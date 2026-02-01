Guwahati is currently battling a severe, chronic dust menace that has turned the city into one of the most polluted in the world. It can now be called the ‘Dust Capital’ of India, if not of the world. A combination of factors – including flyovers, road expansion, and building construction – has created a hazardous, dust-laden environment. Vehicular emissions have further complicated the situation, and so has the burning of plastic, polythene, and all kinds of waste and garbage. This environmental crisis is characterised by thick, suspended particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) that frequently pushes the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) into ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ categories, often exceeding 250-300. Guwahati’s sources of this pollution are multifaceted. First and foremost is uncovered construction materials like sand and cement, which are stored in the open, unpaved roads, and mismanagement of construction debris. The authorities concerned also seem least bothered to take any kind of dust suppression measures, including regular sprinkling of water. With February will come the dry windy season, and residents must be ready to face dust storms. A large percentage of residents are already facing various health problems caused by dust, with ailments including respiratory ailments, allergies, chronic coughing, and eye irritation, particularly affecting children and the elderly. Residents are also increasingly experiencing asthma attacks, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and severe lung infections, all because of increased dust in the air. High levels of dust, exacerbated by high humidity and mould, have also caused a rise in allergic rhinitis (sneezing, a runny nose, congestion), and eye infections. Fine dust particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, causing serious health issues like strokes, heart attacks, and hypertension.