Digital Census and Rural Assam

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

India’s Census 2027 marks an important change in the country’s system of population data collection because the exercise is being conducted digitally for the first time. Enumerators are using mobile applications to collect information, while citizens have also been given the option of self-enumeration through an online portal. The government has stated that house-to-house visits will continue so that digital technology does not exclude households without internet access or digital skills. This is especially important for Assam because the state remains predominantly rural. According to the Assam government’s Statistical Handbook, 85.90 per cent of Assam’s population was rural in the 2011 Census, compared with 14.10 per cent living in urban areas. The state had more than 26,000 villages and over 64 lakh households at that time. These figures show why the success of the digital Census in Assam will depend largely on the quality of rural enumeration. Villages in the state are not uniform. Some are well connected by roads and mobile networks, while others are located in flood-prone areas, river islands, forests, hills and remote border regions. In many places, seasonal floods and river erosion also force families to shift their homes and settlements. A digital system can make data collection faster and reduce paperwork, but technology alone cannot solve these geographical and social difficulties. The greatest advantage of digital enumeration is that information can be entered directly through mobile applications and monitored through a central system. The government has also introduced web-based mapping for creating Houselisting Blocks, using satellite imagery to improve geographical coverage and reduce the possibility of omission and duplication. For Assam, this can be useful because changing settlements are often difficult to identify through old paper records. However, satellite maps must be supported by local knowledge. Village officials and enumerators understand local settlement patterns, newly formed habitations and households displaced by floods or erosion in ways that a digital map cannot always capture. Therefore, the real strength of the digital Census will come from combining technology with careful fieldwork.

The biggest challenge in rural Assam will be the digital divide. The availability of a mobile phone or internet connection cannot automatically be treated as digital readiness. Many rural households may possess smartphones but may not have sufficient knowledge to complete an online census form independently. Elderly people, economically weaker families and households in remote areas may require assistance. The government has therefore kept self-enumeration as an additional facility rather than a replacement for the traditional door-to-door visit. It has also provided the self-enumeration facility in 16 languages, including Assamese, and information submitted online will be verified by enumerators during field visits. This approach is particularly suitable for Assam. A digital Census should not become a process in which the most digitally capable citizens are counted more easily than others. The principle must remain that every household has an equal opportunity to be counted. The government has also provided for offline data collection through the mobile application, while paper collection is permitted in unavoidable circumstances and can subsequently be digitised. Such flexibility is essential in Assam, where network connectivity may not be reliable in every rural location. Floods, damaged roads, difficult terrain and weak telecommunications can make field operations complicated. Enumerators should therefore receive adequate training and sufficient technical support before visiting difficult areas. They must also be familiar with local languages and social conditions. The census is not simply a technological operation; it is a large public exercise requiring trust and cooperation. Rural people need to understand why information is being collected and how it will be used. The government has stated that individual census information remains confidential and that only aggregated information is published for statistical and planning purposes. Such assurances should be communicated clearly at the village level. Local administration, panchayats, schools, community organisations and local media can help explain the process and counter misinformation. Particular attention is needed in areas where people may fear that census information is connected with eligibility for government benefits or legal status. Officials in Assam have also emphasised that the Census is a statistical exercise and that no documents are required for the census. Clear communication can therefore strengthen public participation and reduce unnecessary fear.

For Assam, the greatest long-term value of the digital Census will lie in the quality of information it produces for rural planning. Census data can provide the foundation for decisions concerning housing, drinking water, sanitation, roads, electricity, schools, healthcare, employment and other public services. The first phase of Census 2027 collects information about housing conditions, household characteristics, available amenities and household assets, while the second phase will collect demographic and socio-economic information about individuals. Such information is particularly valuable for Assam because broad district-level averages often hide sharp differences between villages. A district may appear relatively well served while remote communities continue to face serious shortages of healthcare, education, transport or drinking water. Updated census information can help governments understand where population growth is occurring, where migration is changing the size of rural communities and where infrastructure has failed to keep pace with demographic change. It can also provide a stronger basis for understanding the impact of migration. The government has stated that census data include information on place of birth, previous residence, duration of stay and reasons for migration. This can be significant for Assam, where migration, seasonal labour movement and displacement caused by floods and erosion have shaped many rural communities. Reliable information is necessary if policies are to respond to actual demographic conditions rather than political assumptions or incomplete estimates. At the same time, the data must be interpreted carefully. A census can record where people are living, but policymakers must understand why they are moving and what economic and social pressures influence their decisions. Rural Assam requires development planning that recognises agriculture, tea, fisheries, small businesses, informal employment and migration as interconnected parts of the rural economy. Digital Census 2027 can provide a stronger statistical foundation for such planning. But its success will ultimately depend on whether technology reaches the last household. If a remote family is missed because its settlement is difficult to access, if an elderly person cannot understand the digital process, or if a displaced household is overlooked because its location has changed, the resulting data will remain incomplete. For that reason, Assam must treat digital technology as a tool for better enumeration, not as a substitute for human responsibility. The objective should be simple: every household must be reached, every person must have an opportunity to be counted, and the resulting information must accurately reflect the changing reality of rural Assam.