Education, nay spiritual education, for cultivating a sustainable culture of peace & development

Prof. Dr Jayadeba Sahoo

(Sr. RajYoga Faculty Trainer, Brahma Kumaris, RERF & Professor, ex-dean and head of the faculties of education,

Rajiv Gandhi (Central) University. He can be reached at jayadeba.sahoo@rgu.ac.in or drjayadeb12@gmail.com.)

Om Dyauh Shaantir-Antarikssam Shaantih

Prthivii Shaantir-Aapah Shaantir-Ossadhayah Shaantih

Vanaspatayah Shaantir-Vishve-Devaah Shaantir-Brahma Shaantih

Sarvam Shaantih Shaantireva Shaantih Saa Maa Shaantir-Edhi

Om Shaantih Shaantih Shaantih ||

(May peace radiate there in the whole sky as well as in the vast ethereal space everywhere.

May peace reign all over this earth, in water and in all herbs, trees and creepers.

May peace be in the Supreme Being Brahman.

And may there always exist in all peace and peace alone.

Aum peace, peace and peace to us and all beings!)

This old dictum in Sanskrit signifies our world needs peace. Peace is the ultimate prize for all humanity. And as this International Day of Peace reminds us – the solutions are in our hands. Cultivating a culture of peace means replacing division, disempowerment, and despair with justice, equality, and hope for all. It means focusing on preventing conflict, propelling the Sustainable Development Goals, promoting human rights and tackling all forms of discrimination and hate.

But everywhere we look, peace is under attack. From Gaza to Sudan to Ukraine and beyond, we see civilians in the firing line, homes blown apart, and traumatised, terrified populations who have lost everything – and sometimes everyone. This catalogue of human misery must stop. Together, let’s lay the groundwork for peace. And let’s nurture a culture where equality, peace and justice thrive. The theme of International Day of Peace for this year, 2025, ‘Act Now for a Peaceful World’, is particularly directed towards the crucial role of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Because peace and economic development do not just correlate, the two reinforce each other. It calls for urgent action to promote peace, unity, and non-violence across the globe. The theme highlights the role of individuals, communities, and nations in solving conflicts and building a safer future. Through education, dialogue, and cooperation, this day encourages people to take meaningful steps toward harmony and understanding in a world facing growing challenges.

Background

The International Day of Peace (“Peace Day”) is observed around the world each year on 21 September. Established in 1981 by unanimous United Nations resolution 36/37, the General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to “commemorating and strengthening the ideals of peace both within and among all nations and peoples.” Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and ceasefire. The United Nations invites all nations and people to honour a cessation of hostilities during the Day and to otherwise commemorate the Day through education and public awareness on issues related to peace.

Past Observances

The International Day of Peace celebrates the power of global solidarity for building a peaceful and sustainable world. This has never been so important at a time of unprecedented challenges. New forces of division have emerged, spreading hatred and intolerance. Terrorism is fuelling violence, while violent extremism seeks to poison the minds of the vulnerable and young. In the poorest and least-developed parts of the world, climate-related natural disasters are compounding existing fragility, increasing forced migration and heightening the risk of violence. The barriers to peace are complex and steep – no one country can solve them alone. Doing so requires new forms of solidarity and joint action, starting as early as possible.

“Being responsible for peace means acting to overcome the flaws and injustices which continue to prevent us from achieving an egalitarian world. Because a planet eroded by division is a planet which knows no peace.”

Establishing a culture of peace and sustainable development is at the heart of UNESCO’s mandate. Training and research in sustainable development are among the priorities, as well as human rights education, skills for peaceful relations, good governance, Holocaust remembrance, the prevention of conflict and peace building.

The Importance of the

International Day of Peace

The International Day of Peace is for ‘commemorating and strengthening the ideals of peace within and among all nations and peoples’. Put simply, it aims to build a more peaceful world for everyone who lives in it. Peace affects almost every aspect of our lives. Each year, the United Nations chooses a different theme for this special day, for example, ‘End racism: build peace’ or ‘Climate action for peace’. This helps us to see that true peace can only be achieved when all people are treated equally or that we must combat the climate emergency, which threatens all of our lives.

Cornerstones of Peace

In the lead-up to the International Day of Peace 2024, it’s pivotal to recognise how each SDG contributes to the aspiration of a harmonious world. Resources at the event will provide comprehensive insights into the interrelation between SDGs and peace.

No Poverty & Zero Hunger: A core understanding of the International Day of Peace is the connection between economic stability and conflict prevention. By eliminating poverty and hunger, we address some primary causes of wars.

Good Health, Education & Gender Equality: Societies in good health are peaceful ones. Advocating for well-being, education, and gender balance, we shape societies that stand resilient to conflict. Explore these topics at our event to grasp their interconnectedness.

Clean Water, Energy & Economic Growth: Sustainable resources translate to reduced conflicts over limited supplies. Our 2024 event will elaborate on how ensuring access to essential resources can dispel tensions.

A cornerstone of the International Day of Peace is advocating for robust institutions that discover how justice and partnerships at all echelons cultivate an ethos of peace.

Peace is a priority. Peace is essential for humanity and is the ultimate prize. Peace is possible. Together, we can make peace a reality and stop the cycle of war and violence.

Peace requires a culture of change. Peace requires a culture of justice, equality, and hope, and it means replacing division with unity requires action to prevent conflict, promote human rights, and tackle discrimination and hate.

Peace requires education. Education is a key way to build a culture of peace. Peace requires respect and compassion. Peace requires respect and compassion on both a global and individual scale. Dialogue and tolerance can help people find hope and progress towards sustainable development. Peace requires restoring trust and solidarity among nations in the face of mounting conflicts and crises.

A new challenge: No doubt without education we can’t make changes in the world and also can’t improve our living being. But according to Mahatma Gandhi, mere “literacy in itself is no education. Literacy is not the end of education or even the beginning. By education, I mean an all-round drawing out of the best in the child and man – body, mind and spirit.”

Because youth signifies dynamism and energy, and since this energy is not properly guided or channelled, we find them becoming victims of social evils like corruption, communalism, terrorism, etc. Hence there is the need for such education which nurtures positivity within the individual, or, to say, spiritual education or knowledge. Therefore, if we want to evolve an ideal society and new world, we need to bring a spiritual revolution.

As Erich Fromm said, “Education makes machines which act like men and produces men who act like machines.” India’s education guru, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, realised that our education system does not appear to fulfil the true aim of education. He said, “The three things – vital dynamism, intellectual efficiency and spiritual direction – together constitute the proper aim of education. Moral and spiritual training is an essential part of education. Enfranchisement of the mind, freedom from prejudice and fanaticism, and courage are essential. What we need today is the education of the whole man – physical, vital, mental, intellectual and spiritual…If education is to help us to meet the moral challenge of the age and play its part in the life of the community, it should be liberating and life-giving. It must give a basic meaning to personality and existence and equip us with the power to overcome spiritual inertia and foster spiritual sensitivity… A seat of learning should produce men and women who will move together to develop common ideals and purposes, love each other and co-exist to create a co-operative commonwealth.”

Radhakrishnan had also strongly recommended the teaching of spiritual and ethical aspects of the religions, as is evident in the report of the University Education Commission, of which he was the chairman. The report maintained that “unless morality is taken in a larger sense, it is not enough. If we exclude the spiritual training in our institutions, we would have to be untrue to our whole historical development. To be secular is not to be religiously illiterate. It is to be deeply spiritual and not narrowly religious.” To enable students to become enlightened, civilised citizens, he used to lay stress on the need for spiritual teaching while addressing them. According to him, where scientific knowledge ends, the realm of spirituality/mystery begins.

Gandhiji said, “By education, I mean all-around drawing out of the best in child and man – body, mind and spirit. Literacy is not the end of education, not even the beginning. It is one of the means whereby men and women can be educated. Literacy in itself is no education.”

Spiritualism & Religion:

A Line of Distinction

The very first and basic misunderstanding says that ‘spiritual’ education is religious education, but in reality, religious education and spiritual education are different. The differentiative factor of religion is the principal, belief and methodology, restrictions and special religious institutions. Wherein it is a speciality of spiritual education that it possesses a belief that there are so many areas in the conscious, semi-conscious and subconscious mind, which are above all beliefs, systems and methodologies and which can be utilised by a methodological and scientific approach, the realisation of religious height is possible. In short, religious attitude and spiritualism are totally different from each other, and there is a hairline difference. “Taitariya Upanishad”, which says that “mind in the best way gives perfection to soul & body.”

The NEP 2020 envisions an education system deeply rooted in the Indian ethos of knowledge (Jnan), wisdom (Prajna), and truth (Satya), driving the transformation of India (Bharat) into a sustainable and equitable knowledge society.

If individuals involve themselvesin spiritual activities, like meditation, it makes their personality strong and forms their characteristic, which is the need of time. In this way the students can live a peaceful life, and they can be able to create a sustainable peaceful society. We can take many examples of these in Brahma Kumaris; we can find the names of Brahma Kumari SHIVANI and BK Girish, who are great motivational speakers & examples of true spirituality.

For the re-establishment of moral values in the society through such a spiritual revolution, the world creator, God, the Supreme Soul, has reincarnated on earth. He, through the means of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, has been awakening His human children through spiritual education and RajYoga Meditation. Learners can free themselves from the attraction of worldly beauty and material charm through the ancient system of RajYoga. In this World University, young and old, rich and poor are taught to inculcate virtues like love, compassion, tolerance, politeness, patience, honesty, truthfulness, etc.

It is only these values which can pave the way for the creation of a better society and a better world. Incorporeal God Shiva has been imparting this spiritual education for the last 88 years, which will pave the way for the creation of a Golden Age World.

On this auspicious day, let’s strive for a global harmony that transcends borders, races, and religions. Let’s join hands for a world where diversity is celebrated, and understanding becomes the language that unites us all. Now is the time when man can gain spiritual worth and inherit the eternal bliss for the self. It is now or never!