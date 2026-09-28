Employment generation and Assam’s economy

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

Employment generation is one of the most important conditions for sustained economic development in Assam. The question is not simply how many people are employed, but what kind of employment they have, how productive it is, how secure their income is and whether it offers a reasonable possibility of improving their standard of living. Assam has a diverse economic base, including agriculture, tea, petroleum, natural gas, small industries, handloom, handicrafts, construction, transport, tourism and an expanding service sector. Yet the economy has not always been able to transform these resources into sufficient opportunities for its growing workforce. This is particularly important for young people entering the labour market with educational qualifications but often without the practical skills or opportunities required by the changing economy. The latest Periodic Labour Force Survey shows that labour-force participation in Assam is substantial, but labour-force participation alone does not explain whether employment is stable, productive or adequately paid. The state’s employment challenge is therefore closely connected with the nature of economic growth itself. Government employment cannot absorb the aspirations of an entire generation, while dependence on low-productivity informal work cannot provide a satisfactory long-term economic foundation. Assam needs an economy in which employment grows naturally with investment, enterprise and production. This requires a stronger relationship between agriculture and industry, between education and skills, and between local resources and local enterprises. The state government itself identifies MSME promotion, entrepreneurship, skill development, infrastructure and investment as important components of industrial development. The direction is significant because employment cannot be created sustainably through recruitment drives alone. It must emerge from an expanding economic ecosystem. When a food-processing unit develops around agricultural production, for example, employment can be generated not only inside the factory but also in farming, transportation, packaging, storage, marketing and retail. Similar connections can be developed around tourism, handloom, handicrafts, bamboo, fisheries, horticulture and other sectors. Assam therefore needs to look at employment as a chain of economic activities rather than as a separate government programme. The central objective should be to make economic growth more employment-intensive and geographically wider so that opportunities are not concentrated only in Guwahati and a few industrial centres.

Small and medium enterprises can play a particularly important role in this process. Large industries are necessary for investment, technology and higher productivity, but they cannot alone provide employment across Assam’s towns and villages. MSMEs can operate closer to local markets and resources and can create opportunities for entrepreneurs, skilled workers, artisans, service providers and suppliers. A recent study by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics has also identified the considerable potential of Assam’s MSME sector while pointing to challenges related to finance, markets, technology, raw materials and the availability of detailed information about the sector. The state already has an institutional framework intended to support industrial development, including District Industries and Commerce Centres and programmes for entrepreneurship and skill development. The greater challenge is implementation at the local level. A young entrepreneur in a district town needs access to affordable credit, reliable power, digital connectivity, suitable workspace, technical advice and a market for the product. Without these basic conditions, policy incentives may not translate into viable businesses. Assam’s traditional economic activities also require a similar transformation. Handloom and handicrafts, for instance, should not be treated merely as cultural occupations. Better design, branding, technology, online marketing, packaging and access to national and international markets can turn traditional skills into modern sources of income. The same principle applies to agriculture. Farmers should not remain dependent only on the sale of raw produce when processing, grading, packaging, storage and food manufacturing can create additional value within the state. Tourism can also become a larger employment sector if local communities participate in accommodation, transport, guiding, food services, cultural programmes and handicraft markets. The objective should be to build local economic networks in which one enterprise creates opportunities for several others. Such networks can make employment more resilient because workers are not dependent on a single employer or sector. Assam’s employment strategy therefore needs to move beyond the idea that industrialisation means only attracting a few large factories. It should also mean creating thousands of viable economic activities capable of employing people at different levels of skill and investment.

Skills and education must form the third pillar of Assam’s employment strategy. There is often a gap between what young people study and what employers require. At the same time, many young people possess practical abilities that are not formally recognised or adequately developed. Skill development should therefore be connected directly with actual economic opportunities. Assam’s government has previously emphasised demand-driven training, placement linkages and support for self-employment, while its skill-development initiatives have also recognised the need to upgrade traditional skills according to changing markets. This approach needs to become more closely integrated with colleges, industrial establishments, MSMEs and local economic clusters. Training should not end with a certificate. Its success should be judged by whether a trainee obtains suitable employment, starts an enterprise, increases earnings or develops a skill that remains useful in the market. The state also needs better information about the employment market. Assam’s Employment Market Information system itself notes that its organised-sector data does not cover informal employment, self-employment and several categories of smaller establishments. This limitation matters because a large part of Assam’s economic activity takes place outside the formal employment structure. Policy decisions based only on organised employment can therefore overlook the realities of workers in small shops, farms, construction, transport, domestic work, crafts and other informal activities. Another important issue is migration. Many workers from Assam seek employment outside the state, and migration can provide valuable income and experience. The policy objective should not be to prevent mobility but to ensure that people have genuine choices. Those who want to work outside Assam should have access to appropriate skills and safe employment, while those who want to remain in the state should find reasonable opportunities at home. Ultimately, Assam’s economic future will depend on whether growth can be converted into productive employment. Investment, infrastructure and industrial expansion are important, but their wider economic value depends partly on their ability to create sustainable livelihoods. Employment generation should therefore become a central measure of development, alongside output and investment. The state needs an economic structure in which agriculture becomes more productive, industries become more competitive, MSMEs become stronger, services expand, traditional occupations modernise and young people acquire skills relevant to real markets. Such a strategy will not produce immediate solutions to every employment problem, but it can create a more durable foundation for economic development. Assam’s challenge is not merely to find jobs for its people; it is to build an economy capable of continuously creating meaningful work.