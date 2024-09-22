Ensuring effective governance of AI at all levels

Ranjan K Baruah

(With direct inputs from UN/WHO publication and feedback may be sent to bkranjan@gmail.com)

Democracy is a commonly used word in a country like India and many other countries. We are the largest democracy in the world. We are aware that democracy is a form of government where the people hold the power to participate in decision-making, and the word comes from the Greek words demos (the people) and kratos (to rule). We have seen many elections in India, whether in the state government, the union government, or even local self-government. Whenever elections are ahead, we discuss more about democracy in everyday life.

Like many nations, democracy is a core value of the United Nations. The UN supports democracy by promoting human rights, development, and peace and security. In the 79 years since the UN Charter was signed, the UN has done more to support democracy around the world than any other global organization. The UN promotes good governance, monitors elections, supports civil society to strengthen democratic institutions and accountability, ensures self-determination in decolonised countries, and assists in the drafting of new constitutions in post-conflict nations.

United Nations activities in support of democracy are carried out through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF), the Department of Peace Operations (DPO), the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA), the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), among others.

One of the international events is celebrating a day for democracy, and the day is observed on 15th September. This year’s theme for the International Day of Democracy (IDD) is focused on the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) as a tool for good governance. There is no doubt that information and communication technologies, or ICTs in short, are one of the most democratic tools, and AI should bring more solutions when it comes to good governance and transparency or sharing information. In his message for the observance, Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, notes that AI has the potential to enhance public participation, equality, security, and human development but warns that if “left unchecked,” its dangers “could have serious implications for democracy, peace, and stability.”.

The day is an opportunity to review the state of democracy in the world. Democracy is as much a process as a goal, and only with the full participation of and support by the international community, national governing bodies, civil society, and individuals can the ideal of democracy be made into a reality to be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere.

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence is the first global policy framework for AI, focusing on its impact on political life and democracy. The report delves into the current and potential impact of AI on democracy and the benefits of digitalization for collective decision-making. Organized around four key themes—democratic expectations and disappointments of digitization, the new digital public sphere, the democracy of data, and democracy as a form of political decision-making—it offers recommendations for the democratic governance of artificial intelligence to mitigate negative impacts and promote a more democratic approach to AI governance.

Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. But around the world, there are governments and those wielding power who find many ways to obstruct it. Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states, “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive, and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”

Within the UN system, UNDEF funds projects that empower civil society, promote human rights, and encourage the participation of all groups in democratic processes. The large majority of UNDEF funds go to local civil society organizations — both in the transition and consolidation phases of democratization.

People around the world have realised the importance of democracy, and on this IDD, let’s keep working to build a more inclusive, just, and equal world. We need to demand more for democratic governance where there is more and more participation from the citizens. AI can do wonders when it comes to transparency and accountability, as both are important components of good governance and democracy. Together, we can make a better world when there is democracy and good governance. (With direct inputs from UN publications)