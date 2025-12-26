Dawn of renewal: Embracing 2026 with hope and harmony

Lalit Nath

(lalitnath784@gmail.com)

In the unending march of time, each year marks a chapter in the story of human life, inscribed into history. The Gregorian calendar’s shift from December 31 to January 1 heralds the new English year—a change limited to dates on the surface, yet it stirs profound emotions in the human heart. Across the world, this transition symbolizes hope, joy, prosperity and fresh beginnings. As people replace old calendars with new ones, they reflect on the past year’s triumphs and setbacks, vowing to approach the future with greater awareness, responsibility and self-control. Thus, the New Year transcends mere numerical change; it becomes a pivotal moment for reshaping one’s life perspective.

In Assam, while the Gregorian New Year is observed with enthusiasm, the true cultural renewal comes with Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu in mid-April—the vibrant Assamese New Year. This festival, rooted in agrarian traditions, celebrates spring, harvest and community harmony through Bihu dances, husori songs and feasts of pitha and doi-chira. The final day, often called ‘Chera Bihu’ or ‘Bohagi Bidai’, is dedicated to reflection on the past and resolutions for the future—echoing the universal spirit of renewal that the Gregorian calendar evokes on January 1. As 2026 approaches, many will make resolutions to lead healthier, more disciplined lives, exercise regularly, quit harmful habits, save money, learn new skills, or prioritise family time. These pledges spark initial excitement, making goals feel attainable. Yet, studies reveal a sobering reality—only about 8-12% of people sustain their New Year’s resolutions through the year, with most faltering by late January or February. Why do these commitments fade? Often, people chase external changes while overlooking deeper inner transformation and habitual shifts. Grand, vague ambitions crumble without small, realistic steps. For instance, vowing to rise early is simple, but embedding it into daily routines demands breaking free from laziness and old patterns.

True change, however, isn’t tethered to a date. The New Year offers invaluable self-introspection, urging us to shed detrimental habits and advance consciously. Sustained transformation requires inner resolve fortified by daily discipline and patience. Time waits for no one, yet humans designate the New Year as a milestone for learning from errors and gradual self-improvement. Any moment can spark a fresh start if inner courage ignites.

In today’s rapid era, science and technology’s explosive growth profoundly influences these aspirations. Instant access to information, machine learning and artificial intelligence have revolutionised life, simplifying tasks and connecting the world. Yet, amid these advances, human values face erosion. Compassion, empathy, generosity, cooperation, honesty and tolerance are diminishing in a mechanised society driven by self-interest, consumerism and status-seeking. Globalisation’s downsides amplify materialism, leaving people affluent in gadgets but impoverished in peace.

Alarmingly, the World Health Organization’s latest 2025 data reveals over one billion people worldwide grappling with mental health conditions—anxiety and depression chief among them. Despite constant digital connectivity, profound loneliness prevails. Social media fosters endless comparisons, heightening stress and eroding real relationships. Hours spent online replace face-to-face interactions, weakening community bonds—a concern resonant in Assam, where traditional festivals like Bihu thrive on communal gatherings, husori visits, and shared joys that nurture mental well-being.

In this context, 2026 invites deeper reflection. We can resolve to balance technology with meaningful human connections and more time in nature’s embrace amid Assam’s lush landscapes or in the warmth of family and community during Bihu celebrations. True peace resides in authentic bonds, not screens—something no app can replicate.

History affirms that genuine change stems from thoughts, decisions and actions, not calendar flips. Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violence and Nelson Mandela’s perseverance transformed individuals and societies through unwavering resolve and love.

Let us, then, view 2026 not as just another calendar page, but as a precious opportunity to enrich ourselves and our surroundings. In Assam’s spirit of Rongali Bihu—joyful, inclusive and forward-looking—may we embrace renewal, blending global aspirations with our rooted cultural values for a more harmonious life.

Happy New Year 2026!