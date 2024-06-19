Farming for greener Assam

Achyut Nema

(Consultant at Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare, Government of India)

Swarup Upadhyaya

(An alumni of Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat)

Carbon farming is a new approach of farming, also known as regenerative agriculture. It represents a transformative approach to farming that goes beyond crop production. Its core objective is to absorb carbon dioxide from atmosphere and store it in the soil through strategic agricultural practices. These practices aim at increasing the soil organic matter and minimizing soil disturbances through practices like zero tillage (sowing of seeds without digging the soil), mulching (covering the soil with various materials like straws) etc. It basically focuses on increasing overall agricultural productivity, improvement of soil health along with mitigation of climate change by enhancing carbon storage in the soil and reducing the greenhouse gas emissions. Carbon farming revolves around the concept of ‘carbon sequestration’. It also incentivizes the farmer for storage of carbon into the soil. And this also acts as a new stream of revenue for farmers apart from traditionally selling their farm produce.

Boasting the world’s largest area of agricultural land, India holds a significant 11% share globally. This vast resource positions India as a leader in carbon farming. Several companies, like Boomitra and Varaha, are already actively involved, offering technical advice and support to farmers venturing into this sustainable practice. Notably, the Tea Research Association’s collaboration with Boomitra allows its member estates to earn soil carbon credits, further incentivizing eco-friendly farming methods.

Till date the Government of Indiahas been issuing energy saving certificates to those companies which consume less than their maximum allotted energy. This certificate can also be traded with companies who consume higher than their maximum energy threshold. This incentivizes the reduction of energy consumption through financial means. Similarly, a carbon credit and offsets market is said to be developed jointly by the Ministry of Power and Ministry of Energy, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) as published in the PIB in May last year. The Bureau of Energy will be the nodal agency in the implementation of the carbon credit market scheme. Additionally, the Government has also announced the Green Credits programme. This comprehensive initiative goes beyond just carbon emissions, encompassing a broad range of environmental efforts like tree planting, air pollution reduction, sustainable agriculture, waste management, eco-friendly product labeling, water conservation, mangrove protection, and the construction of sustainable buildings. The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education will be the nodal agency in implementation of this Green Credits scheme. Once implemented, these schemes will significantly benefit carbon farmers. By adopting sustainable practices, farmers can generate carbon credits and sell them to participating agencies, creating a new revenue stream.

The natural environment of regions like Assam makes it a suitable for carbon sequestration. Abundant rainfall, fertile soil, and extended growing seasons foster robust plant growth. This maximizes carbon capture through photosynthesis. Precision farming techniques using drones and satellites further enhances this process by enabling data-driven management of resources. Moreover, Assam is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing market for sustainable practices. By adopting organic pesticides, bio-control agents, and bio fertilizers, farmers can contribute to carbon sequestration while meeting the rising demand for eco-friendly products. This shift towards sustainable agriculture has the potential to not only mitigate climate change but also to catalyze new economic opportunities in Assam through production and marketing of organic pesticides, bio fertilizers and bio control agents.

Small-scale farms currently pose a challenge in carbon trading. Limited funds can hinder investment in sustainable practices. Raising awareness among farmers and encouraging a shift from traditional methods are crucial but require overcoming the potential for yield decline. However, government support can make a significant difference. Financial assistance, training in organic farming and carbon management, and access to market information can empower these farmers. With these tools, carbon farming can become a viable option, generating additional income while mitigating climate change, improving soil health, and boosting biodiversity. It can keep our planet’s ecosystems buzzing with life, where every creature thrives.