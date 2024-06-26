Empowering women through livestock development in Assam

Dr. Kukil Saikia

(College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, Guwahati. He can be reached at kukilsaikia0001@gmail.com)

In the lush, fertile state of Assam, where the Brahmaputra River nourishes the land, a quiet revolution is brewing. This transformation isn’t about grand political upheavals or high-profile economic reforms but rather a grassroots movement with the potential to redefine the socio-economic landscape of the region: women’s empowerment through livestock development. For centuries, women in Assam have played a crucial role in the agricultural and livestock sectors. Despite their significant contributions, they have often remained invisible in policy decisions and economic planning. However, this narrative is changing as livestock development emerges as a powerful tool for empowering women, providing them with financial independence, social recognition, and a voice in their communities.

Livestock farming in Assam is integral to the state’s agrarian economy. The state’s diverse climatic conditions support the rearing of cattle, poultry, goats, and pigs, which are essential for both nutrition and income. Livestock products such as milk, meat, and eggs are in high demand, creating a lucrative market for small-scale producers. Women, traditionally involved in the care and management of livestock, are now harnessing these opportunities to build sustainable livelihoods. With the right support and resources, they are transforming livestock farming into a profitable venture, thus breaking free from the shackles of poverty and dependency.

Several government initiatives and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are spearheading efforts to empower women in Assam through livestock development. Training programmes focused on modern animal husbandry practices, veterinary care, and business management are equipping women with the skills needed to maximize productivity and profits.

For instance, the Assam Livestock Development Agency (ALDA) and various NGOs provide comprehensive training on feed management, disease control, and breeding techniques. These programmes not only enhance livestock productivity but also increase confidence in women to take on leadership roles within their communities. One exemplary initiative is the Dairy Development Project under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), which aims to strengthen the dairy sector by providing extensive training to women dairy farmers. The project includes sessions on artificial insemination, nutritional management, and hygienic milk production practices. Women trained under this project have reported significant increases in milk yield and quality, leading to better market prices and higher incomes.

Access to microfinance and credit facilities has been a game-changer for women in livestock farming. Financial institutions and self-help groups (SHGs) offer low-interest loans specifically tailored for livestock-related activities. This financial support enables women to invest in quality livestock, build infrastructure, and purchase necessary inputs, thereby scaling up their operations. Women entrepreneurs in Assam are now setting up dairy farms, poultry units, and piggery businesses, contributing significantly to household incomes and the local economy. The financial independence gained through these ventures empowers women to make decisions about their lives, the education of their children, and health care, fostering a sense of agency and self-worth.

The social impact of empowering women through livestock development extends beyond economic gains. As women become financially independent and gain recognition for their contributions, traditional gender roles and biases begin to erode. Women in leadership positions within SHGs and cooperatives serve as role models, inspiring others to challenge societal norms and pursue their aspirations. Moreover, the success of women in livestock farming often translates into better living standards for their families and communities. Improved nutrition, education, and health outcomes are direct benefits of enhanced household incomes. Thus, the ripple effect of women empowerment through livestock development has the potential to uplift entire communities. In many villages, women’s groups have started community-based initiatives such as cooperative dairy farming and collective marketing. These cooperatives not only enhance bargaining power and market access but also foster a sense of community and mutual support among women.

The empowerment of women through livestock development is also catalysing cultural and educational transformations. Traditionally, women’s roles in many parts of Assam were confined to household chores and unpaid farm labor. However, as women gain financial independence and entrepreneurial skills, they are challenging these traditional roles and advocating for greater gender equality. Education plays a crucial role in this transformation. Empowered women are more likely to invest in their children’s education, particularly their daughters’. This investment in education not only enhances future economic opportunities for the next generation but also promotes a culture of gender equality and respect. In many communities, educated women are becoming vocal advocates for women’s rights and gender equality, participating actively in local governance and decision-making processes.

Despite the promising strides, several challenges persist. Access to markets, quality veterinary services, and modern infrastructure remains limited in remote areas. Addressing these challenges requires concerted efforts from the government, NGOs, and the private sector. Policies aimed at improving rural infrastructure, enhancing market linkages, and providing robust veterinary support systems are crucial.

Additionally, continuous efforts to dismantle deep-seated gender biases and promote gender equality are essential. Empowerment is not just about economic opportunities but also about creating an environment where women are respected, valued, and heard. Educational campaigns, community engagement, and policy advocacy are vital to changing societal attitudes and ensuring that women have equal opportunities to thrive.

Technology also holds significant potential for overcoming some of these challenges. Mobile technology, for example, can provide women with access to vital information on livestock management, market prices, and veterinary services. Digital platforms can facilitate direct marketing channels, reducing the dependency on middlemen and ensuring better prices for livestock products. Furthermore, online training modules and virtual mentoring can bridge the knowledge gap and empower women with the latest industry practices.

Women’s empowerment through livestock development in Assam is a testament to the transformative power of inclusive and sustainable development practices. By recognizing and supporting the pivotal role of women in this sector, Assam is paving the way for a more equitable and prosperous future. As women rise, so does the entire community, heralding a new era of growth and empowerment. The journey towards empowerment is ongoing, and while challenges remain, the resilience and determination of Assam’s women are paving the way for a brighter future. Through livestock development, they are not only securing their livelihoods but also inspiring a generational shift towards gender equality and socio-economic prosperity. In the verdant fields of Assam, the seeds of empowerment are being sown, promising a harvest of hope and progress for years to come.