Festive traditions: Tihar in Assam

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

Tihar, celebrated predominantly in Nepal, has also found a vibrant expression among the Nepali community in Assam, India. Known as Deepawali or Yamapanchak, this five-day festival is a rich tapestry of cultural traditions, rituals, and communal gatherings that reflect the values and heritage of the Nepali people. Tihar in Assam not only highlights the cultural ties that link the Nepali diaspora to their homeland but also showcases the unique adaptations that arise when traditions are celebrated in a different geographical and social context.

The festival begins with Kaag Tihar, dedicated to crows. This day is observed with the belief that crows are messengers of the divine and play a crucial role in the spiritual realm. In Assam, Nepali families start their celebrations by placing offerings of rice, sweets, and other treats on rooftops and in courtyards, inviting crows to partake in the feast. This act serves a dual purpose: it honours the crows, believed to ward off misfortune and invite blessings into the home, and it also fosters a sense of connection to the natural world. As crows gather to eat, families often gather around to watch, recounting stories and folklore associated with the birds, thus deepening their cultural roots.

The significance of Kaag Tihar transcends mere ritual. It embodies a philosophical understanding of life and death, reinforcing the belief that every creature plays a vital role in the cosmic order. Elders often share tales of how crows symbolise communication between the earthly and spiritual realms, imparting wisdom and guidance. Through this storytelling, families reinforce their cultural identity and ensure that the younger generation understands the meaning behind their traditions. The day is imbued with a spirit of reverence for all forms of life, teaching compassion and respect for nature, which are fundamental tenets of Nepali culture.

Following Kaag Tihar is Kukur Tihar, the day dedicated to honouring dogs. Dogs are considered sacred animals in Hinduism, and in the Nepali context, they are viewed as loyal companions and protectors. In Assam, this day is marked with special celebrations within Nepali households. Families adorn their pet dogs with garlands made of marigold flowers and apply red tika to their foreheads, symbolising their appreciation for these faithful companions.

The celebration extends beyond household pets to include stray dogs, reflecting the community’s ethos of compassion. Families prepare large quantities of food, ensuring that both their pets and local stray animals receive nourishment and care. This act is not only a demonstration of kindness but also a celebration of the bonds between humans and animals. It emphasises that all beings deserve love and respect, a value deeply rooted in Nepali traditions.

Kukur Tihar is often a day filled with laughter and joy as families gather to share food and stories about their dogs. This communal atmosphere fosters a sense of belonging and unity among families in the Nepali diaspora. It becomes a time to recount funny anecdotes and cherished memories, reinforcing the emotional bonds between family members and their pets. In many households, dogs are considered part of the family, and their well-being is paramount. By honouring dogs, families also celebrate loyalty, companionship, and the unconditional love that animals bring into their lives.

The third day of Tihar is marked by Gai Tihar, which focuses on honouring cows, followed by Laxmi Puja in the evening. Cows hold a revered status in Hindu culture, symbolising wealth and motherhood. In Assam, the day begins with families washing and decorating their cows with garlands and colourful tika, expressing gratitude for the role these animals play in their lives. Cows are offered fresh grass, sweets, and other treats, showcasing the deep respect and appreciation families have for them.

In the evening, families prepare for Laxmi Puja, the worship of the goddess of wealth. This part of the celebration is particularly significant, as families clean their homes and decorate entryways with intricate rangoli designs made from coloured powders and flower petals. The atmosphere becomes filled with anticipation as families light oil lamps and candles to illuminate their homes, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and inviting prosperity into their lives.

The rituals associated with Laxmi Puja are performed with great devotion. Families gather to recite prayers, sing devotional songs, and make offerings to the goddess, seeking her blessings for abundance and success. In Assamese Nepali communities, Laxmi Puja also becomes a time for communal bonding. Neighbours often visit each other, sharing sweets and festive greetings, reinforcing social ties, and fostering a sense of community. The celebration of Gai Tihar and Laxmi Puja encapsulates the values of gratitude, respect, and togetherness, highlighting the importance of both individual and communal prosperity.

The fourth day of Tihar, while traditionally known for Govardhan Puja, sees many Nepali families in Assam observing Mha Puja, particularly among the Newar community. Mha Puja, or self-worship, involves creating a mandala, a geometric design made from coloured powders, symbolising the universe. Individuals sit in front of their mandalas and offer prayers for personal well-being and prosperity. This ritual emphasises self-reflection and the importance of inner harmony, aligning with the spiritual values deeply rooted in Nepali culture.

In Assam, Mha Puja becomes an occasion for introspection and renewal. Families gather to share meals, reinforcing the significance of communal bonds while also focusing on individual aspirations. This dual aspect of celebration fosters a sense of identity within the Nepali community, allowing individuals to embrace their cultural heritage while navigating their lives in a different environment. The act of self-worth during Mha Puja highlights the balance between communal and personal well-being, reinforcing the notion that individual growth contributes to the collective strength of the community.

The festival culminates with Bhai Tika, a day dedicated to celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. In Assam, this observance is filled with warmth and affection, as sisters apply tika on their brothers’ foreheads, symbolising their love and prayers for their well-being. Brothers, in return, express their gratitude by offering gifts to their sisters, reaffirming their commitment to protect and support them.

The emotional significance of Bhai Tika resonates deeply within families, as this day provides an opportunity to express love and appreciation for one another. The rituals involve sharing food, exchanging blessings, and recounting memories, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration. The emphasis on sibling relationships during Bhai Tika reflects the broader cultural value placed on family ties in Nepali society, where relationships are cherished and nurtured.

The celebration of Tihar in Assam transcends mere rituals; it is a time for fostering social cohesion within the Nepali community. As families gather to celebrate, they share food, participate in rituals, and strengthen their cultural identity. The communal aspect of Tihar enhances the sense of belonging among families, creating a supportive environment where traditions are upheld and passed down through generations.

Moreover, Tihar in Assam serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining cultural roots, even in a foreign land. For many Nepalis living in Assam, the festival becomes an occasion to reflect on their identity and the values that connect them to their homeland. It reinforces a sense of belonging, allowing individuals to feel anchored in their cultural heritage while embracing the diversity of their surroundings.

The celebration of Tihar also embodies a synthesis of local customs and Nepali traditions. In Assam, Nepali families often incorporate Assamese elements into their celebrations, such as using local flowers for garlands or preparing regional dishes alongside traditional Nepali delicacies. This blending of cultures enriches the festival, making it a vibrant showcase of shared experiences that transcends ethnic boundaries. The interplay of customs highlights the beauty of cultural exchange, fostering a sense of unity among diverse communities.

In addition to its cultural significance, Tihar also holds deeper meanings related to hope, renewal, and the cyclical nature of life. As families engage in acts of worship and gratitude, they reflect on the blessings they have received and express hopes for the future. The festival symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, reinforcing the idea that hope and positivity can prevail even in challenging times. The illumination of homes with diyas and lights serves as a metaphor for resilience and the strength of community bonds.

The role of Tihar in promoting social cohesion within the Nepali community in Assam is also noteworthy. During the festival, neighbours and friends come together to celebrate, share meals, and support one another. This collective engagement fosters a sense of pride and identity, creating a resilient community that can navigate the complexities of life in a multicultural society. Through the observance of Tihar, Nepali families in Assam continue to celebrate their identity, honour their roots, and strengthen the bonds that connect them to each other and to their cultural heritage.

As the festivities come to a close, Tihar leaves a lasting impression on the hearts and minds of those who celebrate it. The memories created during this time—filled with laughter, love, and gratitude—serve as a reminder of the importance of family, community, and the values that define the Nepali way of life. For the Nepali diaspora in Assam, Tihar is not just a festival; it is a profound expression of their cultural identity, resilience, and unity.

In conclusion, Tihar in Assam is a celebration that encapsulates the essence of Nepali culture while also embracing the local context. Through its rituals, communal gatherings, and acts of kindness, the festival fosters a sense of belonging and reinforces the values of compassion, gratitude, and unity. As families come together to honour their traditions and celebrate their shared heritage, Tihar becomes a powerful reminder of the strength of community and the enduring bonds of love and support that transcend geographical boundaries.