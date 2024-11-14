Empowering organic agriculture in Assam: The role of PGS certification

Mowsam Hazarika

(The writer can be reached at mowsam2000@yahoo.co.in)

India’s organic agriculture movement has gained momentum over the past few decades, and Assam, with its rich agricultural heritage and diverse agro-ecological landscape, is emerging as a significant player. The Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) India Organic Certification, designed as a grassroots alternative to traditional certification systems, has been instrumental in promoting organic farming across the state. This community-driven initiative prioritizes farmer empowerment, local resource utilization, and a collaborative certification process, thereby fostering the organic movement in Assam.

Understanding PGS India and ASOCA

Launched in 2011 by the Department of Agriculture and Cooperation under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, PGS India offers a locally focused quality assurance model tailored to small-scale farmers who may find third-party certification financially challenging. Relying on principles of trust, social networks, and knowledge-sharing, the system enables farmers to certify one another within groups, facilitating a smooth transition to organic farming for Assam’s resource-limited farmers.

The Assam Seed and Organic Certification Agency (ASOCA), accredited as a Regional Council under PGS India in 2023, plays a key role in this certification landscape. Originally known as the Assam State Seed Certification Agency (ASSCA), it was renamed ASOCA in 2021 to reflect its expanded mandate. ASOCA’s accreditation has strengthened the framework for organic certification in Assam, offering farmers an accessible and credible certification system.

PGS India’s Impact on Assam’s Agriculture

Assam’s agriculture, characterized by smallholder farmers cultivating rice, tea, horticultural crops, and spices, has historically aligned with organic principles, relying on natural inputs and sustainable methods. The Green Revolution, however, saw a shift to chemical-intensive farming, impacting soil health, biodiversity, and livelihoods. The re-emergence of organic practices, with support from PGS India’s affordable certification model, has helped Assam’s farmers transition back to sustainable practices.

Strengthening farmer groups through PGS India

The PGS India certification process fosters cooperation by forming local farmer groups that commit to cultivating their land according to organic standards based on the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) guidelines. These groups self-assess to ensure compliance, which not only builds trust and collaboration but also deepens their knowledge of organic practices. Examples of successful PGS-certified farmer groups in Assam include:

n Jimo-Chayan Farmer Producer Company Ltd., Lakhimpur—7 hectares of paddy, potato, and vegetables.

n Patarkuchi Organic Farmer Group, Kamrup (M): 14 hectares of paddy, turmeric, and winter vegetables.

n Arohan Organic Group, Barpeta: 9.4 hectares of paddy and winter vegetables in Bajali.

n Borail Fresh Organic Producer Group, Dima-Hasao—15 hectares of turmeric, ginger, coffee, and lemongrass.

n Majuli Borluit Jaivik Group: 30 hectares of paddy and vegetables managed by 15 farmers.

These and other groups represent Assam’s vibrant organic farming community, collectively cultivating nearly 200 hectares with 197 farmers committed to sustainable practices.

Harnessing Local Resources and Traditional Knowledge

PGS India’s emphasis on local resources aligns well with Assam’s agro-climatic diversity, which offers natural advantages for organic farming. The state’s ample rainfall, for example, supports crop cultivation with minimal need for synthetic irrigation. Additionally, traditional practices such as using cow dung, compost, and natural pesticides (e.g., neem and turmeric) align with organic standards, reducing dependence on external inputs and enhancing sustainability.

Market prospects and ongoing challenges

PGS India certification has opened up new market avenues for Assam’s organic farmers, with growing consumer interest in organic products providing access to premium markets both domestically and abroad. This has translated into improved income and livelihoods for farmers. However, challenges remain, particularly in capacity building and infrastructure development. Farmers require continuous training to stay informed on organic practices and market dynamics, while the state government and agricultural institutions could enhance support by establishing organic input production units and storage facilities.

Conclusion

PGS India Organic Certification has transformed organic agriculture in Assam by making certification accessible and affordable for small-scale farmers and encouraging sustainable practices. Leveraging local resources and traditional knowledge, the system fosters a sustainable and economically viable agricultural model. However, continued progress will depend on sustained capacity-building efforts, government support, and growing consumer awareness. With these interventions, Assam’s organic sector could become a model for sustainable agriculture in India and beyond.