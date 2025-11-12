Empowering graduates for a confident future

The initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to nurturing a confident, skilled, and self-reliant generation ready to take on the challenges of the modern economy — Duina Barbaruah (dwinakashyap@gmail.com)

In a significant step towards empowering Assam’s youth and easing their transition from ed- ucation to employment, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme, a financial assistance programme designed to support fresh graduates. Introduced on November 3, 2025, the initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to nurturing a confident, skilled, and self-reliant generation ready to take on the challenges of the modern economy.

Under this flagship programme, eligible graduates from government or public institutions in Assam who graduated in 2025 will receive Rs 2,500 monthly stipend for one year. The amount will be transferred directly to their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, ensuring transparency and timely disbursal of funds.

Bridging the gap between education and employment

For thousands of young graduates, the period following the completion of their degree often comes with uncertainty and financial stress. Many struggle to manage expenses while preparing for competitive examinations or searching for employment. Recognising this crucial phase in young people’s lives, the Assam Government conceptualised the CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme as a bridge between education and the world of work.

“The transition from college to career is one of the most sensitive periods for any young person,” Chief Minister Sarma said during the launch event in Guwahati.

Quite rightly so. This scheme aims to ensure that no talented graduate has to give up on their dreams because of financial constraints. The Jibon Prerana Scheme is in a way of telling Assam’s youth that the government stands beside them as they take their first steps towards a brighter future.

The scheme is being implemented by the Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department, which has been at the forefront of several initiatives aimed at boosting employability and promoting entrepreneurship among the youth of Assam. Officials say that the programme is not just about financial aid, but about instilling confidence, direction, and a sense of belonging among young graduates.

A small amount, a big difference

While Rs 2,500 per month may seem modest, its impact can be profound for many graduates who come from humble backgrounds. For students preparing for competitive examinations, this monthly support can help them pay for coaching, travel, or study materials. For others, it can provide seed money to explore entrepreneurial ideas or sustain themselves while applying for jobs.

The amount may be small, but it is meaningful. What is of vital importance is that it gives the fresh graduates the breathing space — a year where they can focus on their avowed goals without constantly worrying about how to manage daily expenses.

This sense of financial security, even if temporary, is a key aspect of the scheme’s design. By providing a cushion during the early phase of job hunting or business planning, the Jibon Prerana Scheme encourages young people to stay in Assam, build their careers locally, and contribute to the state’s growth trajectory.

Encouraging self-reliance

and local development

One of the long-term goals of the CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme is to encourage self-reliance among the youth. In a state where unemployment and migration of skilled workers remain challenges, the government hopes that initiatives like this will help retain talent and inspire more young people to take up local opportunities.

There is no gainsaying that empowering our graduates means empowering Assam. Our aim should be not just to provide temporary financial relief but to build an ecosystem where young people feel confident to pursue their aspirations, whether it be in the public sector, private jobs, or entrepreneurship.

The scheme also aligns with the government’s broader mission of strengthening human capital in Assam. By reducing the immediate financial burden on graduates, the state is investing in a generation that is better prepared, more resilient, and capable of driving future economic growth.

A vision for Assam’s youth

A part of a larger vision for the youth of Assam, the Jibon Prerana Scheme is one that combines education, skill development, and opportunity creation. In sync with this scheme, the government has already launched a slew of complementary initiatives aimed at enhancing employability, promoting start-ups, and modernising skill training infrastructure.

Our young people are Assam’s greatest asset and we have to ensure that every student who graduates from an institution in Assam feels that there is a place for them here — that they do not have to leave their home state in search of a livelihood.

This focus on youth empowerment is also expected to have ripple effects on Assam’s economy. With more graduates encouraged to pursue local ventures, the state hopes to see growth in small businesses, innovation, and entrepreneurship, particularly in sectors like agriculture, technology, tourism, and services.

Building confidence

through opportunity

Beyond the economic benefits, the CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme carries a deeper social message — one of confidence and optimism. Many young people, after completing their education, experience anxiety about their future. The uncertainty of finding employment, combined with financial strain, can take a toll on their morale. By providing assured support for a year, the government is sending a powerful message of trust and encouragement.

This initiative is not just about money, it’s about telling the youth that their state believes in them. That emotional reassurance, combined with financial assistance, can make a huge difference in shaping a young person’s vision and outlook towards his or her goal in life.

A step towards an empowered Assam

The CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme embodies Assam’s aspiration to create a more inclusive and progressive society — one where education leads to empowerment, and opportunity is accessible to all. By investing in its graduates, the government is not only addressing immediate financial needs but also laying the edifice for a stronger, more self-reliant generation.

As thousands of young graduates across Assam begin to register for the scheme, the message is loud and clear: the state’s future lies in the hands of its youth — and with the right support, they can turn dreams into reality.

In the words of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, “Our goal is simple — to make sure that every young person in Assam feels supported, confident, and inspired to move forward.” Indeed so, the CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme is just the beginning of that journey with hopes and aspirations aplenty.