Empowered youth, strong nation: India’s Vision of Bharat @ 2047

Dr. Lakshmi Niwas Kalwar

(lnkmountpeak@gmail.com)

When India will celebrate 100 years of independence in 2047, what kind

of nation will we be? The answer to this question does not lie in the files of government offices, but in the classrooms of our schools, the labs of our colleges, the paddy fields, tea gardens, startups, and sports fields where India’s youth stands today. India in 2047 will be what its youth makes it today. India is the youngest nation in the world. With a median age of 28 years and more than 65% of our population below 35, we have over 50 crore young people. This is our greatest strength — a demographic dividend that no other major economy has. China is ageing, Europe is ageing, Japan has already aged. India alone has the energy of youth. But a large population is only a number. It becomes a power only when it is empowered. That is the core of the Vision Bharat @ 2047.

What does Youth Empowerment really mean? It is not just giving jobs. It is giving four things together: Education that is relevant, skills that are employable, values that are rooted, and opportunities that are equal.

1. Education for the Future, Rooted in the Past: The National Education Policy 2020 has started this shift — from rote learning to critical thinking, from degrees to capabilities. By 2047, our youth must not just be job seekers, but problem solvers. A girl from a tea garden in Dibrugarh who excels in Class 10 Science should be able to dream of becoming a scientist at ISRO, not just worry about school fees. That is why scholarships like the Satyanarayan Kalwar Memorial Scholarship are nation-building in the true sense. Empowering one girl educates a whole family.

2. Skill India to Make India: By 2047, 90% of jobs will require skills that do not even exist today — AI, green energy, drone technology, biotechnology, semiconductors. Our youth must be skilled not just in traditional trades but in future trades. The vision is to move from the world’s largest youth population to the world’s largest skilled workforce — the skill capital of the world.

3. Entrepreneurship — From Job Seekers to Job Creators: A strong nation is not built by everyone searching for a government job. It is built when our youth dares to create. Today, India has over 1.2 lakh startups, the third largest in the world. Most founders are under 35. This spirit must reach every district. A young boy in Tinsukia should be able to start a tea-based startup, a girl in Majuli should start an eco-tourism venture. For this, we need easy credit, digital infrastructure, and a mindset that does not fear failure.

4. Values — The Soul of Bharat: Economic power without moral power makes a hollow nation. Bharat @ 2047 is not just about becoming a $30 trillion economy. It is about becoming a Vishwa Guru again. Our youth must carry the values of Satya, Seva, and Samrasta — truth, service, and harmony. The ideals of respect for parents, for environment, for diversity. Technology can make us rich, but only culture can make us strong.

The Five Pillars of Bharat @ 2047 and Role of Youth - The government’s Vision 2047 rests on five pillars, and youth is at the centre of each.

a) A Prosperous Bharat: To be a developed nation, India must grow at 8-9% for the next 25 years. This growth will come from youth-led innovation. Our youth in agriculture will bring precision farming, in manufacturing will bring Make in India, in services will bring the world to India.

b) A Sustainable Bharat: The youth of today is the most climate-conscious generation. They are demanding clean air, clean water, and green energy. By 2047, India aims to be Net Zero. That mission will be led by young scientists making solar cheaper, young engineers making electric vehicles, and young farmers practicing natural farming.

c) A Secure Bharat: A strong nation needs secure borders and secure citizens. Security is not just about the army; it is about food security, health security, and cyber security. Our young doctors, our young soldiers, our young ethical hackers are all guardians of the nation.

d) An Inclusive Bharat: True strength is when no one is left behind. The vision of 2047 is to bring our most unprivileged communities — Tea garden communities, tribal communities, girls from low-income families — into the mainstream. When a girl from a family earning less than Rs 1.2 lakh per year becomes a science student in Class 11, she is not just changing her life; she is fulfilling the dream of Antyodaya.

e) A Global Bharat: By 2047, India will not just be in the world, but leading the world. Our youth, fluent in technology and rooted in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family — will be the bridge between India and the world.

Challenges we must address: We must be honest about challenges. Degrees without skills, skills without jobs, jobs without dignity, and social media without purpose — these are traps. Drug abuse, exam pressure, and migration from villages to cities are real issues.

Empowerment therefore also means mental health support, career counselling at the school level, and sports and arts as equal career options. We also need to especially empower our girls. A nation cannot be strong when half its population is held back. Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao is not a slogan; it is a strategy for a strong nation. Every girl who stays in science after Class 10 is adding one more doctor, engineer, or teacher to the nation of 2047.

Conclusion: From Amrit Kaal to Swarnim Kaal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls this period from 2022 to 2047 as Amrit Kaal — the golden period to shape our destiny. History gives such a window only once. The youth of today are not the leaders of tomorrow; they are the leaders of today. When a 16-year-old girl in a remote village decides to study science despite all odds, when a young farmer uses a drone, when a student codes an app in Assamese, Bharat @ 2047 is in the making.

The dream is big: A Bharat that is economically prosperous, militarily strong, culturally proud, environmentally safe, and socially inclusive. And that dream will be fulfilled not by one leader, but by 50 crore young hands working together. As Swami Vivekananda said, “What India wants is a new electric fire to stir up a fresh vigour in the national veins.” That electric fire is our youth. Empower them, and Bharat will be not just strong, but unstoppable.