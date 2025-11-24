Establishing Lachit Borphukan in the national context: Our responsibilities

The time has come to change the perception that treats the Battle

of Saraighat as merely a regional conflict and to establish Lachit Borphukan not just as a hero of Assam but as an indomitable warrior

of the entire nation – Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

A nation’s self-identity and existence do not depend solely on its geographical boundaries or political maps; rather, they rest on the historical consciousness and cultural pride that flow through the minds of its people. History is a nation’s chronicle of life, which guides the present with the light of the past and shapes the path of the future. When studying the history of a vast and diverse country like India, it is often observed that the narratives of certain regions or particular dynasties have dominated mainstream historiography. As a result of this centralised historical perspective, the heroic epics and shining examples of patriotism from India’s frontier regions, especially the Northeast, have long remained neglected in the national context. Removing this historical imbalance and giving the unparalleled valour, sacrifice and military genius of the Ahom general, the great hero Lachit Borphukan, its due place in the national arena has now become an urgent and inescapable duty of our time. The Mughals, who subjugated the whole of India, repeatedly attacked Assam yet could never defeat the land or its people. The valour that forced a mighty Mughal commander like Ram Singh to beat a humiliating retreat from Assam belongs to the great hero Lachit Borphukan, who nevertheless remains largely unknown at the all-India level even today. The time has come to change the perception that treats the Battle of Saraighat as merely a regional conflict and to establish Lachit Borphukan not just as a hero of Assam but as an indomitable warrior of the entire nation.

A review of the political environment of seventeenth-century India reveals that the Mughal empire was then an unstoppable force. After swallowing most of South Asia, the Mughals turned their covetous gaze towards the proud Ahom kingdom in the east. At that time, in the face of the Mughals’ enormous army, advanced weaponry and boundless resources, the Ahom kingdom’s limited means and military strength appeared utterly insignificant. In such an unequal situation, the indomitable courage, sharp intellect and extraordinary leadership required to protect the motherland found their living embodiment in Lachit Borphukan. The Battle of Saraighat fought under his command was not merely a clash between two armies; it was a contest between two different ideologies and wills. Lachit’s victory proved that sheer numbers or superiority of arms are not the only keys to winning wars; patriotism, well-planned strategy and unbreakable morale can defeat any powerful adversary in the world. To establish this historical truth at the national level, we must first emerge from our own emotional limitations. Lachit is our emotion, but only when that emotion is coated with reason and facts will it gain pan-Indian acceptance. We must present Lachit’s valour not merely through songs and poems but by highlighting its military and political significance before the world.

The first and most fundamental step towards establishing Lachit Borphukan in the national context is the extensive expansion of knowledge-based literature and historical research. Assam’s Buranji literature is extremely rich and fact-filled, yet most of this priceless treasure remains confined to the Assamese language. Because of this linguistic barrier, historians and researchers from other parts of India have failed to grasp the true importance of the Battle of Saraighat. Our primary duty is to publish, in English, Hindi and other major Indian languages, high-standard books containing authentic historical material on Lachit Borphukan’s life, the Ahom military system and a detailed account of the Battle of Saraighat. These works must not be merely narrative; they must be research-based and analytical. Comparative studies of Mughal chronicles and Ahom Buranjis should be used to analyse Lachit’s military strategy from the perspective of modern military science. The manner in which Lachit employed naval warfare tactics using the geographical position of the Brahmaputra is rare in contemporary world history.

Incorporating Lachit Borphukan into the education system is the most effective and enduring way to establish him in the national context. Until now, the space given to Northeast Indian history in Indian school textbooks has been negligible. Most Indian students learn nothing about the Ahom empire or the Battle of Saraighat at the primary level of education. To remove this ignorance, we must strongly demand reform of the curriculum under the National Education Policy. It is the call of the hour to include a separate chapter on Lachit Borphukan and the Ahom era in the history textbooks of central boards. This will create respect and curiosity about Lachit in the minds of future generations from childhood. Not only at the school level but also at the university level, chairs can be established in departments of history or military science in Lachit Borphukan’s name. This will enable high-level research and bring new information about various aspects of Lachit’s leadership to light. Organising educational discussion circles, quiz competitions and national-level debates with Lachit Borphukan as the subject will increase awareness among students. Ideas formed through education have the deepest impact on human minds; hence, joint efforts by the government and educationists in this direction are desirable.

One unique feature of Lachit Borphukan’s character was his universal and secular leadership, which is extremely relevant in today’s Indian context. People from every caste, religion and community fought shoulder to shoulder in Lachit’s army. Among his chief associates were Muslim warriors like Bagh Hazarika and leaders from various tribal groups. This united strength was the real driving force of the Ahom army. At a time when divisive ideologies are raising their heads in society, Lachit’s ideal of harmony can serve as a guiding light for the entire country. When presenting Lachit at the national level, we must especially highlight this message of inclusiveness. He was not merely a protector of Hinduism or the Assamese people; he was a symbol of unity amidst India’s civilisational diversity. His great saying, “The country is greater than my maternal uncle,” teaches the lesson of placing national interest above personal gain, a principle applicable in any age and any land. We must propagate this philosophy as an all-India ideal so that everyone can accept Lachit Borphukan as their own.

Transforming the celebration of Lachit Divas from a mere date-bound ritual into a national festival is another important responsibility. Until now, this day has largely remained confined within Assam. Although recently, owing to the 400th birth anniversary celebrations, Lachit Divas has been observed in the national capital and a few major cities, its scope still needs to be widened further. Arrangements should be made to celebrate this day with due honour in the capital of every Indian state, especially in military cantonments and cultural centres. Instead of only Assamese people participating in these events, involving local language speakers, intellectuals and political leaders will spread Lachit’s message more widely. The Cultural Department of the Assam Government can undertake cultural exchange programmes with other state governments, keeping Lachit Borphukan as the central theme. Moreover, instituting a national bravery award or gallantry prize in Lachit’s name will make his name more familiar among the general public. When a soldier or citizen from another part of the country receives an award in the name of Lachit Borphukan, natural respect for that great hero will awaken in their heart.

It is our duty to develop the Saraighat battlefield, Lachit Maidam, the Kareng of Garhgaon and other contemporary historical sites into international-standard tourist destinations. History does not live only in the pages of books; it lives on through historical structures and memorials. If we can make these places attractive for tourists, visitors from across the country and abroad will come to Assam and experience the essence of Lachit’s valour. In particular, modern facilities such as 3D projections, light and sound shows or panoramas can be introduced to explain the strategy of the Saraighat battle. The dignified display of Lachit’s statue and depictions of the Saraighat battle in national war memorials and museums must be ensured. When a visitor sees evidence of Lachit’s heroism in a museum in Delhi or another metropolis, curiosity to know more about Assam’s history will naturally arise in their mind. Thus, through tourism and heritage conservation, we can make our history visible.

At the root of all these efforts must lie the Assamese people’s own sense of responsibility and work culture. To present Lachit Borphukan to the world, we ourselves must be inspired by his ideals. Mere verbal pride or emotional posts on social media are not enough; we must prove ourselves worthy successors of Lachit through our actions. The same focus, hard work and selfless devotion to the nation that characterised Lachit must be reflected in each of our lives. A weak, lethargic or divided society can never protect the glory of its ancestors. Only when we become economically, educationally and intellectually strong will our voice carry weight at the national level. Our younger generation must demonstrate excellence in research, technology and innovation so that Assam’s name shines through their achievements. Lachit Borphukan is not merely history of the past; he is the inspiration for building the future. If we move forward taking this inspiration as our capital, the establishment of Lachit will naturally become possible.

Political will and diplomatic initiative also play a decisive role in this sphere. The state government and our elected representatives must repeatedly raise the issue of Lachit Borphukan in various central forums. Proposals should be put forward to name ships or regiments of India’s defence forces after Lachit, to feature Lachit tableaux in Republic Day parades or to release commemorative postage stamps; such official recognitions greatly help in establishing a hero in public consciousness. Moreover, maintaining good relations with other states and requesting them to include Lachit in their curricula or cultural programmes can be a diplomatic strategy. Events like Lachit’s 400th birth anniversary provide opportunities, but the effort must be continuous. Remembering only on anniversaries and forgetting the rest of the year will not fulfil our goal. Government, opposition and civil society – everyone must come together and accept this as a national mission.

Finally, establishing Lachit Borphukan in the national context is not merely an emotional demand; it is an intellectual movement to complete the incompleteness of India’s history. By stopping Mughal aggression, Lachit protected the gateway to Southeast Asia, and getting this fact acknowledged in mainstream Indian history is both our right and our duty. Only when every Indian from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gujarat to Arunachal knows that just as Shivaji stood in the west, a Lachit Borphukan in the east forced the Mughals to their knees will our endeavour be fully successful. This journey may not be easy, but as successors of Lachit, we cannot stop. Through our pens, our voices, our creations and our actions, we must revive this history. Let us resolve that we shall engrave the story of the great hero Lachit Borphukan’s sacrifice and valour on the world’s heart in such golden letters that it will remain a source of light for centuries to come. That will be our national duty and the highest tribute to Lachit. Let the establishment of Lachit’s name in golden letters on the pages of history in every Indian heart be our sole aim. Lachit Borphukan’s story is not merely a tale of war; it is the saga of an indomitable spirit. Establishing him in the national context means introducing India to this great truth. When the entire nation understands Lachit’s philosophy, not only Assam’s history but also India’s history will gain a new dimension. The power to remove the darkness of neglect or ignorance towards the Northeast and lead towards a new light lies latent in Lachit’s story. Our responsibility is to keep that light burning. May Lachit’s ideals live on, and may India’s unity and integrity remain unbroken.

(References drawn from Dr Surya Kumar Bhuyan’s book ‘Lachit Borphukan’ along with several other published essays and various writings available on the internet. The author can be reached at himangshur1989@gmail.com.)