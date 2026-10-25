Development vs Trees

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has sought clearance from the government for doing away with approximately 3,278 hectares of forest land in Arunachal Pradesh for its proposed 1,720 MW Kamala Hydroelectric Project. Once New Delhi agrees to this proposal, it will lead to the felling of over 23 lakh trees. Important to note, India has been facing a fundamental tension between rapid economic growth and the severe degradation of its natural ecosystems. Large tracts of forests are frequently diverted – wiped out, to be precise – for road construction, setting up mining projects, hydroelectric projects, laying railway tracks and high-tension power lines, and creating industrial corridors. Since forest land is largely owned by the government, except in the Sixth Schedule areas, it becomes much cheaper and faster for the concerned authorities to acquire such land in comparison to private or agricultural land, which requires complex negotiations and higher compensation. Arunachal Pradesh is one of the states in India with major forest land diversions for infrastructure and large-scale development projects, such as hydropower and road networks. According to data shared by the Government of India in Parliament, the country has lost approximately 1,734 square kilometres (roughly over 173,000 hectares) of forest area to development activities over the last decade, with Arunachal Pradesh being listed among the top states experiencing major forest land diversions. While NHPC has sought clearance for diverting 3,278 hectares of forest land for its Kamla hydel project, the Environment Ministry’s expert panel has recently recommended the diversion of 2,733 hectares of forest land for the 1,605 MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project. It may be recalled that the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project located on the Subansiri River near Gerukamukh along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border had required the diversion of about 475 hectares of unclassed state forest and 463 hectares of reserved forest land for its construction. Though inevitable, tree felling for infrastructure, mining, hydropower, and urban development in India has caused severe ecological, social, and economic damage in the past few decades. According to reports, over 2.8 million trees have been approved for felling or cut on forest lands across India recently (driven largely by mining, hydropower, and highway expansion). Mature trees provide irreplaceable ecosystem services that newly planted saplings cannot immediately replicate. The scientific community has often pointed out that felling one hectare of trees triggers a sharp and localised spike in temperature due to the sudden loss of the forest’s natural air-conditioning mechanisms. Deforestation can raise local surface temperatures by up to 4.5°C (8.1°F), with a warming effect that radiates to untouched areas up to 6 kilometres away. This newspaper had earlier reported on the basis of government reports that over 2,42,013 trees were felled in Assam over the past decade under approved forest diversion proposals. In Guwahati and its surrounding areas, between 3,000 and 7,000 trees have been cut down recently to implement various urban projects, including road widening. Broader satellite data, on the other hand, shows Assam accounting for one of the highest tree cover losses in India over the last 20 years. According to media reports, Northeast India, as a whole, on the other hand, has lost an estimated 17,650 sq km of tree cover between 2001 and 2023, which accounts for more than 75% of India’s total tree cover loss during that period. Companies and public sector undertakings in India are legally required to plant trees when they clear forest land, though the reality involves complex rules, shortcuts, and ecological limitations. Under regulations like the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act (CAMPA) and India’s framework, organizations that divert forest land for non-forest use (like mining, dams, or industry) must comply with specific rules. However, the extent to which these stipulations are followed is a separate issue. A single mature mango tree, which is about five years old, yields roughly 100 kg to 300 kg of oxygen per annum. This amount of annual oxygen is generally enough to support the breathing needs of about two to three persons. A healthy, mature neem tree, on the other hand, generates about 200–250 kg of oxygen annually, which is roughly 20–25% more than many other trees of a similar size. Trees on school and college campuses, as well as on roadsides and dividers, play a vital role in protecting the environment, improving air quality, and supporting student well-being. Tree canopies act as natural coolants, providing shade that lowers local temperatures and reduces the need for heavy air conditioning. Trees absorb harmful gases like carbon dioxide and release fresh oxygen, reducing urban air pollution around educational facilities. Trees along roads and highways help in filtering air pollution, lowering temperatures and reducing noise. The shade from trees cools the pavement, counters the urban heat island effect, and lowers surrounding air temperatures.