Dhanteras: The festival of light, wealth, and renewed hope

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

As the soft golden glow of diyas begins to flicker across homes and markets, a familiar fragrance of festivity fills the air-Dhanteras has arrived once again. The first day of the five-day Diwali celebration, Dhanteras, marks not just the beginning of India's grandest festival but also a moment of reflection on prosperity, renewal, and gratitude. While it is often associated with the purchase of gold, silver, or new utensils, Dhanteras holds a meaning much deeper than material wealth. It is, in essence, a celebration of life, health, and the enduring belief that light will always triumph over darkness.

The word 'Dhanteras' originates from two Sanskrit terms-'Dhan', meaning wealth, and 'Teras', meaning the thirteenth day. It falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the moon) in the month of Kartik. According to Hindu mythology, it was on this day that Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician and an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, emerged from the ocean during the great churning of the sea (Samudra Manthan), holding the pot of nectar-Amrit-that promised immortality to the gods. Thus, Dhanteras is not merely about financial prosperity; it is also a celebration of health and longevity. Many even observe it as Dhanvantari Jayanti, offering prayers for good health, a balanced life, and healing energy.

Yet, over time, the symbolism of Dhanteras has evolved beautifully. Today, it is the day when millions of Indians-irrespective of their economic background-step out to purchase something new. For some, it's a piece of gold or silver jewellery; for others, it may be a simple steel utensil, a new piece of clothing, or even a household item. The belief that buying something new on this day brings good fortune for the year ahead transforms even small purchases into acts of joy and optimism. There's something profoundly human about this collective ritual-an entire nation pausing to participate in a shared moment of hope and renewal.

In bustling city markets and quiet village bazaars alike, the atmosphere on Dhanteras is electric. Shops glitter with lights and gold ornaments, artisans polish their wares, and the sound of bargaining blends with laughter and devotional songs. Families, young and old, wander together through decorated lanes, discussing what to buy. For many, the purchase isn't about luxury-it's a symbolic gesture, a reaffirmation of faith in the future. After all, Dhanteras isn't simply about accumulating wealth; it's about invoking Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, and welcoming abundance into one's life-abundance not only of material comfort but also of love, health, and happiness.

However, Dhanteras also brings with it an opportunity for introspection. In recent years, the festival's commercial aspects have often overshadowed its spiritual core. The endless advertisements urging consumers to "buy gold now" or "upgrade your gadgets this Dhanteras" can sometimes reduce a sacred day to a mere shopping spree. It's important to remember that the essence of the festival lies not in how much we buy but in how deeply we feel gratitude for what we already have. True wealth is not measured in carats or currency but in contentment, compassion, and community.

Interestingly, the roots of Dhanteras have always emphasized health alongside wealth. Lord Dhanvantari, after all, is considered the father of Ayurveda-the ancient Indian science of holistic well-being. This connection reminds us that prosperity loses its meaning without good health. In a post-pandemic world, this message feels especially poignant. As we light diyas and exchange sweets, perhaps we should also take a moment to appreciate the gift of life, to care for our bodies, and to cultivate balance in an increasingly stressful world. Dhanteras, in its truest sense, invites us to nurture both the outer and inner forms of wealth.

The story of King Hima, often recounted on Dhanteras, adds another layer of symbolism to the festival. According to legend, the young king was destined to die from a snake bite on the fourth day of his marriage. But his clever wife, upon hearing of this prophecy, decided to protect him. On the fateful night, she laid out all her ornaments and gold coins at the entrance of their chamber and illuminated them with countless lamps. When Yama, the god of death, arrived disguised as a serpent, he was dazzled by the brilliance of the lamps and precious metals. Entranced by their light, he sat outside listening to the songs and stories her wife sang through the night, and by morning, he left without harming the king. Since then, Dhanteras has also been seen as a day to ward off negative energies and invite the divine light of protection into our homes.

This ancient story, in its allegorical beauty, carries a timeless truth-that the light of awareness and devotion can keep darkness at bay. The shining diyas we light on Dhanteras are not just decorative lamps; they represent the radiance of faith, courage, and knowledge that dispels the shadows of fear and ignorance. In that sense, the festival is deeply psychological, reminding us to seek the light within and to let it guide us through life's uncertainties.

In modern times, Dhanteras has also become a symbol of India's evolving identity-where ancient tradition meets contemporary aspiration. The young urban professional buying a digital gold token on a mobile app is, in a way, continuing the same ritual that their ancestors once performed at a local jeweller's shop. The means may have changed, but the spirit remains the same. This adaptability of culture-its ability to retain meaning even as it transforms-is what makes festivals like Dhanteras truly enduring.

Beyond individual households, Dhanteras also impacts the broader economy. It is one of the most significant days for the jewellery, automobile, and retail sectors, often marking the beginning of India's festive spending season. But more importantly, it boosts small traders, artisans, and craftspeople, whose livelihoods depend on these moments of collective celebration. Each diya sold, each brass pot polished, and each handcrafted idol purchased contributes to a chain of prosperity that reaches deep into India's social fabric.

As evening falls and homes come alive with shimmering lights, Dhanteras reminds us that wealth is not an end in itself-it is a means to share, to give, and to uplift others. The true spirit of the festival lies in generosity. Lighting a lamp at one's doorway becomes a symbol of welcoming not just Goddess Lakshmi but also light into the lives of those less fortunate. When we share sweets with neighbours, donate to charity, or support local artisans, we embody the essence of Dhanteras-the joy of giving, the harmony of community, and the promise of collective well-being.

So this Dhanteras, as we step into the luminous week of Diwali, let us remember that every flame we light has the power to illuminate not just our homes, but our hearts. Let us celebrate wealth, not with excess, but with gratitude; not with competition, but with compassion. In a world that often measures success by possessions, Dhanteras invites us to rediscover the timeless truth that the richest people are not those who have the most, but those who appreciate the most.

May this Dhanteras bring to every home not just gold and silver, but also health, hope, and a light that never fades.