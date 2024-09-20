Ensuring safe passage of migratory birds in NE

Tamenglong district administration in Manipur clamping the annual ban on hunting, catching, killing, and selling of the migratory bird Amur Falcon has put the spotlight on conservation of winged visitors in the Northeast region. Building community awareness on the importance of protecting migratory birds and their safe passage can bolster conservation initiatives. Starting in October, thousands of Amur Falcons arrive in the region every year for roosting, primarily in Nagaland, Manipur, and Assam. They roost in the region before starting to leave by November-end towards South Africa, flying over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. The small-sized raptor travels on a more than 22,000 km-long migration route from Siberia and Northern China after breeding in search of warmer places. Joint initiatives by the Nagaland Forest Department and local wildlife activists scripted a success story of conservation of Amur Falcons by building awareness on conservation by putting an end to hunting, catching, and killing. This has helped Nagaland showcase the arrival of Amur Falcons as a tourism calendar event for more than a decade to attract domestic and foreign tourists to enjoy the spectacular sighting of a large number of the migratory birds. An international ornithologist described the roosting of Amur Falcons in Nagaland as the largest roosting site of any falcon species anywhere in the world. This signifies the importance of the part of their long flyway in the region for birdwatchers and ornithologists. Tamenglong district administration has asked village authorities to keep all air guns in their custody until the falcons leave their roosting site by November-end in a bid to ensure that there is no hunting of the migratory bird. Taking cues from Nagaland’s success story in providing safe passage to Amur Falcons can be the model to build awareness to protect all migratory birds along their migration route. Migratory birds play a crucial role in insect control and pollination as they are dependent on insects for food and move from flower to flower of different plants during migration. Apart from preventing hunting and killing of migratory birds, habitat conservation is critical to maintaining the food stock they need during roosting. Degradation of wetlands, damage to standing crops due to natural disasters like floods and droughts, loss of forest cover due to development activities, and illegal timber felling result in shortages of food for migratory birds, which compel them to look for new sites for roosting. When this happens, the existing migration route is deserted, leaving a cascading effect on tourism and agriculture. This implies that there can be no room for complacency in mere prevention of hunting or killing of migratory birds. When conservation initiatives are planned and executed on a scale in a natural ecosystem for animals at the top of the food chain, then apart from their prey species, other species in the ecosystem also benefit from it. Kaziranga National Park recorded an increase in the arrival of winter migratory birds, which can be attributed to measures to protect and conserve rhinos and Royal Bengal tigers, wild buffaloes, wild elephants, and their habitats. The decline in the number of species and population of winter migratory birds in Deepor Beel and other wetlands of the city, on the other hand, points towards habitat loss due to unplanned urbanization, landscape fragmentation, and a lack of overarching conservation initiatives for key species. The National Action Plan for Conservation of Migratory Birds seeks to arrest the decline in population of migratory birds by 2027. The desired results will not be possible if habitat destruction continues unabated in the name of development and lack of awareness among communities living near the critical habitats. The plan envisages mapping the critical habitats and initiating community-based conservation action plans. While critical habitats require special attention, the approach of providing equal attention to all habitats along existing migration routes is a more pragmatic approach to ensuring every site of winter visitors is protected and conserved. Mitigation of natural disasters like floods, erosion, and landslides usually prioritizes protection of human habitation, cropped area, connectivity, and conservation of habitats of migratory birds but does not figure prominently in the disaster discourse. Mainstreaming conservation of habitats of migratory birds in disaster mitigation planning can help undertaking focused interventions for conservation of wetlands and cropped land for mutual benefits of migratory birds and human populations. Conservation of wetlands will ensure availability of freshwater, abundance of fish and other aquatic species, and sustainability of livelihoods of fishermen, while protection of cropped land will ensure food security for communities. The arrival of migratory birds in the region must not be seen as an isolated event but as an important natural phenomenon reminding us about the sustainable use of ecosystem services and cautioning against overexploitation of natural resources. Conservation of migratory birds cannot be ensured only by legal and administrative measures; it also requires community awareness and initiatives.