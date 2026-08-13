Deciphering the Indo-Bangladesh stalemate

Jaideep Saikia

The geostrategic landscape of South Asia is experiencing a profound operational realignment, transforming what was once a foundational axis of regional stability into a highly volatile theatre of aggressive diplomacy. Two years after the epochal tectonic shift of August 2024, the bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Dhaka is mired in a complex, deeply fraught stalemate. The contemporary atmospherics are no longer defined by the comfortable, institutionalised warmth of the Awami League era. Instead, they are characterised by a delicate tap-dance between an exiled former prime minister, an ascendant nationalist regime in Dhaka (with possible backing from a pro-Pakistan Islamist formation), and an Indian state attempting to salvage its regional hegemony.

To comprehend the current impasse, one must look beyond the immediate diplomatic friction and analyse the broader structural changes under the new Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) administration led by Tarique Rahman. Dhaka’s strategic orientation has shifted toward what can be termed “Sinostanisation”—a premeditated, dual-aligned clientelist framework that binds Bangladesh tightly into the strategic embrace of both Beijing and Islamabad simultaneously.

For decades, New Delhi viewed its eastern neighbour through a framework of unipolar proximity. However, the post-transition reality reveals that Dhaka has operationalised a rapid strategic pivot. Tarique Rahman’s choice of Beijing and Kuala Lumpur for his first official foreign tours earlier this year was a deliberate subversion of the traditional “India-First” unwritten code. By integrating into China’s economic architecture while normalising defence and intelligence coordinates with Pakistan, Dhaka is carving out an assertive posture. Sinostanisation is not merely an alternative foreign policy; it is an active neutralisation strategy. It allows Bangladesh to leverage Chinese capital and Pakistan-aligned ideological networks to systematically dilute New Delhi’s historical sphere of influence.

This structural divergence reached a dramatic flashpoint during the virtual media briefing hosted at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia in New Delhi. The event—marking the second anniversary of her ouster—featured an audio address by Sheikh Hasina alongside a video address by her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

The rhetoric emanating from the briefing was unapologetically alarmist. Joy explicitly warned that Bangladesh was fast degenerating into an eastern replica of Pakistan, forcefully characterising the country as a lawless “hunting ground for the ISI”, where extremist factions and foreign intelligence operatives now enjoy an unfettered, open hand. For Hasina, the platform was an opportunity to project a defiant political afterlife, vowing an adamant return to Bangladesh by December.

The immediate fallout in Dhaka was explosive. It triggered violent domestic reprisals, including a petrol bomb attack on the ancestral home of former Awami League lawmaker and cricket icon Shakib Al Hasan. More critically, it provoked intense diplomatic fury from Bangladesh. Dhaka lambasted the event as an “affront to sovereign equality” and an insult to the martyrs of the July Revolution, openly questioning how an absconding fugitive sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity could use Indian soil as a launchpad for anti-state venom.

Faced with an escalating diplomatic crisis that threatened to completely derail its neighbourhood policy, New Delhi executed a swift and public manoeuvre of strategic dissociation. The Ministry of External Affairs immediately sought to distance the government from the event, issuing a firm, clinical clarification that the press conference was entirely the venture of a private media entity. New Delhi explicitly stated that it neither played a role in facilitating the interaction nor endorsed the contentious political assessments voiced by Hasina and her son regarding the legitimacy of the present Bangladesh government.

The announcement reflects a calculated and astute comprehension within India’s foreign policy establishment. While India’s historical and emotional alignment with the Awami League runs deep, South Block recognises that treating Hasina as a living political proxy inside India is yielding rapidly diminishing returns. The long-term costs of hosting her—exemplified by Dhaka’s increasingly urgent, formal demands for her extradition under the 2013 bilateral treaty—are beginning to outweigh the benefits heavily. By choosing to look away from Hasina’s virtual briefing, India sent a subtle but unambiguous message to Dhaka: New Delhi is prepared to separate personal asylum from state-to-state real politik.

The true measure of this shift is visible in India’s aggressive diplomatic outreach to Tarique Rahman ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. India has extended a high-profile invitation to Rahman to attend the summit. In a brilliant display of diplomatic penmanship, the invitation was dual-tracked: one routed personally through Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official bilateral visit, and another extended to Rahman in his institutional capacity as the current chairperson of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

The invitation is an exercise in sophisticated geopolitical courtship. By embedding a bilateral reset within the grand tapestry of a multilateral Global South forum like BRICS, New Delhi is attempting to give Rahman the necessary domestic political cover to engage with India. It forces the BNP leadership to confront a stark choice: maintain an ideological, anti-India distance to “satisfy” a domestic gallery, or engage with the region’s largest economic and geographic reality.

Yet, the atmospherics remain profoundly strained. Reports filtering out of Dhaka suggest that Rahman is highly hesitant to accept the invitation, with some sources hinting that the possibility of his attendance has “effectively vanished” following the fallout of the Hasina press event.

But the decrees of geography are unforgiving. Despite the profound diplomatic frost, neither nation can permanently escape the absolute reality of their shared topography. Bangladesh and India share a massive, porous 4,096-kilometre land border. They are bound together by inescapable ecological, economic, and logistical realities that no amount of ideological realignment or Sinostanisation can completely dismantle.

The most pressing testament to this interdependence is the historic 1996 Ganga Water Sharing Treaty, which is legally set to expire on December 31, 2026. As the lower riparian state, Bangladesh faces an existential environmental and agricultural crisis if it fails to negotiate a structured, amicable renewal of this treaty with New Delhi before the end of the year. Similarly, critical discussions regarding transit corridors, cross-border grid connectivity, and the management of the restive Teesta River basin cannot be indefinitely postponed or outsourced to Beijing.

The current stalemate is therefore a perilous game of brinkmanship. Dhaka is testing the limits of its strategic autonomy through its swivel toward China and Pakistan, using its outrage over Hasina’s presence in India to extract determined diplomatic leverage. New Delhi, on the other hand, is using a two-pronged approach: it is quietly protecting its important interests while also using its strong intelligence and diplomatic resources—shown by the recent high-level meetings of the new High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi and R&AW Chief Parag Jain in Dhaka—to build a working relationship with the new government. The current India-Bangladesh relationship has shed its romanticised Shonali Adhyay (golden chapter) casing and has entered a real politics-driven chapter. The atmospherics are heavy with mutual suspicion, historical grievances, and the intrusive shadows of external superpowers.

As India prepares to host the BRICS Summit, the empty or occupied seat of the Bangladesh prime minister will serve as a definitive barometer for the future of South Asian geopolitics. If Tarique Rahman skips the Delhi summit, it will indicate that Sinostanisation has firmly established itself, solidifying a prolonged, cold peace along India’s eastern flank. If he chooses to attend, it will demonstrate that even the most ideologically resistant regimes must eventually bow to the permanent diktats of geography. For New Delhi, the challenge lies in mastering this new, unsentimental landscape—learning to protect its vital national security interests without relying on the familiar, but now shattered, crutch of a single political dynasty in Dhaka.

(Jaideep Saikia is a Distinguished Fellow of the prestigious New Delhi-based Council of Strategic and Defence Research.)