Dhanteras: A Festival of Wealth, Health, and Divine Prosperity

Dipak Kurmi

(The writer can be reached at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com)

India, a land steeped in ancient traditions and vibrant culture, celebrates a multitude of festivals that symbolise faith, devotion, and timeless customs. Among the myriad of festivals that brighten India’s cultural landscape, Dhanteras holds a special place as the herald of the Diwali festivities. This festival, rich in symbolism and historical depth, is observed with immense fervour across the nation, marking the beginning of Diwali, the festival of lights. Known as Dhanvantari Trayodashi or simply Dhanteras, the festival occurs on the thirteenth lunar day (Trayodashi) of Krishna Paksha (the dark fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartika, depending on regional traditions.

Mythological Origins and Reverence for Dhanvantari

Dhanteras carries not only the spiritual weight of centuries but also embodies the reverence towards Lord Dhanvantari, the divine patron of Ayurveda. According to Hindu mythology, Dhanvantari emerged from the cosmic ocean churning, known as the Samudra Manthana, bearing in one hand the pot of amrita, the nectar of immortality, and in the other, the sacred texts of Ayurveda. Dhanvantari’s role as the divine healer has made him the god of Ayurveda, celebrated for imparting the knowledge of life and healing for the benefit of humanity. Recognizing his significance, the Indian government declared Dhanteras as National Ayurveda Day, first celebrated on October 28, 2016, aiming to promote the traditional science of Ayurveda and its healing wisdom.

The Essence of Dhanteras: A Tribute to Wealth and Prosperity

At its core, Dhanteras celebrates the acquisition and renewal of wealth, symbolised by dhan (meaning wealth) and teras (meaning thirteen). Traditionally, the festival is considered auspicious for buying precious metals like gold, silver, and kitchenware. In modern times, the day witnesses a surge in purchases of various items, from jewellery and utensils to appliances and even automobiles. The day has become synonymous with financial prosperity and the start of preparations for Diwali.

The observance of Dhanteras is marked by the worship of Lord Kubera, the god of wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. Devotional rituals, or Lakshmi Puja, are performed in the evenings, with households adorning their spaces with clay lamps (diyas), symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness. The singing of bhajans, or devotional hymns, fills the air, and offerings of traditional sweets are made to invite prosperity and divine blessings. It is believed that bringing new wealth or acquiring items made from precious metals on this day ushers good fortune into one’s life.

A Festival Rooted

in Sacred Legends

The rich mythology surrounding Dhanteras includes fascinating stories that have become an integral part of the festival’s observance. One popular legend is the tale of a king’s son whose horoscope foretold an untimely death on the fourth day of his marriage, owing to a fatal snake bite. Determined to thwart this prediction, his wife devised a plan to keep her husband awake through the night, narrating stories and singing songs. She further placed all her ornaments and coins at the entrance of their chamber in a dazzling heap to ward off the impending danger. When the god of death, Yamaraja, approached in the guise of a serpent, he was blinded by the brilliance of the jewellery and became captivated by the wife’s songs, ultimately sparing the prince’s life. Since then, people worship Yamaraja on Dhanteras, lighting lamps outside their homes to ward off untimely death and bring longevity to family members.

Another legend closely tied to Dhanteras is the story of Lord Dhanvantari’s appearance during the Samudra Manthana. As the physician of the gods, Dhanvantari is regarded as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and his emergence from the ocean with the nectar of immortality and the sacred Ayurvedic texts symbolise the healing power that Ayurveda brings to humanity. To honour his legacy, people worship Dhanvantari on this day, praying for health and relief from chronic ailments.

Dhanteras and Modern Day Observances

Dhanteras, while steeped in ancient traditions, has evolved over time. The modern celebration of Dhanteras has expanded to include shopping sprees, where people eagerly purchase appliances, vehicles, and household goods. Markets bustle with activity as people make their way to stores, infusing the day with excitement and a collective sense of renewal. This tradition of buying, particularly in the form of gold and silver, continues to be associated with invoking the blessings of prosperity and abundance in one’s life. In rural areas, Dhanteras also holds significance for the agricultural community, as farmers pay homage to their cattle, which represent their primary means of livelihood. Cattle are adorned and worshipped, symbolizing gratitude for the sustenance and wealth they bring.

Cleansing, Renewal, and the Invocation of Auspiciousness

Dhanteras embodies the themes of cleansing, renewal, and the invocation of auspiciousness. In keeping with these themes, people purchase items like brooms, which are seen as symbolic tools for sweeping away negative energy, debts, and misfortunes. The act of cleaning one’s home and purchasing a new broom is believed to invite Goddess Lakshmi, who is drawn to cleanliness, into the household, bringing with her an abundance of blessings. The idea is that a clean and welcoming environment will encourage the goddess of prosperity to bestow her gifts upon the household.

Symbolism of Light, Dice, and the Convergence of Tradition

Dhanteras holds a special place in the Diwali season, marking the beginning of a period dedicated to prosperity, renewal, and divine blessings. The lighting of lamps, or diyas, outside homes not only symbolises the banishment of darkness but also commemorates the victory of light and knowledge. One story recounts how on this day, Goddess Parvati played a game of dice with Lord Shiva and emerged victorious, adding an element of fortune and luck to the festivities. In her honour, Dhanteras is considered a day when fortune and prosperity are amplified through devotion, purity, and an adherence to tradition.

Celebrating Health and Longevity

As the birth anniversary of the god of Ayurveda, Dhanteras is also a celebration of health and well-being. Devotees turn to Lord Dhanvantari, seeking his blessings to ward off illness and to find healing through Ayurveda’s timeless principles. The alignment of the festival with the National Ayurveda Day in India underscores the importance of holistic health, natural remedies, and the science of longevity as core values of Indian tradition. Through prayers and rituals, people express gratitude for the wisdom of Ayurveda and seek to imbue their lives with balance, vitality, and protection from chronic ailments.

The Everlasting Light

of Dhanteras

Dhanteras, as a precursor to Diwali, illuminates not only physical spaces but also hearts and minds. It serves as a reminder of India’s vast heritage, where wealth, health, and spirituality are interwoven in rituals that have been passed down through generations. This festival, with its emphasis on wealth, divine healing, and familial protection, is a testament to the enduring spirit of India’s cultural and religious practices. As homes and marketplaces are adorned with lights and new treasures, Dhanteras continues to be a day that invites hope, happiness, and the anticipation of prosperity.

May this Dhanteras bring an abundant shower of wealth, health, and peace into our lives, casting away darkness and ushering in the light of well-being and success.