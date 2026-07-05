e-Jagriti: Reimagining Consumer Justice for a Digital India

Shri Pralhad Joshi

(The author is the union minister of New & Renewable Energy and Consumer Affairs,

Food and Public Distribution.)

Justice delayed has long been one of the biggest frustrations for Indian consumers. Whether it is a defective product, an undelivered online purchase, or an unfair service contract, the journey from filing a complaint to obtaining relief has often been slow, cumbersome and intimidating. While India’s consumer protection framework has steadily evolved over the years, the systems supporting it have not kept pace with the realities of a rapidly digitising economy.

Today, consumers transact across e-commerce platforms, digital payment systems and online marketplaces at an unprecedented scale. The traditional consumer justice ecosystem—built around physical filings, manual scrutiny, fragmented software platforms and in-person hearings—was increasingly becoming inadequate. Ensuring consumer rights in the digital age requires more than just legislative reforms; it demands a complete transformation in the delivery of justice itself. The digital age demands a complete transformation in the delivery of justice, going beyond mere legislative reforms to ensure consumer rights.

This is where e-Jagriti marks an important shift. More than a technology platform, it represents a reimagining of consumer dispute resolution by placing accessibility, transparency and efficiency at the centre of governance.

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, envisaged a modern framework capable of responding to emerging market realities. However, translating legislative intent into efficient public service required replacing multiple disconnected legacy systems with a unified digital ecosystem. Earlier platforms suffered from inconsistent workflows, outdated architecture, limited interoperability and heavy dependence on manual processes. For many consumers—particularly those living in rural areas, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities—accessing justice remained a significant challenge.

For non-resident Indians, the cost of pursuing justice often became a deterrent in itself.

e-Jagriti addresses these structural challenges by digitising the entire lifecycle of consumer complaints. The platform allows people to seek justice without being limited by location or complicated processes, using features like OTP-based registration, online filing, digital checks, electronic payments, virtual hearings, orders in multiple languages, and real-time case tracking.

The significance of such transformation extends beyond convenience. It fundamentally changes the relationship between citizens and public institutions. Digital workflows reduce paperwork, standardise procedures across jurisdictions, minimise discretionary delays and improve transparency. Automated cause lists, online dashboards and instant notifications ensure that litigants remain informed throughout the judicial process, strengthening public confidence in the system.

The platform has also embraced emerging technologies to make justice more inclusive. Features like AI-assisted case analysis, voice-to-text, text-to-speech, multilingual options, advanced search tools, and accessibility aids allow more people from different backgrounds to take part. Equally significant has been the nationwide rollout of hybrid video conferencing facilities across the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and State Consumer Commissions, making virtual hearings an integral part of consumer justice delivery. For citizens residing in remote districts or overseas, the rollout of hybrid video conferencing facilities has substantially reduced both the financial and logistical costs of litigation.

However, technological transformation on this scale is never without challenges. Digital reforms often require institutions to rethink established practices while encouraging users to adopt unfamiliar systems. During the rollout of e-Jagriti, concerns emerged regarding data migration, payment gateway integration, interface usability and the transition from long-standing manual processes. Sections of the legal fraternity and other stakeholders expressed reservations as they adapted to the new digital environment.

Rather than viewing these concerns as obstacles, the implementation process treated them as opportunities for continuous improvement. Extensive consultations with consumer commissions, legal practitioners, technical experts and state governments helped refine the platform. Regular capacity-building programmes, regional workshops, virtual training sessions, weekly grievance redressal interactions and continuous technical support enabled stakeholders to gradually build confidence in the new system. The experience reinforced an important lesson: digital transformation succeeds not merely because technology is deployed but because institutions remain responsive to user feedback and committed to iterative improvement.

The early outcomes are encouraging. Within a short period, e-Jagriti has brought lakhs of consumers onto a common digital platform, facilitated over two lakh case filings, achieved high disposal rates, and enabled consumers from more than sixty countries to access India’s system for resolving consumer disputes. Standardised digital workflows have improved efficiency while reducing procedural bottlenecks that previously characterised the system.

The Silver Award at the National Awards for e-Governance 2026 is therefore significant not only as an institutional achievement but also as an acknowledgement of successful government process re-engineering. The award recognises that meaningful digital governance is not about computerising existing processes; it is about redesigning them to become simpler, faster and more citizen-centric.

India’s broader Digital India journey has demonstrated that technology can transform public service delivery when backed by strong institutional commitment. From digital identity and direct benefit transfers to online taxation and healthcare platforms, the country has steadily expanded the role of technology in governance. Consumer justice now joins this growing list of sectors undergoing structural digital reform.

The success of e-Jagriti also provides important lessons for future governance reforms. Digital platforms must be designed around citizens rather than institutions. Accessibility should be treated as a core principle rather than an afterthought. Artificial intelligence should augment transparency and efficiency without compromising fairness. Above all, technology must simplify justice instead of adding new layers of complexity.

As India’s digital economy continues to expand, consumer confidence will increasingly depend on the credibility of institutions that protect consumer rights. Efficient dispute resolution is no longer simply an administrative objective; it is an economic necessity that strengthens trust in markets and encourages responsible business practices.

e-Jagriti demonstrates that thoughtful digital transformation can bridge the gap between legislative intent and citizen experience. By making consumer justice faster, more transparent and more inclusive, it reinforces a simple but powerful principle—that in a digital democracy, access to justice should be as seamless as access to services. That is perhaps the most meaningful expression of Grahak Devo Bhava in the twenty-first century.