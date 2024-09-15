Eye on land

The recent incident of suspected illegal migrants attacking police personnel while carrying out an eviction drive to free land falling in a tribal belt in Sonapur must be considered a very serious one. Freeing all kinds of land from illegal migrants is the bounden duty of the government. Unfortunately, successive governments in Assam have grossly neglected this issue. It is a historic fact that though Congress regimes headed by Gopinath Bardoloi, Bishnuram Medhi, and Bimala Prasad Chaliha had taken strong steps to protect Assam’s valuable land from illegal migrants having roots in erstwhile East Bengal and erstwhile East Pakistan, it is particularly from the time of Sarat Chandra Sinha onwards that Congress governments in Assam had taken to patronising the immigrants at the expense of the indigenous communities. It is always important to remember that a conspiracy to include Assam in a Muslim state—be it East Pakistan, Bangladesh, or any other nomenclature—was first hatched in the first decade of the 20th century, immediately after the Muslim League was born. While every attempt by Muslim forces to win over Assam since the first invasion of Bakhtyar Khilji in 1206 AD was foiled by the Assamese, it was under Bardoloi’s leadership that Assam was saved from being merged with East Pakistan in 1947. Since then, forces that had hatched that conspiracy have been working overtime to convert Assam into a Muslim-majority state. C S Mullan, Census Commissioner of Assam who supervised the Assam Census in 1931, was the first to have used the word “invasion” while referring to large-scale Muslim immigration to Assam. He had in his analysis of the impact of immigration to Assam described it as an “invasion of a vast horde of land-hungry Bengali immigrants, mostly Muslims, from the districts of East Bengal” and said that by 1921 the first army corps had passed into Assam and practically conquered Goalpara. His description of the scenario about nine decades ago had also put on record that “a population that must amount to over half a million has transplanted itself from Bengal to the Assam valley during the last twenty-five years,” adding that in the next three decades, Sivasagar district will be “the only part of Assam in which an Assamese will find himself at home.” The present generation of Assamese probably is not aware that Nehru had, as Prime Minister of the country, in 1948 threatened to stop funds to Assam if Gopinath Bardoloi did not stop his campaign against the Muslim immigrants. Bimala Prasad Chaliha was reprimanded by the same Nehru in the early 1960s for throwing out over 1.28 lakh Muslim infiltrators, particularly from Nagaon district. While the Congress at the Centre had always maintained a pro-immigrant stand, the present generation is probably also not aware that the Congress in Assam changed its anti-immigrant stand only in the post-Chaliha era. Chief Minister Sarat Chandra Sinha, it now appears, had intentionally looked the other way when the time came to send back millions of Bangladeshi or East Bengali refugees after Bangladesh was liberated in 1972. That was also the time when Dev Kanta Barooah, who later rose to become AICC President, coined the slogan that Congress had no fear of losing any election in Assam till the time immigrant Muslims were with the party. When the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) organised a mass movement (1979–85) demanding detection and deportation of the infiltrators or immigrants so that Assam could be protected from a demographic invasion, the Congress regime came down with a heavy hand, leading to the killing of close to 900 protestors, most of whom were students. It was during that period that the Congress government at the Centre also enacted the notorious Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals) Act of 1983, which was designed more to protect the illegal migrants rather than detect them. When the Assam Accord was signed in August 1985, then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi hoodwinked the people of Assam by going back on his promise to repeal the IMDT Act. The regional Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which had formed government twice in the state and was also part of as many as three governments at the Centre, utterly failed to impress New Delhi that Assam was facing a massive demographic invasion. It is also pertinent that the present generation of Assamese—and for that matter all young people belonging to various indigenous communities—read the famous report of then Governor SK Sinha to the President of India submitted in November 1998, in which the former Vice-Chief of the Indian Army had given a detailed description of the demographic invasion that Assam has been facing. One must also read the Supreme Court’s verdict striking down the IMDT Act in July 2005 in order to understand how big and deep-rooted this conspiracy to convert Assam is.