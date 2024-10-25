Ending uncertainty in Majuli’s connectivity

Ferry services between Neematighat in Jorhat and Majuli’s Kamalabari remaining suspended due to the water level of the Brahmaputra along the route falling below the minimum depth required for navigation has compounded the woes of the residents of the island district. The proposed dredging of the river channels along the route has triggered hopes for restoration of the ferry services, but this is not a permanent solution. The bridge connecting Jorhat and Majuli is the only viable solution to end uncertainties in communication to and from the river island. Majuli being an iconic tourism destination and cultural nerve centre, smooth communication to the island is an absolute necessity. Ironically, the construction work of the bridge has been stalled since September 5, which has dashed hopes of meeting the target date of completion in December next year. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a letter to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, has rightly flagged the concern of the state government over significant cost and time overruns in the project. Chief Minister Sarma also pointed out that the dry season that has already commenced is a crucial period to expedite the construction work. As soon as the monsoon sets in, the work will be disrupted again, and the target date will be missed. The ferry connectivity to Majuli is currently functional only between Neematighat and Aphalamukh ferry ghat. Given the high volume of daily commuters from the island to Jorhat and the inadequate capacity of Aphalamukh ferry ghat, ferry services connecting Majuli have caused immense hardship for the residents. The Inland Water Transport Division has notified on Sunday that operation of all types of vessels and boats on the Neemati-Kamalabari route would remain suspended until further order due to the rapid decrease in the water level of the Brahmaputra. The IWT division also stated in its order that alternative means to make the channel suitable for plying the boats/vessels were found to be not effective, and the ferry operation is expected to resume its regular schedule as soon as sufficient water is replenished in the route. The success of the dredging operation will determine how long the suspension of Neemati-Kamalabari ferry services will be. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) awarded the contract in August 2021, and nearly three years later the contractor left the work, putting the entire project in limbo. With the previous contractor unwilling to proceed, the MoRTH is contemplating retendering of the bridge work, and resumption of bridge construction work can be expected only after successful completion of the process. The delay in the construction work speaks volumes about the Northeast region continuing to grapple with the absence of proper monitoring of the progress of mega construction projects. When the annual monsoon limits the construction period, awarding contracts to contractors who are capable of meeting target dates should be a priority, but contractors leaving such an important work midway is a grim reminder that a lot needs to be done for faster execution. Until the completion of the bridge work, successful dredging of the shallow channel of the Neemati-Kamalabari route is crucial to restoring regular scheduled ferry operation. Visit by the Inland Water Transport Minister Keshav Mahanta to the closed ferry ghat and speedboat survey of the route the dredging operation is expected to be fast tracked. As suspension of ferry operation on the route during dry season has become more frequent, the maintenance dredging along the route needs to be prioritised to ensure availability of minimum navigable depth all through the dry season. While these measures are initiated to keep smooth communication to Majuli on, roping in experts to study the reasons behind the drastic fall in the water level of the Brahmaputra is critical to finding long-term solutions. Even after the bridge is completed and commissioned, ferry operation during tourism season will require the route to remain navigable, as ferry rides will have an extra appeal. The approach to finding solutions to Majuli’s communication problem needs to be shifted from problem-solving to problem-prevention. A comprehensive study of the water flow regime carried out by experts will facilitate the problem-prevention approach so that corrective measures can be taken in time to avert the problem. Unfortunately, it appeared that authorities concerned were waiting for the problem to happen first and then trying to explore solutions. Recurrence of the problem of ferry operation disruption only points towards this hard reality. The alternative connectivity from Jorhat to Majuli via Bogibeel Bridge and the Lakhimpur district is a long route, and it is not feasible for daily commuters to use it except for emergencies. There is no viable alternative to the bridge connectivity to end the uncertainty in communication to Majuli, but with the bridge project itself hanging in balance, resumption of ferry operation remains a top priority. Apart from affecting the lives and livelihoods of its residents, prolonged and frequent disruptions in connectivity will also adversely affect Majuli’s tourism business.