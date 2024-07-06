Empowering the Department of Agriculture: Need for Specialised Leadership

Mowsam Hazarika

(The writer is the former director of the Assam Seed and Organic Certification Agency and retired joint director of agriculture, Assam.)

The Department of Agriculture, Assam, plays a pivotal role in the development and implementation of agricultural schemes, extension services, and the overall advancement of the state’s agrarian sector. However, the current leadership of this department and its sister organisations (Department of Horticulture and Food Processing, Assam Seed Corporation, and Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board) predominantly comprises non-technical officials, mainly from civil service cadres. While historically entrenched, this practice may not be the most effective approach for addressing the complex challenges faced by modern agriculture. There is a compelling argument for appointing agriculture graduates to lead these departments, given their specialised knowledge and expertise.

Assam’s agriculture sector is the backbone of its economy, providing livelihoods to a significant portion of the population. The state’s diverse agro-climatic conditions support a variety of crops, from rice and tea to horticultural produce. However, this diversity also brings a range of challenges, including flood management, soil fertility issues, pest infestations, and market accessibility. Addressing these challenges requires a deep understanding of agricultural science, which non-technical officials may lack. In contrast, agriculture graduates are equipped with the necessary technical knowledge to devise effective solutions.

One of the primary advantages of having agriculture graduates in leadership positions is their ability to make scientifically informed decisions. These individuals possess a comprehensive understanding of crop science, soil health, pest management, and sustainable farming practices. This expertise is crucial for formulating policies that can enhance productivity, improve crop yields, and ensure food security. For instance, agriculture graduates can recommend appropriate crop varieties suited to specific soil types and climatic conditions, thereby optimising production. They can also implement advanced pest management strategies that reduce reliance on chemical pesticides, promoting environmental sustainability.

Non-technical officials from civil service backgrounds, while bringing administrative skills and a broad understanding of governance, may rely heavily on advisors and technical staff for specialised agricultural knowledge. This reliance can lead to a disconnect between policy formulation and on-ground realities, resulting in less effective interventions. Additionally, civil service officials often rotate between departments, which can hinder the development of in-depth sector-specific expertise. Agriculture graduates, with their focused education and training, are better positioned to understand and address the nuances of agricultural challenges.

Innovation is another critical area where agriculture graduates can make a significant impact. The agricultural sector is evolving rapidly, with new technologies and practices emerging to address contemporary issues such as climate change, resource scarcity, and the need for sustainable intensification. Agriculture graduates are trained to stay abreast of these advancements and can effectively integrate them into local farming practices. For example, they can promote precision farming techniques that optimise input use and increase efficiency. They can also introduce modern irrigation methods, soil conservation practices, and climate-resilient crop varieties, all of which are essential for sustainable agricultural development.

Moreover, agriculture graduates are well-equipped to lead effective extension services, which are crucial for disseminating knowledge to farmers. Extension services bridge the gap between research institutions and the farming community, ensuring that the latest scientific advancements are translated into practical applications. Agriculture graduates, with their ability to communicate complex concepts in an accessible manner, can enhance the reach and impact of these services. They can organise training programmes, workshops, and field demonstrations that empower farmers with the knowledge and skills needed to improve their practices and livelihoods.

The local context of Assam’s agriculture further underscores the need for technically proficient leadership. The state faces unique challenges such as recurring floods, varying topography, and diverse soil types. Agriculture graduates, familiar with these local conditions, can develop tailored solutions that address these specific issues. For instance, they can recommend flood-resistant crop varieties and develop water management strategies to mitigate the impact of floods. They can also advise on appropriate soil conservation techniques and cropping patterns that optimise land use and minimise soil erosion.

Leadership in the agricultural sector also requires strong advocacy skills to represent the interests of the farming community. Agriculture graduates, with their deep understanding of the sector, can effectively communicate the needs and concerns of farmers to policymakers. They can ensure that agricultural policies are responsive to the realities on the ground and that the voices of farmers are heard in decision-making processes. This is particularly important in Assam, where the agricultural sector is characterised by small and marginal farmers who often lack the resources and political clout to influence policy decisions.

Education and training are critical components of agricultural development, and agriculture graduates can play a pivotal role in capacity building. They can design and implement training programmes that address the specific needs of the local farming community. This continuous learning process is vital for the overall growth and development of the agricultural sector in Assam. For example, training programmes on integrated pest management can help farmers reduce their reliance on chemical pesticides, promoting environmentally sustainable farming practices. Similarly, workshops on post-harvest management can teach farmers how to minimise crop losses and improve the quality of their produce, thereby increasing their marketability and income.

In conclusion, the current practice of appointing non-technical officials from civil service cadres to lead the Department of Agriculture in Assam may not be the most effective approach for addressing the complex challenges faced by the state’s agricultural sector. Agriculture graduates, with their specialised knowledge and expertise, are better suited to lead this crucial department. Their technical proficiency, innovative mindset, and deep understanding of local agricultural conditions make them the ideal candidates to steer Assam’s agricultural sector towards a sustainable and prosperous future. By empowering agriculture graduates to lead, Assam can ensure that its agricultural sector thrives, securing the livelihoods of its farmers and contributing to the overall development of the state. In a rapidly changing world, where the challenges facing agriculture are becoming increasingly complex, the need for knowledgeable and skilled leaders in the Agriculture Department under the provisions of the Assam Agricultural Service Rules has never been more critical. Agriculture graduates, with their unique blend of scientific knowledge and practical skills, are best positioned to meet this need and guide Assam’s agricultural sector towards a brighter future.