‘Digitization Process & Government of Assam’

Hitesh Kalita

(hitesh.kalita@gmail.com)

The statements by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa

Sarma, in the recent past regarding the swift digitization process in the state have instilled optimism among ordinary citizens like ourselves. In a historically bureaucratic state such as Assam, which has long been burdened by paperwork and bureaucratic hurdles, the prospect of digitizing all administrative documents offers a promising path towards greater transparency in governance. The Chief Minister has articulated that the state administration is committed to providing round-the-clock online services by 2026 through comprehensive digitization efforts, and the government is actively progressing towards this objective. During his address at the government’s ‘Natun Din Alap’ event at Kainadhara in Guwahati, the Chief Minister highlighted the accomplishments of his administration and stated, “Our aim was to achieve full digitization of government services, and we have initiated digital platforms to facilitate transactions without the need to physically visit government offices.” Notable achievements include the issuance of 91,957 caste certificates online, with the Revenue Department completing 3.18 lakh tasks and 6.5 lakh tasks related to Mission Basundhara being processed online. Additionally, 12,343 transactions for land sales and purchases were conducted online, leveraging an automated registration process, effectively discontinuing manual registrations. Similarly, the state Transport Department has successfully processed 1.5 million transactions online, marking a significant shift towards digital governance.

The digitalization initiative initiated in Assam is essentially inspired by the nationwide digitalization drive spearheaded by the BJP government under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi Ji inaugurated the Digital India campaign in 2015 with the aim of revolutionizing the lives of citizens. The Digital India programme is built upon three distinct objectives: firstly, to revolutionize the lives of people; secondly, to broaden economic prospects; and thirdly, to develop capacities in strategic technologies.

The Digital India initiative was orchestrated under the direct guidance and supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a means to rejuvenate India’s economy following the havoc wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the simple click of a button, individuals residing in even the most remote corners of the nation could be reached, and every rupee was seamlessly transferred directly into the accounts of beneficiaries. Digital India has transcended being a mere governmental endeavour; it has evolved into a way of life, particularly for those residing in impoverished and marginalized regions of the country. The prevailing governance model pivots around the principle of ‘technology-first,’ thereby elevating human dignity through technological means. This ecosystem has facilitated billions of farmers access to financial aid with a single click, ensuring prompt and suitable assistance for India’s underprivileged during the lockdown period.

Today, this technology serves as the cornerstone of the entire administrative framework of the nation. Buoyed by the triumphs of Digital India over the past six years, the Modi-led administration harbours ambitions of catapulting the digital revolution to unprecedented heights in the years ahead. Under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is steadfast in its resolve to achieve a $7 trillion economy, and additionally, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has devised a roadmap aimed at propelling India into the realm of a trillion-dollar digital economy.

The proliferation of rampant corruption in the nation has been negated by the establishment of a faceless, paperless, and cashless administrative and governance framework between the government and its citizens, coupled with the fortification of a digital infrastructure. This transformation has also served to curtail undue delays in service delivery. The subsequent phase of governance digitization aims to computerize the internal processes of the government. India’s burgeoning digital landscape has positioned it as a formidable data hub. To address privacy concerns and prevent the misuse of personal data, the government is contemplating the implementation of the Personal Data Protection Act.

The Sadbhavana portal, unveiled by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma in Guwahati in February 2022, marks a significant stride towards digitization. This portal aims to clear out antiquated files that have languished in the Assam Secretariat for decades, symbolizing administrative inefficacy and the state’s sluggish pace. Since its inception, employees can electronically upload their file numbers to the portal from home or public facilities, enabling them to track the status of their applications within a specified timeframe, along with the basis for acceptance or rejection. This has eradicated intermediaries and saved on transportation costs and time.

Another noteworthy endeavour is the Right to Public Service Portal, inaugurated by Union Finance Minister and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Guwahati in October 2022. This web portal, supported by the World Bank-funded Assam Citizen-Centric Service Delivery Project, falls under the purview of the Right to Public Service Act. In its initial phase, the portal offered 54 designated public services, including certified copies of deposits, non-encumbrance certificates, property mutation registrations, property document registrations, marriage registrations, vehicle ownership transfers, and employment exchange registrations and renewals.

A transformative digital service implemented by the Assam government is Mission Basundhara Abhiyan, overseen by the State Revenue and Disaster Management Department. Mission Basundhara has processed millions of online applications, aiming to resolve land-related issues. It is anticipated that in the foreseeable future, Assam will emerge as a trailblazing state in digitalization and attain the status of the most developed state in the nation.