharing personal information online. Fake identities, online fraud, cyberbullying, identity theft, harassment, the misuse of private photographs and videos and digital blackmail can have devastating consequences. The desire for popularity on social media may also encourage young people to compromise their privacy or establish relationships with strangers whose intentions they cannot verify.

Unlike physical violence, cyber abuse often leaves no visible marks. Nevertheless, humiliation, fear, anxiety, social stigma and loss of self-confidence can deeply affect a young person’s mental well-being. Victims sometimes remain silent out of embarrassment or fear of being blamed, allowing the situation to worsen. The solution does not lie in simply prohibiting children from using smartphones. Instead, they must be educated about responsible digital behaviour. They should avoid sharing sensitive information with strangers, refrain from opening suspicious links, use strong passwords and report threatening messages or blackmail to trusted adults. Parents and teachers must ensure that children understand both the opportunities and the dangers of the digital world.

Drug abuse presents an equally serious threat to the health and future of young people. Curiosity, peer pressure, loneliness, emotional distress, family conflict and unhealthy friendships may encourage some adolescents to experiment with addictive substances. What begins as experimentation can develop into dependence and addiction.

Substance abuse may lead to declining academic performance, irregular attendance, social withdrawal, behavioural changes and deteriorating health. In severe cases, it can contribute to family conflict, financial hardship and involvement in unlawful activities.

However, addiction should not simply be dismissed as a moral failure or weakness of character. Its causes are complex, and those affected may require medical treatment, psychological counselling and sustained support. Not every young person who uses drugs is a criminal. At the same time, drug trafficking networks must be held accountable for exploiting the vulnerabilities of young people. Preventive efforts must therefore extend beyond individual awareness to effective action against suppliers, distributors and organised criminal networks. A comprehensive response must combine law enforcement with treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration.

The family is the first school of life. Children learn affection, trust, discipline, tolerance and responsibility through their experiences at home. Parental responsibility, therefore, extends far beyond providing food, clothing, smartphones and quality education.

In today’s busy world, many parents struggle to find sufficient time to understand their children’s emotional needs. They must make an effort to know their children’s friends, online activities, concerns and changing behaviour. However, vigilance should not become excessive control or constant suspicion. When children fear punishment or humiliation, they may conceal their problems instead of seeking help. Parents should create an atmosphere in which children can speak openly, even when they make mistakes. Regular conversations, reasonable limits on screen time, age-appropriate internet rules and respect for personal boundaries are essential. Sudden behavioural changes, unusual financial demands, frequent isolation or declining interest in studies should invite concern and understanding rather than immediate condemnation.

Educational institutions must go beyond academic instruction and prepare students to face the challenges of modern life. Regular awareness programmes on cyber safety, online ethics, drug prevention and mental health can help students recognise risks and make informed decisions. Teachers are often well placed to identify behavioural changes. Students who become withdrawn, remain frequently absent or lose interest in their studies may need counselling and support rather than punishment alone. Schools and colleges should establish accessible counselling systems and maintain appropriate communication with parents. Sports, music, literature, drama, painting and community service can channel youthful energy towards constructive pursuits. Libraries, playgrounds, cultural centres and youth clubs also provide opportunities for healthy recreation, creativity and social engagement. Society must recognise that the safety of children is a shared responsibility. Neighbours, community organisations, teachers and local leaders should work together to create supportive environments in which young people feel valued and protected.

The administration must play a decisive role in preventing cybercrime and controlling drug trafficking. Police and relevant agencies should respond promptly and sensitively to complaints, particularly when children are victims. Their identities and privacy must be protected, and they should never be blamed or humiliated for reporting abuse. In India, cybercrime complaints can be filed through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at www.cybercrime.gov.in. Victims of online financial fraud should contact the helpline 1930 promptly. Drug prevention requires coordination among the police, narcotics-control agencies, health authorities and local administration. Allegations of illegal drug distribution near educational institutions must be investigated, and effective action must be taken against traffickers and supply networks.

Nevertheless, enforcement alone cannot solve the problem. Young people struggling with addiction need access to treatment, psychological counselling and rehabilitation. Helping them return to education and rebuild their lives is essential. Firm action against criminal networks must go hand in hand with compassion for those who need support. The media also has a responsibility to promote public awareness through accurate reporting rather than sensationalism or the stigmatisation of victims.

Cybercrime and drug abuse may appear to be different problems, but both threaten the safety, dignity and future of young people. Neither can be addressed through isolated efforts. Families must provide affection and trust; educational institutions must nurture awareness and values; society must offer healthy opportunities; and the administration must ensure effective law enforcement, treatment and rehabilitation. A nation’s true wealth lies not merely in its economic prosperity or technological progress, but in the character, health and values of its citizens. Today’s adolescents will become tomorrow’s teachers, doctors, scientists, writers and administrators. If their lives are overwhelmed by cyber abuse and addiction, the consequences will extend far beyond individual families and affect society as a whole. Our responsibility is not merely to raise successful individuals but to nurture compassionate, responsible and conscientious human beings. Technology must be accompanied by ethical awareness, freedom by self-discipline, and rights by responsibility.

Protecting the younger generation is not simply an investment in their future; it is a commitment to the future of our society and civilisation. The time for collective action is now.