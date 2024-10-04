Exploring the relationship among Gandhi, Rabindranath and Subhash

Zahid Ahmed Tapadar

(The writer is the CHD of Information and Public Relations, BTC.)

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, and Subhas Chandra Bose were pivotal figures in India’s struggle for independence, each leaving a significant mark on the movement through their unique philosophies and approaches that influenced the thoughts and aspirations of millions. Securing their places in the global consciousness, they emerged as icons of nonviolent resistance, literary genius, and revolutionary zeal, respectively, embodying India’s rich struggle for freedom and cultural identity on the world stage. Their relationships were characterised by deep respect, yet marked by significant ideological differences that shaped their respective contributions to the freedom movement and inspired a new awakening of the people of India, motivating and uniting them, changing societal mindsets, and inspiring future generations.

Tagore first recognised Gandhi’s profound impact by bestowing upon him the title “Mahatma,” meaning “great soul,” and praised his transformative influence as comparable to the transformative impact of Buddha, emphasising how Gandhi’s call to action rejuvenated India’s spirit during a time of colonial oppression. In turn, Gandhi honoured Tagore as “Gurudev,” or “Great Sentinel,” acknowledging his spiritual and intellectual guidance. Subhas Chandra Bose also held Gandhi in high esteem, referring to him as “India’s greatest man” and coining him the “Father of the Nation,” while Gandhi described Bose as “a patriot of patriots.”

Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore: A Relationship of Mutual Respect and Intellectual Engagement

Gandhi and Tagore represented different yet complementary aspects of Indian thought. Gandhi, known for his philosophy of non-violence and leadership of the independence movement, and Tagore, a celebrated poet and philosopher, embodied contrasting paths toward Indian identity and freedom. Their relationship began with mutual respect and admiration for each other’s contributions to Indian society.

Their initial meeting on March 6, 1915, marked the beginning of a significant collaboration. Gandhi, who was critical of certain aspects of Tagore’s Santiniketan educational philosophy, suggested practical changes to enhance its impact. He advocated for a system where students engaged in manual labour alongside their studies, believing this approach aligned better with his vision of self-reliance and simplicity. Tagore, known for his openness to reform, readily agreed to Gandhi’s suggestions, implementing changes and designating March 10, 1915, as “Gandhi Divas” to honour Gandhi’s influence.

Despite this collaboration, their relationship was not without friction. In 1921, Tagore expressed concerns about Gandhi’s non-cooperation movement, particularly regarding the boycott of educational institutions and the burning of foreign clothes. He feared that such actions could lead to chaos rather than constructive progress. In a letter to C.F. Andrews, Tagore articulated his belief in a more measured approach to reform, distinct from Gandhi’s radical strategies.

However, their mutual respect endured through these disagreements. When Gandhi undertook a fast in Yerwada Jail in 1932 to protest separate electoral representation for backward Hindus, Tagore sent a heartfelt telegram praising Gandhi’s sacrifice and commitment to national unity. This gesture highlighted their deep bond, even as they navigated differing philosophies.

Their interactions extended beyond ideological debates. Tagore’s visits to Gandhi’s ashram and Gandhi’s visits to Santiniketan reinforced their connection and allowed for a richer exchange of ideas. Tagore expressed concern for Gandhi’s health during his fasts, and his presence in Pune on Gandhi’s birthday further demonstrated their respect and affection for one another. In turn, Gandhi arranged financial support for Tagore’s Vishwa Bharati University during its financial difficulties, showcasing his commitment to Tagore’s educational vision.

In summary, Gandhi and Tagore’s relationship was a rich tapestry of intellectual exchange, mutual respect, and occasional disagreement. Their differing philosophies — Gandhi’s focus on political action and Tagore’s emphasis on cultural and educational reform—were reconciled through their deep-seated admiration and shared vision for India’s future. This relationship illustrates how two towering figures of Indian thought could engage deeply with one another while holding differing views on how to achieve their shared goals.

Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose: A Complex Relationship of Admiration and Divergence

The relationship between Gandhi and Subhas Chandra Bose was characterized by profound respect intertwined with significant ideological differences. Bose, a younger contemporary of Gandhi by 28 years, was known for his revolutionary zeal and uncompromising stance on independence. Gandhi, on the other hand, was a proponent of non-violence and gradual reform. Their interactions were marked by admiration and conflict, reflecting their differing visions for India’s liberation.

Their first encounter on July 16, 1921, was pivotal. Bose, having recently returned from his studies in England, was deeply impressed by Gandhi’s leadership. Gandhi, viewing Bose as a promising young leader, appreciated his passion for the national cause and saw in him a fervent commitment to India’s liberation.

However, ideological differences soon became apparent. Bose was critical of Gandhi’s decision to halt the Non-Cooperation Movement following the Chauri Chaura incident in 1922. He felt that Gandhi’s decision undermined the momentum of the freedom struggle and represented a significant setback for the cause. Bose’s revolutionary spirit often clashed with Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence, leading to tensions in their relationship.

In 1927, Bose’s call for complete independence was at odds with Gandhi’s more moderate approach. Gandhi’s rebuke of Bose’s statements before the Simon Commission highlighted their differing visions for India’s political future. Bose’s criticism of Gandhi’s participation in the Second Round Table Conference in London, where Gandhi’s approach was seen as too conciliatory, further strained their relationship.

Bose’s election as President of the Indian National Congress in 1938 marked a significant moment, but it did not resolve their differences. Despite Gandhi’s support for Bose’s election, their relationship remained contentious. Bose’s radical proposals, including his call for modernising India and his critique of Gandhi’s emphasis on the charkha, reflected their differing approaches to the freedom struggle. These ideological differences came to a head during the 1939 presidential election of the Indian National Congress.

Bose’s victory over Gandhi’s nominee, Dr. Pattabhi Sitaramayya, was a significant moment of conflict. Gandhi expressed his displeasure openly, criticizing Bose’s leadership style and approach to the movement. This event illustrated the growing rift between them, culminating in Bose’s resignation from the President of the Indian National Congress in April 1939 and his subsequent formation of the progressive party Forward Bloc.

Despite these conflicts, Gandhi and Bose maintained a relationship rooted in mutual respect. Gandhi acknowledged Bose’s dedication and revolutionary fervour, even as he disagreed with Bose’s alignment with Axis powers during World War II. Bose’s tribute to Gandhi during broadcasts, particularly acknowledging Gandhi’s unparalleled contribution to the freedom struggle, underscored the respect he held for Gandhi. In the final years of their lives, both leaders continued to recognise each other’s contributions. Gandhi’s tributes to Bose and his Indian National Army, despite their divergent methods, reflected his respect for Bose’s commitment to India’s liberation. Similarly, Bose’s admiration for Gandhi remained evident, highlighting the complex and multifaceted nature of their relationship.

Gandhi’s relationships with Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose were characterised by a blend of deep respect and significant ideological differences. With Tagore, Gandhi shared a relationship of mutual admiration and intellectual engagement, navigating occasional disagreements over strategies and methods. With Bose, the relationship was marked by profound respect and admiration tempered by substantial differences in their approaches to achieving India’s independence. These relationships reflect the diverse perspectives and dynamic interactions that shaped India’s struggle for freedom, illustrating the rich tapestry of thought and action that defined the era.