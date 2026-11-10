Fire safety begins with prevention

Widespread outbreak of fire incidents during Diwali and Kali Puja celebrations in Assam pushing Fire and Emergency Services across the state to limit, has laid bare serious gaps in public awareness of fire prevention and safety. Rise in death toll in the incident of fire at an Oil India Limited facility to four also exposes critical gaps in industrial fire safety measures in the state which is a cause for grave concern. Irresponsible bursting of crackers is found to be one of the suspected reasons behind outbreak of several major fire outbreaks on Diwali night. These incidents have made conducting fire safety audit in all public and commercial spaces and raising the awareness on fire safety and prevention among all sections of the society all the more necessary. The Fire and Emergency Services, Assam (FESA) conducting thorough investigations into each fire incident is crucial to update its advisories and upgrade emergency response system accordingly. The alarming incidents of bursting of crackers on roads and streets endangering pedestrians and occupants of vehicles alike exposes both irresponsible behaviour of a section of people and the failure of the administration to prevent them. The Diwali festivity involves lighting of earthen lamps and electric lights in which slight carelessness can cause devastating fire incidents. Yet, many people fail to take the required precaution. Elder members in a family can significantly enhance safety by cautioning younger members to adopt necessary precautions and remain vigilant throughout the festivities. Families that instil the habit of strictly adhering to basic fire safety measures help inculcate the habit of adopting adequate safety measures during festivals and special occasions. The rationale behind FESA and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority organising fire safety weeks in public institutions and among general population is to foster the culture of fire safety, preparedness and risk awareness. The success of these awareness drives hinges on awareness campaigns reaching every member in a household or an institution, beyond periodic observances, encouraging them to incorporate fire safety precautions in their everyday routines. Crowds gathering near the sites of major fire incidents, blocking the path of fire safety vehicles and disrupting emergency services of fire safety personnel, remain a common sight, highlighting a glaring lack of civic responsibility and emergency response system. At the same time, the role of Good Samaritans, who risk their lives to rescue victims and provide immediate assistance to the affected household members before the arrival of fire service teams, deserves recognition. They can be roped in by FESA and ASDMA to spearhead community awareness and first team of trained responders. Chronic and worsening traffic congestions in Guwahati and various towns in the state poses major obstacle in smooth movement of fire safety vehicles, and hinders deployment of fire safety vehicles and refilling during outbreak of emergency. The depletion of public and private ponds, which serve as crucial water reservoir for refilling fire service vehicles during emergencies, has increased the challenge for FESA. Lessons must be learnt from this challenge faced in Guwahati to undertake planned measures for conservation of such water reservoir for increasing efficiency of fire safety vehicles during emergencies in other towns. Rising incidents of cylinder blasts causing outbreak of major fire and claiming lives call for increasing frequency of awareness campaign on safety habits in households and commercial kitchens, and remaining vigilant against gas leakage is the most effective way to eliminate the risk of cylinder explosion. As floods and landslides are seasonal and earthquakes are unpredictable, awareness of these disasters often fades over time or soon after the impact of these disasters weakens. In sharp contrast, the use of fire being an integral part of daily life, building awareness on fire prevention can serve as a constant reminder of the importance of preparedness for other disasters as well. The rescue and relief operations follow after disaster outbreaks. Therefore, precautionary and preventive measures play the most crucial role in preventable hazards like fire and reduce pressure on FESA, enabling it to remain optimally prepared for major fire incidents. Rapid expansion of Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Silchar cities and various towns across the state demand equipping FESA with more equipment and adequate staff. Nevertheless, strong community awareness on fire prevention remains the first line of defence against fire hazards and the most effective means of reducing avoidable fire accidents and losses. Community and police vigilance against irresponsible acts in public spaces that increase the risks of fire outbreak must be strengthened to increase the safety level. It is equally important that those found indulging in irresponsible acts that heighten fire outbreak risks are dealt with firmly to deter similar behaviour. Deployment of fire safety vehicles to extinguish the blaze cannot cure the underlying ailment of poor fire safety awareness. Prevention is better than cure and must remain the guiding principle of fire safety.