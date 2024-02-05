It is a widely-accepted fact that the large majority of people of this country lacks very seriously in awareness about the various laws that govern them. As a result of this, the common man becomes a victim of the existing system where legal practitioners are often accused of working towards dragging cases for too long. This is also reflected in the massive pendency of cases in the courts of law at various levels across the country. This situation has arisen because of the lack of awareness about law among the masses, which again is because of several reasons, the most important being lack of equitable access to legal education. Given such a situation, D Y Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India has very rightfully called for making access to legal education for all sections of people in this country a reality. As has been reported by this newspaper in its Sunday edition, the Chief Justice has also called for use of technology as a powerful force-multiplier for justice. He has also said that technological solutions are designed in such a manner so that equity and inclusivity in mind is given topmost priority while doing so. That that Chief Justice has also underlined the need for a shared commitment to justice, and has urged law officers to remain impartial and maintain dignity in courts, safeguarding the integrity of legal proceedings is also very significant in this context. The Chief Justice has also urged the legal fraternity and the judiciary in particular to acknowledge the potential of technology in order to enhance the speed and accessibility of justice but cautioned against exacerbating existing problems in society. It is a fact that there is a crying need for modernizing courtrooms and related facilities, at the same time for ensuring that technology fosters transparency and accountability rather than perpetuating opacity and inequality. Given this, one can also suggest that awareness about the various laws which are more commonly applicable in this country is created right from the secondary level by way of including lessons about such laws in the high school curriculum for all, and not just confined to those opting to study social science.