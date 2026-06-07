Dahagram and the Logic of Geography in India’s Eastern Frontier

Debika Dutta

(debika.dutta2015@gmail.com)

History rarely remains confined to the past; it continues to shape geog-raphy and, through it, strategic realities long after political settlements are concluded. Even nearly a decade after the 2015 Land Boundary Agreement between India and Bangladesh resolved one of South Asia’s most complex territorial disputes, its wider implications remain relevant. Dahagram–Angarpota, a small enclave connected to Bangladesh through the Teen Bigha Corridor in West Bengal, is a reminder that borders are not static inheritances of history but evolving instruments of governance and security.

At first glance, Dahagram appears insignificant. Yet geography does not allow for easy dismissals. Its importance lies in its location within a sensitive frontier zone near the Siliguri Corridor—the narrow stretch that connects mainland India to the Northeast. As India’s engagement with Southeast Asia deepens under the Act East framework, such locations naturally gain strategic relevance.

The enclave system emerged from historical fragmentation in the Cooch Behar and Rangpur regions. Partition turned these administrative anomalies into international complications, leaving behind scattered territories and populations separated from effective governance. The result was not just a cartographic issue but a long-standing governance challenge, marked by limited access to services and weak administrative reach.

The 2015 Land Boundary Agreement corrected this anomaly through one of the most significant diplomatic steps in India’s post-Independence history. It showed that complex territorial issues can be resolved through sustained political will and cooperation. However, the significance of geography in shaping security realities remains undiminished, despite the resolution of ownership issues.

North Bengal continues to be a critical part of India’s eastern security architecture. The Siliguri Corridor is not just a geographical feature but a strategic lifeline. Any disruption in this narrow stretch can have wide implications for national connectivity and integration. As the Northeast grows as a hub of trade and connectivity, the importance of securing this corridor becomes even more significant.

The India–Bangladesh border remains one of the most complex in the region, shaped by rivers, shifting terrain and densely populated areas. Challenges such as illegal migration, smuggling networks, narcotics trafficking, arms movement and cross-border crime continue to put pressure on border management systems. These are not isolated incidents but continuing structural challenges that require consistent monitoring.

Within this context, arrangements such as the Teen Bigha Corridor reflect practical governance solutions. They balance sovereign concerns with operational needs, allowing regulated access while maintaining territorial control. At the same time, such arrangements require constant vigilance to ensure that administrative convenience does not create security gaps.

India–Bangladesh relations today represent an important and stable partnership in South Asia, covering cooperation in security, trade, connectivity and energy. This partnership supports regional stability, but it does not remove the need for careful and continuous border management.

Dahagram–Angarpota is not a dispute of the present era. It is a reminder of how geography continues to shape strategic realities even after political issues are resolved. The enclave may have been settled on paper, but the region around it remains sensitive from a security perspective.

The key lesson is that sovereignty is not maintained by agreements alone. It depends on effective governance, infrastructure, surveillance capacity and coordination between agencies. Border management today is a continuous process that requires both physical and institutional strength.

As India expands its Act East policy and strengthens connectivity across the Indo-Pacific, the eastern frontier is becoming more central to national planning. The Northeast is increasingly a zone of opportunity and connectivity, making the surrounding border regions more important than before.

The enclave question may have been resolved, but geography continues to matter. Dahagram serves as a reminder that borders are active spaces where security and governance face constant challenges.

For India, the task is to treat border regions not as distant edges but as strategically important zones that must be carefully managed. In that sense, the last enclave is not a relic of the past but an ongoing reminder of the demands of geography and statecraft.