Doodling is fun

Doodling, the art or practice of making meaningless drawings, is often described as great for mental health. It acts like a form of meditation, reducing stress hormones, improving mood by releasing dopamine, helping process emotions, enhancing focus, and providing a simple, non-judgmental way to express feelings or escape from worries. Doodling also helps one shift focus, lower anxiety, and promote a state of flow, thus making it a powerful tool for emotional regulation and self-awareness, regardless of artistic skill. Once dismissed as an aimless activity for bored minds, doodling is now recognized across the globe as a powerful art form with significant cognitive and psychological benefits. Experts have confirmed that doodling should never be considered a waste of time. In fact, this “art of the absent mind” can improve memory, boost creativity, and serve as a vital tool for stress relief and self-expression. At its core, doodling is the spontaneous creation of images, lines, and shapes without the pressure of producing a masterpiece. This lack of pressure is precisely where its power lies. When one doodles, one activates various regions of the brain, including those responsible for visual processing and motor skills, which helps keep one’s mind engaged and prevents zoning out during lectures or meetings. Doodling also acts as a creative outlet, allowing thoughts and emotions to manifest visually in a non-verbal way. It can lead to surprising ‘aha’ moments and problem-solving insights, as the relaxed state of mind makes way for creative thinking. Many important individuals, including historical figures and famous authors and actors, were notable doodlers, using it as a way to process information and generate ideas.