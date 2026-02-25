End racial discrimination against people from NE

Recurrence of racial attacks on people from Northeastern states in the national capital and other parts of the country has exposed deeper social and administrative apathy towards the region. In the latest case, a minor dispute over drilling dust in Delhi turned into a racial abuse against three students from the Northeast, including a UPSC aspirant. This disturbing incident is a stark reminder of the insidious pattern of prejudice that persists even after nationwide outrage over past incidents and has cast a long shadow over the cosmopolitan character of the national capital. Ironically, only a few months are left for completion of 12 years since submission of the recommendations by the M.P. Bezbaruah Committee to prevent racial discrimination against people of the northeast region living in other parts of the country. The Supreme Court directive to the committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to monitor, oversee, pursue, and review the implementation of the Bezbaruah Committee Report to meet at least once in three months to discuss all the issues pertaining to the welfare of the people of the Northeast region living in different parts of the country is a timely judicial intervention to prevent recurrence of such racial attacks. The apex court further directed that the committee shall meet on March 15 and shall continue to meet at least once in three months, unless a meeting is required to be held even before the expiry of the three-month period owing to any incident or issue being brought to the notice of the committee. The SC directing the placing of the details of the issues raised, discussed, and addressed during the meeting held on March 15 before the apex court by way of a status report will ensure judicial monitoring of the initiatives taken by the government to curb and deal with the incidents of racial discrimination/racial atrocities/racial violence as recommended by the Bezbaruah Committee. Low frequency of meetings of the Monitoring Committee—about 14 to 15 over the past 11 years—even after the persistence of racial profiling and attacks in New Delhi and other places speaks volumes about administrative gaps resulting from the long interval of review of the implementation of the Bezbaruah Committee’s recommendations. It was the SC that directed the constitution of the Monitoring Committee while disposing of a set of writ petitions on December 14, 2016. The petitioners sought direction from the Union Government as well as the states to formulate a mechanism to deal with racial atrocities, to frame a proper mechanism to deal with cases of racial intolerance and discrimination, and direction to all authorities to undertake programmes for inculcating awareness and to sensitize both the public and the law-enforcing machinery. The apex court had been categorically reminded by the Union Government and the states of their duties and responsibilities to address the issue and stated in its judgment, “The problems faced by persons from the northeast traverse a whole range of issues, from the mundane issues of daily life to matters of education, employment, social security, and the fundamental right to live in dignity. The governments, both at the centre and the states, have a non-negotiable obligation to take positive steps to give effect to India’s commitment to racial equality.” The 2016 judgment also reminded the government that this commitment is embodied in constitutional rights, fundamental duties, statutory provisions, and the international obligations that have been assumed by India. The crucial observation by the SC in the judgment, which is pivotal to preventing the recurrence of racial profiling, is that while the monitoring of instances of racial discrimination involving citizens from the northeastern states involves, among other things, issues pertaining to law enforcement, the involvement of the law enforcement machinery alone is not sufficient to resolve the problem. The apex court’s emphasis on the need to change the mindsets, including in the universities, colleges, and educational institutions, places of work, and society; fostering sensitivity and inclusion; and inculcating greater awareness of the history and the rich cultural traditions of the northeast is the pragmatic approach to prevent recurrence. Unfortunately, racial profiling of people from the region persisting even after a decade of SC issuing clear direction and observation in this regard points towards a collective failure of the government and society to build awareness of the region as an integral part of the country and that its rich cultural traditions are inseparable from the vibrant expression of diversity and plurality of this great nation. Apart from the violation of the constitutional rights of the people from Northeast to live with dignity, persistent racial profiling, and abuses also provide fodder to secessionist forces to exploit such incidents to fan anti-India feeling in the region, which, if ignored, will only aggravate the vulnerabilities of the country’s internal security. Prejudice and the racial profiling of people from the Northeast must end immediately.