Empowering children: Recognizing development as a fundamental right

Dipak Kurmi

(The writer can be reached at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com)

It’s crucial to recognize early childhood development (ECD) as an essential entitlement rather than an optional perk, laying the foundation for a fairer society. With the upcoming 2024 general elections, there’s a pivotal chance to push for ECD’s universalization spanning from birth to 18 years. Guaranteeing access to top-notch early education and care is pivotal for nurturing children comprehensively and propelling society forward.

India, anchored in its Constitution, upholds a profound commitment to social welfare. Mandated by the Directive Principles of State Policy, the government is tasked with securing adequate livelihoods, ensuring the fair distribution of resources, and affording special protection to children and vulnerable sectors. The infancy stage emerges as a pivotal juncture for cognitive, emotional, and social maturation. Emphasized in the National Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Policy of 2013 is the imperative of delivering high-quality healthcare, nutrition, early learning opportunities, and safeguarding for children under six. By institutionalizing ECCE as a justiciable entitlement within the Right to Education (RTE) Act, we guarantee that all children receive the indispensable foundational support vital for their development.

Addressing the challenges of providing early childhood development (ECD) remains a pressing issue. Despite 13 years since the enactment of the RTE Act 2009, only a mere 25.5 percent of schools nationwide comply with its provisions. The staggering figure of 8.4 lakh unfilled teaching positions exacerbates the situation, leading to an increasing reliance on contract-based educators. It’s alarming that 19 percent of schools in India suffer from teacher shortages, with one in seven operating under the guidance of a solitary instructor. The pivotal role of qualified and motivated teachers in ensuring educational quality cannot be overstated. Shockingly, 44 percent of teachers nationwide work without formal job contracts, depriving them of essential social security benefits. Moreover, non-academic responsibilities consume a significant portion, estimated at 20–25 percent, of teachers’ work hours, further hindering their effectiveness. Additionally, the financial burden of education weighs heavily on families, with an average annual expenditure of 8,997 rupees for pre-primary, 9,913 for secondary, and 13,845 for higher secondary education. Particularly in urban areas and private, unaided institutions, costs soar, presenting formidable barriers to access.

While the significance of early childhood development (ECD) is widely acknowledged, formidable obstacles persist. Recent surveys reveal that merely 38 percent of children aged 3-6 years are enrolled in preschool education within government Anganwadi centers. Furthermore, concerns pertaining to children aged 0–3 years are relegated to the lowest tier of priorities in the nation’s framework of rights and entitlements. Pressing issues such as underweight, stunting, and anaemia among young children underscore the imperative for holistic early childhood initiatives that encompass both educational and nutritional requirements.

The state of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) as of 2018–19 reveals concerning statistics: 30.1 percent of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) positions and 27.7 percent of supervisor positions nationwide remained unfilled. Moreover, approximately 6.9 percent of sanctioned positions for Anganwadi workers (AWWs) and 7.6 percent of sanctioned positions for Anganwadi helpers (AWHs) also lay vacant. This glaring issue not only impedes progress towards universalizing childcare services but also undermines governance effectiveness at the project level.

The mention of establishing creches to support women workers and provide childcare services for their children, as outlined in various legislations, contrasts sharply with the reality by 2023: a stark decrease to just 3,400 creches catering to a mere 84,000 beneficiaries. While the inclusion of creches in political parties’ agendas to empower women workers is encouraging, the absence of universalization and sufficient public investment in childcare services risks further marginalizing vulnerable children, perpetuating inequity by serving only a privileged few.

A joint public manifesto assembled by four prominent national-level networks advocating for children’s rights emphasizes the imperative of reinforcing constitutional provisions to safeguard the rights, entitlements, and holistic welfare of children. Central to this agenda is the call to expand the scope of the Right to Education (RTE) Act to encompass children from birth to 18 years, aligning with the universally recognized definition of childhood.

Additionally, the manifesto urges the formulation, execution, and enforcement of a comprehensive national regulatory framework governing private schools and Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) centers. This measure is essential to counteract the escalating commercialization and privatization trends within the education sector. The proposed framework must oversee fee structures, enforce adherence to quality standards, and tackle issues of social segregation. It is imperative for the government to promptly intervene, ensuring that all private educational institutions comply with the stipulated conditions for recognition, while simultaneously prohibiting the operation of any unapproved schools.

The accountability of the state is paramount in ensuring that every child receives a quality education. Vital to the effective implementation of educational policies is the reinforcement of school management committees (SMCs) and fostering community involvement in education. Furthermore, prioritizing the enhancement of the Anganwadi system is crucial. Vacancies in pivotal roles such as Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and Helpers (AWHs) should never be tolerated. It is imperative to also focus on strengthening the capabilities of Anganwadi centres and personnel.

Looking forward, prioritizing early childhood development (ECD) promises substantial dividends in the long run. Research underscores the remarkable returns on investment associated with quality early childhood programmes, manifesting in improved health, educational attainment, and economic prosperity. Those who benefit from adequate early care and education are poised to excel academically, attain rewarding employment opportunities, and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

Hence, it’s imperative to acknowledge early childhood development (ECD) as an inherent entitlement rather than an optional privilege. Universalizing its accessibility demands substantial financial support and robust policy frameworks, particularly aimed at providing equitable opportunities for marginalized children. Fortunately, a well-defined pathway exists to realize this objective.