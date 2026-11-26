NITI Aayog estimates that the transport sector in India contributes to around 10% of greenhouse gas emissions in the country and road transport remains the dominant contributor to the sector’s carbon footprint. With rapid urbanisation and economic growth, the demand for road-based passenger and freight transport demand is also steadily rising, placing mounting pressure on transport infrastructure and the environment. States adopting the right strategy to balance the increase in demand for passenger and freight movement by road and environmental protection to ensure that the transport sector makes significant contributions to country’s net-zero ambitions. As cities expand horizontally, the residents need reliable and comfortable transport services for daily commuting. People’s preference for public transport or private mobility solutions in a city depends significantly on how efficiently public transport systems cater to daily commuting requirements. For a rapidly expanding city like Guwahati, public transport infrastructure has failed to keep pace with the rising resident and floating population, forcing many commuters to depend on private vehicles for daily mobility. Introduction of electric buses in the capital city is a laudable initiative to reduce carbon emission and improve efficiency of city bus services. Yet, both the road and the number of bus routes remaining inadequate to cater to the growing number of commuters reflects critical gaps in urban transport planning. Deploying more buses on the existing routes will not improve efficiency of city bus services. Rather, it risks worsening traffic congestion and chaos undermining the very objective of public transport. This calls for rationalising the bus routes to reach out to commuters in every new locality. If the commuters in areas uncovered and underserved with city bus services are assured of a reliable and efficient public transport system, a significant number of them would willingly switch from private vehicles to public vehicles for daily commuting. When a large section of commuters starts commuting in public transport, a significant part of decarbonisation goal is already achieved. Merely raising awareness on importance of using public transport in cutting carbon emissions protecting the environment, and reducing atmospheric pollution cannot be expected to persuade daily commuters to abandon the convenience and flexibility of private vehicles. Availability of a reliable and safe public transport service during the night hours is also crucial to influence the choices of commuters. If an office goer or a service-sector employee commutes to workplace by a bus but is forced to wait for long and uncertain periods for their return journey home, they are likely to prefer buying a personal vehicle for convenience and reliability. When banks and automobile companies roll out attractive loan schemes and promotional offers, the temptation to own a personal vehicle becomes irresistible for many such commuters in an expanding city like Guwahati. This reality is no different for commuters from suburban areas who depend on the city for employment, livelihood and services. The city planners merely knowing the total volume or yearly increase of commuters, including both residents as well as those travelling from suburban areas, is not inadequate for designing a realistic urban public transport system. Knowing the exact routes commuters take from their home to their destinations, the purpose of their travel, and associated economic activities is essential for informed urban transport planning. Bus operators and other transport providers are hesitant to extend services to areas located away from the city’s commercial hubs, fearing that such routes may not be commercially viable. Such apprehension is often unfounded and largely the result of uninformed decision making due to lack of adequate and comprehensive data on commuters’ movement patterns. City authorities like Guwahati Municipal Corporation or Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority taking the initiative of a comprehensive survey on commuters’ movement patterns can go a long way in making required data available in the public domain and help transporters make correct assessment of travel and commuters’ preference for mobility, and take informed decision on extending their services to underserved areas. The city authorities arbitrarily imposing the routes for public transport owners for providing services can be counter-productive. However, if they share the comprehensive data and transparent methodologies for assessing area-specific travel demand, the transport operators may be more willing to explore new service area. Reliable evidence of strong commuters’ demand for public transport backed by a comprehensive and transparent survey may persuade them to extend their service to areas which they had earlier considered commercially unviable. Once that happens, traffic congestion in commercial hubs and key centres of economic, educational, healthcare services in a capital city like Guwahati will also ease considerably. The resulting reduction in vehicular emissions will contribute significantly to cleaner air and the city’s decarbonisation goals as part of the state and the national goal. The sustainability of decarbonisation initiatives for the transport sector needs data-driven planning and sustained investments in efficient public transport systems.