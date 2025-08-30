EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IS A GIFT OF THE GURUKUL SYSTEM OF ANCIENT INDIA

Dr Mukul Chandra Bora

(Vice Chancellor, North Lakhimpur University)

Although the introduction of experiential learning is widely discussed and accepted in the modern education system, it has got its deep roots in the ancient Bharatiya (Indian) education system, most notably in the Gurukul System of Education. This system emphasized learning through direct experience, seeing, listening, doing, and remembering-rather than relying solely on rote memorisation. The students were primarily engaged in hands-on work and activities under the close guidance of a guru (teacher in modern education), allowing them to internalise knowledge through practical application and mentorship.

The relevance of this ancient approach developed in the ancient Indian Gurukul has once again attracted a few Chinese researchers, and they have highlighted this concept by a recent model development known as M3-Agent, a cutting-edge multimodal AI model developed in 2025 by Chinese researchers Lin Long, Yichen He, Wentao Ye, Yiyuan Pan, Yuan Lin, Hang Li, Junbo Zhao, and Wei Li. This model incorporates long-term memory and leverages reinforcement learning, showing significant improvement in performance over existing AI systems. In benchmark tests, M3-Agent outperformed advanced models such as Gemini-1.5-pro and GPT-4o, achieving 6.7%, 7.7%, and 5.3% higher accuracy on M3-Bench-robot, M3-Bench-web, and VideoMME-long tasks, respectively.

The performance of M3-Agent serves as a powerful reminder of the effectiveness of learning that mirrors human cognitive processes-especially those grounded in experience and memory. This aligns closely with the principles of the Gurukul system, where students learnt through immersive experiences in real-life contexts such as agriculture, archery, philosophical debate, and crafts. Learning was not confined to academic knowledge but extended to moral and spiritual development, fostering a well-rounded character.

In short, the Gurukul system promoted a holistic educational experience-integrating intellectual growth with practical skills, ethical grounding, and deep personal engagement with teachers and the environment. The renewed interest in experiential learning, now being mirrored in advanced AI models, demonstrates that this ancient approach holds enduring value, even in the most modern technological contexts.

The key aspects of experiential learning in ancient India can be discussed as below:

The Gurukul System:

In the ancient Gurukul system of education, students lived in residential accommodation at Gurukul, and they learnt in close association with their guru, creating a unique bond that extended beyond academic instruction. This residential model allowed for holistic learning, where education was deeply integrated with daily life. Students learnt not just from formal lessons but by actively participating in the guru's routine-assisting in household chores, fetching water, gathering firewood, and helping in agricultural or craft-related tasks. These activities were not seen as menial labour but as vital components of character-building and practical education.

Through such immersion, students developed discipline, humility, and a sense of responsibility. The guru, in turn, served as a role model, imparting values, knowledge, and life skills through observation and shared experiences. Learning was experiential and continuous, occurring in the classroom, in the kitchen, or even under a tree. This system nurtured the body, mind, and spirit, fostering self-reliance and ethical living.

By participating in every aspect of the guru's life, students gained real-world skills and an understanding of the interconnectedness of knowledge and daily living. This ancient method of education stands in contrast to modern systems, highlighting the importance of learning by doing and the transformative power of close mentorship in shaping both intellect and character.

Practical Application:

In the ancient Indian education system, knowledge was not confined to books or abstract theories; it was deeply rooted in real-life activities and practical experiences. Subjects like farming, metallurgy, astronomy, and philosophy were taught through hands-on engagement, observation, and direct application. Students learnt farming by working in the fields, understanding the rhythms of nature, crop cycles, and sustainable agricultural practices. Metallurgy was explored through crafting tools and studying the properties of metals, giving learners a tangible sense of scientific principles and craftsmanship.

Astronomy was taught not just through charts but by observing the night sky, tracking celestial movements, and linking them to calendars, seasons, and rituals. Similarly, philosophy was not limited to classroom debate-it was a lived practice, woven into daily conduct, meditation, and ethical decision-making. Students were encouraged to question, reflect, and internalise knowledge, rather than memorise it.

This approach fostered a deep, intuitive understanding of the world, blending intellectual development with practical skill and moral insight. Learning was immersive and contextual, bridging the gap between theory and reality. By grounding education in real-world activities, the ancient system nurtured individuals who were not only knowledgeable but also skilled, wise, and equipped to contribute meaningfully to society.

Holistic Development:

The ancient Indian education system, particularly the Gurukul model, emphasized the balanced development of the 'head, heart, and hand'-a holistic approach that nurtured the intellect, emotions, and practical skills of each student. Education was not limited to academic learning; it was a transformative process aimed at shaping well-rounded individuals. The 'head' represented intellectual growth, fostered through studies in subjects like philosophy, mathematics, language, and the sciences. Students were encouraged to think critically, question deeply, and seek knowledge with curiosity and purpose.

Equally important was the 'heart', symbolising emotional and moral development. Through close interaction with the guru, storytelling, discussions on ethics, and spiritual practices like meditation, students cultivated empathy, discipline, humility, and inner strength. Character formation and values were considered essential aspects of true education.

The 'hand' focused on developing practical and manual skills. Whether it was farming, carpentry, metallurgy, or arts and crafts, students engaged in hands-on work that taught self-reliance, responsibility, and respect for labour. This integration of head, heart, and hand created individuals who were intellectually capable, emotionally balanced, and practically skilled.

Such an approach ensured that education was not just for livelihood but for life-developing thoughtful, compassionate, and capable members of society.

Personal Mentorship:

In the ancient Indian Gurukul system, the personal bond between the guru (teacher) and the student was central to the learning process. This relationship was built on trust, respect, and mutual commitment, forming the foundation of a deeply personalised educational experience. Living under the same roof, students not only received academic instruction but also observed the guru's daily conduct, absorbing values, discipline, and wisdom through constant interaction.

The proximity of pupils with the guru allowed the guru to understand each and every one's unique nature, strengths, weaknesses, temperament, and learning pace, which resulted in individual-centric and tailored instruction to meet the individual needs of each learner, offering guidance that was both intellectual and moral and is also a part of NEP 2020. The guru acted not only as a teacher but also as a mentor, counsellor, and guide, shaping the student's overall development-mind, body, and spirit-which is also called the present mentoring system in educational institutes.

Such individualised attention ensured that education was not a one-size-fits-all model. Instead, it nurtured personal growth, self-awareness, and inner discipline. The emotional bond also fostered a sense of devotion and gratitude in the student, reinforcing the values of humility, service, and lifelong learning. This sacred guru-shishya (teacher-student) relationship remains a timeless model of effective, human-centred education that goes beyond formal instruction.

Oral Instruction and Debate:

In the ancient Indian education system, oral teaching was a fundamental mode of instruction, fostering deep listening, memory, and comprehension. Knowledge was transmitted verbally from the guru to the student, often through recitation, storytelling, and dialogue. This method encouraged students to develop sharp concentration and strong retention skills. Beyond memorisation, however, students were also engaged in philosophical discussions and debates, known as shastrarthas, which were integral to their intellectual development.

These discussions encouraged critical thinking and analytical reasoning. Students explored complex ideas in subjects like metaphysics, ethics, logic, and linguistics, learning to question, interpret, and synthesise knowledge. They were trained to approach learning not as passive recipients, but as active participants who challenged assumptions and sought deeper truths. The guru guided these dialogues, helping students refine their arguments and expand their understanding through reflection and counterargument.

Such an approach nurtured intellectual independence and the capacity for critical analysis. It laid the foundation for a lifelong pursuit of wisdom, rather than mere information. By combining oral tradition with rigorous philosophical inquiry, the system cultivated not only well-informed minds but also thinkers capable of discerning right from wrong and making thoughtful, reasoned decisions in life.

Integration of Head, Heart, and Hand:

The core philosophy of the ancient Indian education system was rooted in the holistic integration of the "head, heart, and hand." This triadic approach emphasized that true education must go beyond academic instruction to nurture the complete individual. Intellectual learning-the 'head'-was developed through rigorous study of subjects like mathematics, grammar, logic, science, and philosophy. Students were encouraged to think deeply, question freely, and cultivate wisdom, not just acquire facts.

Equally vital was the growth of the "heart", representing moral and spiritual development. Education instilled values such as honesty, compassion, humility, and self-discipline. Through close guidance from the guru, spiritual practices like meditation, and daily reflections, students cultivated inner awareness and ethical conduct. This moral foundation was seen as essential for responsible living and societal harmony.

The "hand" referred to the cultivation of practical skills. Students actively engaged in tasks like farming, craftsmanship, cooking, and other daily duties, promoting self-reliance, discipline, and respect for labour. Manual work was never considered inferior; rather, it was integral to personal growth.

By uniting these three dimensions, the education system aimed to develop not only knowledgeable individuals but also virtuous, skilled, and socially responsible citizens-reflecting a timeless vision of balanced and meaningful education.

In conclusion, it may be concluded that the concept of seeing, listening, and memorising as a foundational approach to learning is a profound gift of ancient India to the world educational community. It was deeply rooted in the Vedic tradition; this triadic method-Darshan (seeing), Shravan (listening), and Smaran (memorising)-formed the core of the traditional education system since the Vedic age, and it emphasized not just passive absorption of information but active engagement of the senses and the mind in the learning process.

Seeing referred to direct observation and experiential learning, and pupils closely observed their guru, nature, and daily life to gain knowledge through real-world interaction. Listening played a vital role, as oral transmission of scriptures, stories, and teachings trained students to concentrate, understand, and interpret deeply. Memorising was more than rote repetition-it was a disciplined mental exercise that developed sharp memory, comprehension, and long-term retention.

This integrated approach of ancient Indian education has nurtured holistic learning, combining perception, cognition, and reflection, and it acts as an enabler for students to internalise knowledge, making it a living part of their character and behaviour. Modern education systems increasingly recognise the importance of experiential and auditory learning-principles deeply embedded in ancient Indian pedagogy. The seeing-listening-memorising model continues to inspire contemporary educational thought, showcasing India's timeless contribution to the art and science of learning.