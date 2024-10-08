Durga Puja: A Celebration of Devotion, Culture and Empowerment

Dipak Kurmi

Come September, and the festive spirit envelops much of eastern India, particularly West Bengal, as Durga Puja preparations swing into full gear. This festival, dedicated to Goddess Durga, is not only a religious celebration but a vibrant cultural and social event that brings together millions across the globe. While Kolkata stands at the epicentre of these festivities, over the years, Durga Puja has evolved from a regional celebration to a global phenomenon, uniting people in a shared reverence for the goddess. Its grandeur, creativity, and devotion extend beyond religious rituals, embodying a unique blend of tradition, modernity, and artistic expression.

The Mythological Roots of Durga Puja

Durga Puja holds deep mythological significance, celebrating the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, symbolizing the eternal triumph of good over evil. As the legend goes, Mahishasura, a powerful demon blessed with a boon that no man could defeat him, wreaked havoc across the universe. In response, the gods united their powers to create Durga, a divine feminine force endowed with weapons and strength to confront Mahishasura. After a fierce battle, Durga emerged victorious, restoring balance to the universe. This story serves as a metaphor for the enduring battle between righteousness and immorality and the victory of truth over falsehood.

Durga, as a warrior goddess, represents the divine feminine energy, or Shakti, within all beings. Her multi-armed form, holding an array of weapons, symbolizes the tools needed to combat both inner and outer evils, such as ignorance, greed, and injustice. Each weapon carries a metaphorical significance, reminding devotees that overcoming life’s obstacles requires a combination of strength, wisdom, and resilience. Durga’s battle with Mahishasura, therefore, is not just a cosmic event but a reflection of humanity’s ongoing struggle to maintain moral balance in the face of adversity.

Transformation of Durga Puja from Private to Public Celebration

Historically, Durga Puja was a private affair, confined to the homes of wealthy zamindar (landlord) families. These aristocrats would invite friends and relatives to witness the elaborate rituals within their palatial residences. However, the late 18th century marked a shift toward community-based celebrations, most notably with the first publicly organized Durga Puja, known as the Baroyari Puja, in 1790. Held in Hooghly district, near Kolkata, this puja was organized by twelve friends who wanted to make the festival more inclusive, breaking away from the exclusivity of the zamindar class. The term “Baroyari” itself is derived from baro (twelve) and yari (friends), representing their effort to democratize the festival.

The influence of Raja Nabakrishna Deb of Shobhabazar Rajbari also played a pivotal role in popularizing Durga Puja beyond the aristocratic class. In 1757, following the British victory at the Battle of Plassey, Nabakrishna Deb invited British officers, including Robert Clive, to his Durga Puja celebrations, blending Indian tradition with colonial elements. This event marked a significant moment in Durga Puja’s evolution into a public and widely attended festival.

By the late 19th century, the involvement of Swami Vivekananda and the Ramakrishna Mission gave Durga Puja a broader nationalistic and cultural dimension. Swami Vivekananda himself performed Durga Puja at Belur Math in 1901, integrating the festival with ideals of community service and national identity. This spiritual and cultural fusion marked the beginning of Durga Puja’s transformation into a socio-cultural event, with emphasis on communal harmony, spiritual awakening, and social welfare.

Pandal Hopping: A Blend

of Art and Activism

One of the most anticipated aspects of Durga Puja is the tradition of pandal hopping. Pandals, temporary structures erected to house the idols of Goddess Durga and her children—Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartikeya, and Ganesha—are artistic marvels in themselves. These structures go far beyond their religious significance, becoming spaces for creative expression, social commentary, and political critique. Each year, pandal designers outdo themselves, incorporating elaborate themes that range from mythological narratives to contemporary global issues.

Durga Puja pandals often serve as platforms for addressing pressing social and political matters. For instance, some pandals have tackled themes such as elections, corruption, and societal upheaval, with the goddess symbolically battling forces of greed and dishonesty. International issues like climate change, refugee crises, and global conflicts are also represented, as artists use innovative materials and designs to merge Durga’s mythological battle against evil with modern-day struggles for peace, justice, and environmental preservation.

In recent years, there has been a growing trend toward eco-friendly pandals, with organizers increasingly using biodegradable materials like clay, bamboo, and jute. These environmentally conscious installations not only reduce pollution caused by idol immersions but also raise awareness about sustainability and the urgent need to protect nature. By creatively aligning Durga’s mythology with modern societal challenges, these pandals encourage introspection and inspire collective action for positive change.

Rituals and Cultural

Extravaganza

The religious rituals of Durga Puja are steeped in tradition and devotion, with devotees offering prayers and participating in ceremonies that invoke the blessings of the goddess. The festival spans five days—Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Vijayadashami, each marked by specific rituals and prayers. On Ashtami, the most important day, the Sandhi Puja is performed, symbolizing the transition from Ashtami to Navami. Kumari Puja, a ritual where young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the goddess, also holds special significance during the festival.

Beyond its religious core, Durga Puja is a cultural celebration, bringing together communities for music, dance, theatre, and art. Traditional Bengali foods like bhog, sandesh, rasgulla, and mishti doi are enjoyed by locals and visitors alike, adding a gastronomic dimension to the festivities. Over the years, Durga Puja has evolved into a socio-cultural spectacle, where art, performance, and feasting coexist with religious devotion, creating an atmosphere of joy, unity, and shared celebration.

Globalisation and

Commercialisation of Durga Puja

In today’s interconnected world, Durga Puja is no longer confined to the geographic boundaries of Bengal or India. The global Bengali diaspora has taken the festival to cities like London, New York, and Dubai, where it is celebrated with equal grandeur. Social media and live streaming of rituals allow devotees from all corners of the world to participate, further expanding the festival’s global reach.

However, with globalisation has come the inevitable commercialisation of Durga Puja. The festival has become a major economic driver, with sponsorships and advertisements playing a prominent role in the celebrations. The shopping, food, and tourism sectors experience a significant boost during this time, as people flock to Kolkata and other parts of Bengal to witness the grandeur of the pandals and participate in the festivities.

While this commercialisation has added a new dimension to Durga Puja, it has also sparked debates about the balance between religious devotion and consumerism. The festival’s growing focus on extravagance and materialism often overshadows its deeper spiritual and social messages. In today’s society, where women’s dignity is increasingly compromised, the message of empowerment embodied by Goddess Durga seems to be lost amid the revelry. Instead of embracing the essence of Durga’s strength and resilience, many focus solely on the superficial aspects of the celebration.

Durga Puja’s Timeless Message of Empowerment and Community

Durga Puja, at its core, remains a celebration of the triumph of good over evil, of the divine feminine power that resides within each of us. The festival is a reminder that resilience, courage, and righteous action can overcome even the most insurmountable challenges. Goddess Durga’s embodiment of strength, compassion, and protection continues to inspire millions, particularly women, to embrace their power and authority in the face of adversity.

As the festival continues to evolve, blending tradition with modernity, it serves as a powerful platform for social and artistic expression, fostering community engagement and global dialogue. Durga Puja is not just a religious event—it is a living tradition that reflects the heartbeat of Bengal and, by extension, the world. Amid the celebrations, the festival’s timeless message of empowerment, justice, and unity endures, reminding us all of the strength that lies in faith, community, and creative expression.