Farm to market: Assam Budget 2026-27 charts a new agricultural vision

Mowsam Hazarika

(mowsam2000@yahoo.co.in)

The Assam Budget 2026-27, presented under the banner of "Team Assam", signals a strategic shift in the state's development approach, with agriculture and allied sectors placed firmly at the centre of growth. Moving beyond conventional support measures, the budget lays out a forward-looking framework built on value addition, market integration, technological modernisation, and export orientation. Its broader objective is clear: to transform Assam's rural economy while ensuring sustainable income growth for farmers.

A key pillar of this vision is the strengthening of value chains for Assam's premium agri-horticultural produce. Products such as Tezpur litchi, Assam lemon, ginger, turmeric, pineapple, Joha rice, and red rice are set to receive targeted support. In parallel, the government's push for additional Geographical Indication (GI) tags aims to protect the uniqueness of these commodities, enhance their market credibility, and expand their footprint in national and international markets.

Equally significant is the renewed focus on achieving self-reliance in protein production. The budget outlines a comprehensive strategy to expand poultry and piggery sectors through better breeding infrastructure, modern veterinary care, and direct farmer assistance. Assam's ambition to produce 6 million eggs daily-building on a remarkable 51 per cent growth recently-reflects a determined effort to bridge the demand-supply gap and reduce dependence on external sources.

The fisheries sector, too, occupies a prominent place in this growth narrative. With a target of reaching 10 lakh metric tonnes of fish production by 2030-31, Assam is positioning itself as the fisheries hub of Northeast India. The sector's recent 33 per cent growth underlines its potential not only as a source of livelihood but also as a critical contributor to nutritional security.

Access to institutional credit remains a cornerstone of agricultural progress, and the budget addresses this challenge head-on. By formulating a coordinated action plan with banks to resolve Rs 1,935 crore worth of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) NPAs, the government aims to restore credit flow to nearly 3.38 lakh farmers. This intervention is expected to revive rural investment and strengthen financial inclusion at the grassroots.

Export promotion emerges as another major thrust area. The emphasis on organic certification for high-value crops aligns with global demand trends, while proposed improvements in export logistics-including an air cargo facility in Guwahati with NABARD support-are likely to enhance Assam's competitiveness. Strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) under the Mukhya Mantri Utkarsh Yojana further reinforces the move towards collective marketing and better price realization.

Infrastructure development, particularly in irrigation, reflects a shift towards efficiency and sustainability. The introduction of a pressurised piped distribution network marks a departure from traditional open-channel systems. By minimizing water loss and ensuring timely delivery, this initiative aims to enhance agricultural resilience against climate variability. This initiative By minimising water loss and ensuring timely delivery, this initiative aims to enhance agricultural resilience against climate variability. to enhance agricultural resilience against climate variability by minimising water loss and ensuring timely delivery. The goal is to make agriculture more resilient in the face of climate variability.

At the same time, the budget continues to prioritize the welfare of small and marginal farmers. Ongoing support under the Chief Minister's Agricultural Instrument Scheme will facilitate greater mechanisation, while the provision of Rs 11,000 annually to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi offers crucial income support.

The allied sectors of dairy and sericulture also receive substantial attention. A Rs 500 crore programme for dairy expansion aims to raise daily milk production to 5.7 million litres, advancing the goal of self-sufficiency. Meanwhile, Mission Senehjori, with an outlay of Rs 400 crore and support from the Ministry of DoNER, seeks to establish Assam as a global hub for GI-tagged Golden Muga Silk-blending heritage with economic opportunity.

Emerging high-value sectors like agarwood have not been overlooked. The constitution of a Cabinet Task Force to prepare a comprehensive roadmap-from plantation to export-signals the government's intent to unlock the full potential of this niche industry and position Assam as a leader in premium agarwood products.

In a move that balances growth with equity, the budget enhances support for small tea growers by raising the agricultural income tax exemption threshold to Rs 10 lakh. At the same time, the reintroduction of taxation for larger entities, with revenues earmarked for the welfare of tea garden communities, reflects a nuanced and inclusive fiscal approach.

Interestingly, the budget also connects agriculture with culture and entrepreneurship. Efforts to regulate and promote traditional Assamese beverages, alongside the introduction of 'Assam Made Liquor', aim to formalise local industries and curb illegal practices. The proposal to establish Assamese cuisine outlets across major Indian cities further expands market opportunities while celebrating the state's culinary identity.

Overall, the Assam Budget 2026-27 presents a comprehensive and reform-orientated blueprint for agricultural transformation. By integrating production, processing, marketing, and cultural branding, it envisions a more resilient and globally competitive rural economy. The real test, however, will lie in effective implementation-ensuring that these ambitious initiatives translate into tangible benefits for farmers and stakeholders across the state.