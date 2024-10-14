Democracy triumphs in J & K: BJP’s vision of progress unfolds

Dipak Kurmi

(The writer can be reached at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com)

The declaration of election results for both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir marks two distinct yet significant political outcomes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Haryana, the BJP secured a decisive victory, while in Jammu and Kashmir, the party made historic strides, emerging as a central political force. While the Congress party predictably decried foul play, a deeper and more profound truth emerged from these elections: the resilience and strength of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, a region long overshadowed by strife and conflict. This watershed moment is a testament to the BJP’s commitment to the vision of Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat, and Jamhooriyat, first championed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now advanced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The peaceful, record-breaking voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir, along with the successful completion of elections, reflects the people’s trust in democratic processes and their endorsement of PM Modi’s vision. This electoral milestone not only represents a victory for the BJP but also signifies the broader integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India’s democratic mainstream, a remarkable achievement for a region that has historically grappled with separatism, militancy, and political instability.

BJP’s Historic Success in Jammu and Kashmir

The BJP’s performance in Jammu and Kashmir was nothing short of historic. For a region that has long been dominated by local and regional political parties, the BJP’s ability to make significant inroads and emerge as a key political force signals a transformative shift in the political landscape. This breakthrough is a testament to the party’s growing acceptance among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, despite the complexities and challenges that have long characterized the region. The BJP’s resilience and steadfast commitment to integrating Jammu and Kashmir more fully into India’s national framework are clear. Overcoming entrenched regional dynamics and winning the trust of voters, the party has positioned itself as a central player in the region’s politics, opening doors for future electoral gains. This success is a direct outcome of PM Modi’s leadership and the BJP’s focus on ensuring that Jammu and Kashmir benefits from India’s broader economic and developmental agenda.

A transformative shift in the political discourse

One of the most profound changes in Jammu and Kashmir under BJP rule is the transformation of the political discourse. A region once reduced to what many described as a “stone-pelting industry” is now witnessing social, economic, and political progress through peaceful elections. This dramatic shift is the result of PM Modi’s vision for inclusive development and democratic resurgence. His government has championed policies aimed at restoring peace and fostering growth, making the promise of a brighter future for the people of Kashmir an emerging reality rather than a distant dream.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has seen a wave of transformative changes. The region, once mired in separatism and political instability, has been integrated more deeply into India’s constitutional framework. This integration has allowed for more direct governance, smoother implementation of central schemes, and greater economic investment. Infrastructure development has accelerated, with new roads, schools, and healthcare facilities enhancing the quality of life for the people. Tourism, once the backbone of Kashmir’s economy, has rebounded, further energising local businesses. Initiatives such as the Industrial Development Package have attracted investment, created jobs, and fostered economic growth.

Strengthening Democratic Processes

The most significant outcome of these changes, however, is the restoration of peace and the successful, peaceful elections in Jammu and Kashmir. These elections stand as a testament to the strength of India’s democratic processes and PM Modi’s vision of stability and development for all regions of the country, including those that have faced historical challenges.

This article seeks to debunk the myths surrounding India’s democracy, myths that are often propagated by both domestic and international actors who question its robustness. The voter turnout in traditionally volatile areas such as Sopore, long considered a hotbed of separatism and militancy, illustrates this point. Sopore recorded a voter turnout of 41.44%, an 11% increase from the 2014 elections. Similarly, encouraging figures emerged from Baramulla and Pattan constituencies, where voters embraced the “festival of democracy.” The peaceful participation in elections across regions previously engulfed by violence demonstrates the people’s renewed faith in democratic processes and their desire to shape their future through the ballot box.

Inclusion of marginalised communities

A particularly heartening development is the participation of historically marginalised communities in the democratic process. For the first time, members of the Valmiki community, who had long been disenfranchised, were able to exercise their voting rights in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. This monumental step toward social justice and equality marks a new chapter in the region’s democratic journey. The high voter turnout in areas such as Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, and Kulgam—where participation rates reached 80%, 71%, 70%, and 62%, respectively — further underscores the widespread enthusiasm for democratic participation.

Congress’s Contradictory

Stance on Democracy

Despite overwhelming evidence of peaceful elections and robust democratic engagement, the Congress party continues to level baseless accusations against the BJP. Prime Minister Modi astutely observed that for Congress, democracy only seems legitimate when they are victorious. This stance is ironic, given that during the UPA government, under the leadership of Dr. Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi publicly tore up a constitutionally passed ordinance — an act that symbolized the party’s disregard for democratic norms. Where was Congress’s respect for democracy then?

For a decade, the UPA government, remote-controlled by the Gandhi family, operated without transparency or accountability. When Congress loses elections, they cry foul, alleging Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering. Yet, when they win, they conveniently remain silent on the same electoral system. This inconsistency reflects Congress’s discomfort with the growing democratic engagement under Modi’s leadership. Their refusal to engage in constructive discourse and their reliance on outdated rhetoric highlight their inability to adapt to the changing political landscape.

International Narratives and Misconceptions

Unfortunately, Congress is not alone in propagating false narratives. Rahul Gandhi’s relentless attempts to discredit India’s democratic credentials have found traction with several international organisations, leading to unfounded concerns about the state of democracy in India. This is despite numerous instances of free and fair elections, peaceful transitions of power, and growing electoral participation even in insurgency-hit and left-wing extremist areas.

A recent study titled “An Analysis of Global Media Coverage of Events in India,” published by Prasar Bharati, examined the skewed narratives of major international outlets such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, TIME, and The Guardian. The study found that these narratives often draw from vague and opaque data points supplied by European-based non-governmental organizations. It is absurd to rank India, with its vibrant democratic processes, below countries like Mexico, which has seen rampant electoral violence, in terms of democratic integrity.

A New Democratic Journey for Jammu and Kashmir

Despite these baseless allegations, the recent elections in Jammu and Kashmir reaffirm India’s position as one of the world’s largest and most vibrant democracies. Under the Modi government, democratic aspirations in regions once thought lost to violence and separatism are now flourishing. Social media campaigns like #KhushamdeedPM, which celebrated PM Modi’s visit to the region, and the overwhelming voter participation underscore the people’s embrace of this newfound peace and democratic progress.

As India moves forward toward a more inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous future under the leadership of PM Modi, one thing is certain: democracy in India is thriving. The people of Jammu and Kashmir, once on the fringes of this democratic journey, are now integral participants in shaping their future within the Indian Union. The BJP’s achievements in Jammu and Kashmir mark the beginning of a new chapter for the region, one defined by peace, development, and the triumph of democracy over division.