Diwali: A festival of inner as well as outer illumination

Diwali is not merely a festival of lamps; it is an occasion to dispel the darkness that dwells within the soul. It is the very heartbeat of Indian culture, radiating joy, prosperity, and harmony into human life. This grand five-day celebration begins with Dhanteras and culminates on Bhai Dooj. Yet, its meaning transcends festivity—it is a profound spiritual journey. Diwali is more than a ritual; it embodies religious, social, cultural, and economic significance. It reminds us that true light is not external but resides within. Our inner luminosity is the real wealth—manifesting through our deeds, compassion, and wisdom. The five days of this sacred festival offer a rare opportunity to annihilate the inner demons of ego, envy, hatred, and greed. The essence of Diwali lies in moving from darkness to light, from ignorance to knowledge, from denial to acceptance. When millions of lamps are lit, they illuminate not only homes but also hearts. Each lamp whispers a message—no matter how dark the circumstances, the flame of righteousness and faith must continue to burn, never to be extinguished.

Diwali is interwoven with numerous historical, religious, and philosophical episodes. It marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile and his victory over Ravana—symbolizing the triumph of truth, virtue, and dharma. According to the Mahabharata, it also commemorates the return of the Pandavas after twelve years of exile and one year in disguise. In the Jain tradition, Diwali holds supreme sanctity—it is the day of Mahavira Nirvana, when Lord Mahavira attained liberation. His Nirvana was not merely the end of a body but the awakening of the eternal soul—a moment when he kindled the lamp of emancipation amid the world’s darkness. In Buddhism, it symbolizes remembrance of enlightenment, and in Sikhism, it is celebrated as Bandi Chhor Divas—the day when Guru Hargobind Ji was released from imprisonment and freed several other captives. Across these traditions shine a unifying essence—freedom from darkness, illumination through wisdom, and a journey from ego toward the soul. As the Upanishads declare: “Tamaso Ma Jyotirgamaya” — from darkness, lead me to light.

Diwali has evolved into not just a national but a global festival. It is celebrated with great fervour not only in India but also in countries like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, the Netherlands, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States. As the understanding of Indian culture deepens and the Indian diaspora expands, the glow of Diwali continues to spread across continents. In some nations, it remains a celebration among Indian communities, while in others it has blended beautifully with local traditions—becoming part of the shared cultural heritage of humanity.

Another significant aspect of Diwali is Govardhan Puja, which symbolizes gratitude toward nature. It teaches us that prosperity stems not merely from human labour but also from the grace of nature. True worship lies in honoring the cow, the grain, the tree, the soil, and water—the sacred foundations of life itself. The festival concludes with Bhai Dooj, celebrating affection, trust, and mutual protection among siblings—a light of love and togetherness in the family and society. According to legend, it was on this day that Lord Vishnu, in his Narasimha incarnation, destroyed the tyrant Hiranyakashipu. The churning of the ocean also occurred around this time, bringing forth Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, and Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and healing.

Though today’s Diwali sparkles with grandeur and glitter, its truest meaning lies in kindling the inner lamp. Just as we cleanse our homes, we must also purify our hearts—banishing the darkness of jealousy, anger, and selfishness, and filling our souls with truth, compassion, and service. Mahatma Gandhi once said, “The truest lamp is the one that shows the way in darkness, not the one that merely decorates.” When we ignite a lamp within—of humanity, humility, and coexistence—that itself becomes the highest form of worship.

Diwali is a festival of light, of human endeavour, of self-realization. It awakens the dormant consciousness within us. It inspires us toward purity of thought and environmental awareness. There is an eternal flame burning inside every human being. Its light may sometimes flicker, but it never extinguishes—it is the timeless glow of the soul. Saint Kabir beautifully expressed this truth: “Bahar se to kuch na deese, bheetar jal rahi jot” -Nothing may be seen outside, yet the lamp within ever burns. Those who have reached that inner flame become luminous themselves—and their radiance lights up the world. Knowledge is the greatest lamp of all; when the flame of wisdom burns bright, the darkness of ignorance vanishes. Today, humanity faces grave challenges—war, terrorism, fear, violence, pollution, and moral decline. Yet man himself is the creator of this darkness. To dispel it, he must light the lamp of dharma—for where the sun of righteousness rises, no shadow of darkness can remain.

The message of Diwali extends beyond boundaries—it offers a new vision for society, culture, and humanity. It is not merely a row of lights but a direction for life itself. It teaches us not only to light our homes but to brighten someone else’s world too. The greatest victory of light is when it reaches the deepest corners of darkness. As Harivansh Rai Bachchan wrote: “Light a lamp, but such a one that emits no smoke; Let there be light, but never pride.” When the inner lamp is lit, all outer lamps shine with it. For Diwali to be truly meaningful, the lamps outside and the lamps within must both be kindled—because wherever a lamp burns, it spreads light. A lamp’s message is timeless: never flee from life—transform it. For in escape lies cowardice, but in transformation lies creation, growth, and the radiant purpose of life.