Digital Detox for Indian Adolescents

The Economic Survey, 2026, has raised concerns about the alarming increase in digital addiction among Indian youth. Ignoring this warning on safe internet use risks precipitating the mental health crisis among adolescents and youth that does not bode well for the country. Highlighting research findings on digital addiction, the Economic Survey points out that social media addiction is strongly associated with anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and cyberbullying stress, with multiple Indian and global studies confirming its high prevalence among those aged 15-24. Some other key research findings on the nature of digital addiction and its significant impact on mental health, mentioned in the survey report, are: Compulsive scrolling and social comparison are particularly linked to anxiety and depressive symptoms; Gaming disorder shows evidence of causing sleep disruption, aggression, social withdrawal, and depression, with adolescent populations especially vulnerable; online gambling and real money gaming present evidence of harm, including financial stress, depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation; and finally, streaming and short video compulsion carry evidence linking binge-watching and endless video loops to poor sleep hygiene, reduced concentration, and heightened stress. The Economic Survey lays bare the critical gaps in the response to the emerging public health crisis and states that a major challenge in addressing digital addiction in India is the lack of comprehensive national data on its prevalence and mental health effects. "This hinders targeted intervention, resource allocation, and integration of digital wellness into national mental health strategies," adds the report. It underscores the need for the upcoming Second National Mental Health Survey (NMHS), led by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, to generate empirical and actionable insights into the prevalence of mental health issues in the Indian context and is a timely reminder. While elders express concern over social media addiction or compulsive scrolling and increasing digital screen time by their children, they conveniently forget that often the children mirror their parents and other adult members in the family. When children see the adults busy scrolling their phones, they pick up the same habit from a tender age, and if parental guidance on digital use is missing as they grow up, this habit may eventually grow into an addiction. The Economic Survey has listed a set of recommendations for families to prevent digital addiction among young family members, which need to be widely disseminated. It recommends that families should be educated and encouraged to promote screen-time limits, device-free hours and shared offline activities. Parental workshops should be provided through schools and community centres to train guardians in setting healthy boundaries, recognising signs of addiction, and using parental control tools effectively. The recommendations for policy intervention and regulatory framework suggested in the report call for government measures. Two key recommendations included in this regard are: Policies on age-based access limits may be considered, as younger users are more vulnerable to compulsive use and harmful content, and platforms should be made responsible for enforcing age verification and age-appropriate defaults, particularly for social media, gambling apps, autoplay features, and targeted advertising. The central government can take a cue from Australia, which has clamped a nationwide ban on social media account users under 16 to enforce the age-based limits for social media use in India. The suggestions for promoting simpler devices for children, such as basic phones or education-only tablets, along with enforced usage limits and content filters, for further reducing exposure to harmful material, including violent, sexual, or gambling-related content; and network layer safeguards, such as Internet Service Provider-level interventions, to complement such measures by offering family data plans with differentiated quotas for educational versus recreational apps and default blocking of high-risk categories, with opt-in overrides available to guardians, are pragmatic solutions and need to be prioritised for adoption by families and implementation by the government. It is important to ensure that any age-based curb on social media use must not lead to curtailing digital access for children for enhancing quality education, as the internet is also a vast, unlimited space for learning and developing skills. Apart from smart classrooms, educational institutions having quality sports infrastructure is essential for holistic development of children and preventing access to digital technology from growing into an addiction. Children and adolescents being provided the space for sports and cultural activities in their own neighbourhood is also crucial to reduce their screen time and improve their physical and mental health. Unfortunately, the unplanned expansion of cities like Guwahati has resulted in the disappearance of open spaces for children's sporting activities in many localities, depriving them of physical activities after school hours and often pushing them to engage in excessive screen time. Charity begins at home; parents concerned about responsible digital use by their children must set the example by reducing their own screen time and spending more time with them for conversation, storytelling and other shared activities.