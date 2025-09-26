Durga Puja: A symphony of faith, art, and eternal triumph

Dipak Kurmi

Durga Puja, one of the grandest festivals of India, transcends the boundaries of religion and culture to become a living symbol of collective devotion, artistic brilliance, and human celebration. In 2025, the festival will return with renewed fervour between September 28 and October 2, though its spiritual curtain will be lifted on September 21 with Mahalaya, the sacred day of invocation. Across India and the world, millions will prepare to welcome Goddess Durga, the divine embodiment of strength and protection, whose triumph over the demon Mahishasura continues to inspire faith in the eternal victory of good over evil. From the bustling streets of Kolkata to the quiet courtyards of rural Bengal, from temples in Assam and Tripura to international stages in London, New Jersey, and Singapore, the essence of Durga Puja will once again bind communities with threads of devotion, artistry, and cultural pride.

At its core, Durga Puja is a festival of Shakti, the divine feminine energy that ensures cosmic balance. Hindu mythology recounts that when the demon Mahishasura unleashed havoc upon gods and mortals alike, it was Goddess Durga, created with the combined powers of the divine trinity Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwara, who rose to annihilate him. Armed with celestial weapons, riding her lion, and exuding fierce radiance, she fought relentlessly until she vanquished Mahishasura, thereby restoring harmony. This mythological episode, enshrined in the Devi Mahatmya, is not merely a tale of conquest but a reminder of resilience, courage, and the indispensability of divine feminine strength in preserving the fabric of existence. Every year, Durga Puja reenacts this cosmic drama, not through battlefields and weapons, but through rituals, prayers, music, dance, food, and artistic grandeur that capture both spirituality and celebration.

In 2025, the official rituals will begin with Maha Shashthi on September 28, when the Bodhon ceremony unveils the idol of Maa Durga, marking the formal commencement of the puja. As conch shells echo and the dhaak drums roll, devotees gather in pandals to witness the awakening of the Mother Goddess. The evening is charged with an air of expectancy, with cultural performances, devotional songs, and incense-laden prayers creating a spiritual ambiance that fuses the sacred with the social. The following day, Maha Saptami on September 29, unfolds with the Nabapatrika Snan ritual, where nine plants symbolising the nine forms of the goddess are bathed in sacred waters. Among them, the banana plant wrapped in a red-bordered saree, revered as Kola Bou, or the Banana Bride, is placed beside Lord Ganesha, symbolising fertility, prosperity, and the nurturing power of nature. The ritual highlights the inseparability of human life from the rhythms of the natural world, reminding devotees that divinity resides as much in rivers, trees, and harvests as in the heavens.

Maha Ashtami, on September 30, will be the most auspicious and spiritually charged day of Durga Puja 2025. The day commences with the offering of anjali, when countless devotees fold their hands in prayer, surrendering their aspirations and sorrows at the goddess’s feet. The Sandhi Puja, performed at the exact juncture of Ashtami and Navami, embodies one of the most dramatic and powerful rituals of the festival. It marks the moment when Maa Durga transforms into her fiercest form, channelling her boundless energy to destroy evil. Amid 108 oil lamps, the reverberation of mantras, and the beating of dhak, devotees sense the palpable power of divine presence. Alongside this, the tradition of Kumari Puja elevates the sanctity of the day, as young girls are worshipped as living embodiments of the goddess herself. Draped in sarees, adorned with flowers, and seated with reverence, these girls remind worshippers of the goddess’s innocence, purity, and latent strength that dwells within every woman.

The sacred rhythm of the puja reaches its zenith on Maha Navami, observed on October 1. This day is marked by the grandeur of Maha Arti and the performance of Homa, the fire ritual. Flames rise skyward, carrying the prayers of devotees for peace, strength, and divine blessings. Communities gather in thousands, watching the shimmering flames dance to the chants of priests, as if the gods themselves were consuming the offerings of ghee, rice, and sacred herbs. Outside the ritual spaces, the atmosphere of Navami is one of jubilation, with cultural programmes, theatre, and music weaving together the festival’s secular appeal. Elaborate feasts are organized in pandals and households, where the aroma of bhog—khichuri, labra, chutney, and mishti doi—mingles with the sound of laughter and conversation. Navami thus bridges the sacred with the social, where worship of the goddess flows seamlessly into the celebration of human togetherness.

Finally, Vijaya Dashami on October 2 draws the curtains on this grand festival, but not without etching indelible memories of devotion and joy. The day is marked by an emotional blend of celebration and farewell. Married women partake in Sindoor Khela, smearing vermilion on one another while praying for conjugal happiness and prosperity. The crimson hues symbolize love, fertility, and feminine strength, while the act itself reinforces the bonds of sisterhood. Soon after, the heart-wrenching moment of immersion arrives. With chants of “Bolo Durga Mai Ki Jai”, devotees carry the goddess’s idol to rivers, lakes, or artificial immersion sites, where she is bid farewell with moist eyes and fervent hopes for her return next year. The immersion, known as Durga Visarjan, signifies not an end but a cyclical renewal, the goddess returning to her heavenly abode at Mount Kailash to reunite with Lord Shiva, only to return again with the turning of seasons.

Yet, Durga Puja is not confined merely to rituals. Its magic lies equally in the cultural and artistic expressions that accompany the worship. Nowhere is this more evident than in Kolkata, the global epicentre of Durga Puja, where the festival has been recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The city transforms into a living gallery of art, light, and creativity. Pandal designs for 2025 are expected to surpass even the audacious experiments of previous years. From replicas of world landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Pyramids of Giza to socially conscious themes like climate change, gender equality, and sustainability, pandals will not only dazzle but also provoke thought. Artisans spend months sculpting idols from clay sourced from the sacred Ganges, painting them with natural colours, and adorning them with intricate ornaments, transforming them into living embodiments of divine grace.

Modernity has not diluted the essence of the festival but rather expanded its reach. With eco-consciousness becoming central, more committees are adopting biodegradable materials, natural dyes, and clay-based idols to ensure that the immersion process does not pollute water bodies. Simultaneously, the digital age has brought the festival to global audiences. In 2025, millions of devotees unable to visit pandals physically will still partake in the grandeur through live-streaming on YouTube, Facebook, and dedicated puja apps. Digital darshan has ensured that the spiritual bond between the goddess and her devotees knows no geographical barriers.

The festival also fuels an unparalleled surge in tourism, commerce, and community bonding. Kolkata alone expects record-breaking footfall from tourists across India and abroad, drawn not only by the spiritual appeal but also by the cultural spectacle. Small businesses, artisans, hoteliers, and transport services thrive during this period, making Durga Puja an economic engine in addition to a spiritual and cultural one. For locals and visitors alike, the experience of pandal hopping—walking from one decorated pavilion to another through crowded streets, sometimes through the night—becomes an adventure in itself. The joy lies not just in worship but in being part of a collective tide of humanity, surging with devotion, curiosity, and festivity.

Durga Puja 2025, therefore, is not just about dates on a calendar, beginning with Mahalaya on September 21 and culminating with Vijaya Dashami on October 2. It is a lived experience of faith, art, culture, and community that embodies India’s timeless spirit of resilience and unity. It celebrates the eternal triumph of good over evil, the balance between the sacred feminine and cosmic order, and the unbroken bonds of families and communities who come together year after year to welcome their Mother. For Bengalis, the festival is deeply personal—Maa Durga is not merely a goddess but a daughter returning home with her four children, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartikeya, and Ganesha. This imagery of a daughter’s homecoming infuses the celebration with an intimacy that transcends religious boundaries and resonates with anyone who has ever longed for the warmth of family.

As the conch shells blow and the dhaak drums resound in 2025, the message of Durga Puja will once again echo across the world: that light will always overcome darkness, courage will outshine fear, and love will endure beyond all sorrow. To witness the festival is to immerse oneself in an ocean of faith and festivity, to lose oneself in the rhythms of devotion and art, and to emerge renewed with the goddess’s blessings. Durga Puja is not just a festival—it is a living testament to the endurance of hope, the creativity of the human spirit, and the eternal triumph of the divine feminine.