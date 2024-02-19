Dying Rivers

Rivers are central to driving the economic engine of a country. Unfortunately, instead of protecting and conserving our rivers for posterity, we have indulged in activities that are only pushing the rivers into death. There are numerous examples of rivers facing death, some due to natural reasons like earthquakes, etc., but most due to the inhuman acts of humans. Assam has a number of waterbodies or lakes with the prefix “Mori,” which means that they are the remnants of rivers that either died in the past for some natural reasons or changed course. Mori-Kollong, Mori-Jhanji, etc., are some examples. But some rivers, like the Bharalu, which was once a clean, beautiful river passing through Guwahati city, are dying a painful death in front of our eyes. Though the government has made some efforts to protect and conserve it, those seem to be half-hearted. The citizens, on the other hand, appear to be determined to kill the Bharalu altogether and ensure that it is wiped out of our civilization altogether. The same is the case with the Tocklai River, which once was a beautiful river traversing through Jorhat. Today, it is a dirty drain because of the criminal carelessness of the citizens and the lack of will on the part of the authorities to protect it. The Kolong in Nagaon district is another such river, whose source near Jakhalabandha, where it starts from the Brahmaputra, was blocked several years ago, causing it to suffer. Had it not been for a few other smaller rivers like the Diju, etc., which join the river in the lower portion, the Kollong would have been wiped out by now. There are several such rivers and streams across the state that have either disappeared or have been transformed into dirty drains where even germs find it difficult to survive. In Guwahati, there are several more rivers and streams that have been facing similar threats. The Kalmoni, which comes down from the Rani hills and flows through Azara to the Brahmaputra, is one such case. The Juri flowing down from the Khanapara Hills into Silsako Beel is another. The Nizara coming down from the Navagraha or Chitrachal Hill (and from which Nizarapar got its name) is yet another. In fact, the so-called drain, which flows from Chandmari through Gandhibasti to meet the Sola Beel near Paltanbazar, was once upon a time a clean natural stream. There are several such streams across the city. Thanks to a group of conscious citizens, the ‘Save Bharalu’ campaign has picked up, and some awareness is being created. Guwahati, and for that matter, Assam, needs several such campaigns. A sea change can be brought about if various kinds of groups, clubs, and associations can take up the cause of such rivers, streams, and other water bodies in their respective localities.