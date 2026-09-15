Democracy: The Fundamental Pillar of Peace, Freedom and Equality

International Day of Democracy–September 15, 2026

Lalit Gargg

(lalitgarg11@gmail.com)

Democracy is not merely the act of casting a vote on a ballot paper. It is a belief that every citizen should have the chance to contribute to nation-building while maintaining their dignity and rights. In this sense, democracy is a fundamental pillar of peace, freedom, equality and peaceful coexistence. Observed every year on September 15, the International Day of Democracy provides an opportunity to strengthen this democratic consciousness. The United Nations General Assembly established the day in 2007, and it has been observed since 2008. In 2026, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has chosen "Bring Human Rights to the Heart of Democracy" as the central theme. The message is clear: human rights are not decorative features of democracy; they are its essential foundation. Without the protection of human rights, democracy remains incomplete, even when elections, parliaments and constitutions are in place.

The most fundamental question confronting democracy today is whether it survives merely as an institutional framework or whether citizens' freedoms, equality, justice, dialogue and human dignity are genuinely protected within it. Democracy cannot be confined to elections alone. Human rights, the rule of law and meaningful citizen participation are integral to its very spirit. The beauty of democracy lies in the fact that the ultimate source of political power is the people. Yet its vulnerability also begins here. When citizens forget their responsibilities, remain conscious of their rights but indifferent to their duties, or allow elections to be influenced by caste, religion, region, money power, muscle power or misinformation, the outward structure of democracy may survive while its soul gradually weakens.

Across the world, democratic institutions are facing serious challenges. Political polarisation is deepening, questions are being raised about institutional independence, freedom of expression and civil liberties are under pressure, and those in power are becoming increasingly unaccountable; the tendency towards concentration of power is becoming a matter of concern in many societies. Simply holding elections in the name of democracy is not enough. If citizens' voices are ignored after elections, the opposition is treated as an enemy, the media loses its independence, the judiciary comes under pressure, and those in power become increasingly unaccountable, then democracy can gradually turn into the tyranny of the majority. Mahatma Gandhi's vision of democracy remains profoundly relevant in this context. He believed that the weakest person in a democracy should receive the same opportunity as the most powerful person. For Gandhi, democracy was not merely a mechanism for acquiring political power; it was a system designed to ensure dignity, opportunity and justice for even the most vulnerable. He linked democracy with non-violence, discipline, self-restraint and responsible citizenship. His thought reminds us that democracy cannot survive on the foundations of violence and falsehood.

Winston Churchill's celebrated observation also helps illuminate the nature of democracy: "Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all those other forms that have been tried." The statement acknowledges democracy's imperfections while highlighting its comparative strength. Democracy is not a perfect system, but it possesses the capacity for self-correction. People can elect a government, question it, criticise it and, when necessary, replace it. This is perhaps democracy's greatest strength-the peaceful transfer of power. When people can change governments through the ballot instead of violence, revolution, or bloodshed, the roots of democracy grow stronger. But such a system requires free and fair elections, an independent judiciary, a free media and an active civil society.

Today, democracy also faces a new and complex challenge in the form of artificial intelligence and digital technology. Technology can make democracy more participatory, transparent and responsive. AI can help monitor public schemes, address citizens' grievances, analyse data for policymaking and communicate public opinion to institutions of governance. Yet the same technology can also become a powerful vehicle for misinformation, deepfakes, targeted disinformation, hate speech and manipulation of public opinion. The democratic future of technology, therefore, will not be determined merely by technological capability but by the strength of human judgement behind it. AI must not become a substitute for democratic wisdom; it should serve as an instrument to strengthen it. Technology must empower citizens rather than become a tool for controlling them. That should be the true test of a democratic digital culture.

Another vital requirement of democracy is a culture of dialogue. Dissent is not a weakness of democracy; it is one of its greatest strengths. Questioning the government is not anti-national; criticising the opposition is not anti-democratic; and the media demanding accountability from those in power is not an attack on the system. These are signs of a living democracy. When dissent is suppressed, democratic dialogue disappears and fear takes its place. For this reason, internal democracy within political parties is equally important. Political organisations that avoid consultation, transparency and healthy leadership transitions within their own structures cannot credibly cultivate democratic values in society at large. Democracy must begin not merely in Parliament, but within political parties and civil society. Likewise, democracy should not be confined to national institutions. Panchayats, municipalities and local bodies are the real classrooms of democracy. If ordinary citizens are excluded from decisions affecting their villages, towns and neighbourhoods, democratic decentralisation remains incomplete. Gandhi's vision of Gram Swaraj represented precisely this broader democratic ideal-the flow of power not merely from the top downward, but from the grassroots upward.

The success of democracy also depends on citizens understanding that rights and duties are inseparable. Voting is not the entirety of civic responsibility. Seeking reliable information, respecting the Constitution and the law, paying taxes honestly, protecting public property, preserving social harmony and raising peaceful and democratic voices against wrong policies are equally important dimensions of responsible citizenship. Ultimately, democracy is not a ready-made system that can simply be inherited; it is a continuous discipline and a shared responsibility. Every generation must strengthen it through its conduct, institutions and public life. Democracy becomes meaningful only when power remains accountable to the people, institutions remain independent, human rights are protected, the vulnerable receive justice, dissent is respected and citizens genuinely believe that governance exists for their welfare.

India is not only the world's largest democracy; it is also a remarkable example of democratic diversity and mass participation. Despite its enormous population, immense linguistic and cultural diversity and multiplicity of political ideologies, India has continuously strengthened its democratic system through the Constitution, universal adult franchise and an independent electoral process. The peaceful transfer of power, an independent judiciary, a vibrant Parliament, an active media and a strong civil society constitute important pillars of its democratic strength. India demonstrates that diversity need not be a source of division; it can become a source of collective strength. Its democratic resilience, however, will remain meaningful only when civic duties are valued alongside rights, and tolerance, dialogue, transparency and faith in constitutional values are given the highest priority.

The International Day of Democracy therefore offers an opportunity for profound introspection. The need today is not merely to preserve democracy but to make it more humane, more participatory, more transparent and more accountable. Human rights are its foundation, public participation its strength, dialogue its soul and accountability its protective shield. When technology is guided by human compassion, power is restrained by ethics, and citizens become conscious not only of their rights but also of their responsibilities, democracy can move closer to its highest ideal. The true victory of democracy will come when both the most powerful and the most vulnerable citizen feel that their voice carries equal value and that they are entitled to equal justice, dignity and opportunity. That is the essence of democracy-and the strongest guarantee of its future.