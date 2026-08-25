Fixing India’s Skill Gap

India’s efforts to skill its youth are crucial for transforming the country’s demographic dividend into a demographic advantage. This will prevent the country’s demographic dividend from becoming a demographic burden. Unless young people enter the labour market with the skills that industries demand, unemployability will continue to be a significant barrier to harnessing the demographic advantage and integrating the youth workforce into productive sectors that drive accelerated growth. As digital and other modern technologies have heavily disrupted the production system, only those with the required skills to match technological advancements will be considered employable by the industry. Continuous upskilling of the existing workforce and future skilling have become indispensable for sustaining productivity, competitiveness and resilience. The NITI Aayog has emphasised that improving skills is crucial for India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, urging states to evaluate their current skill-building programmes and check whether their young workers have the necessary skills to be hired in various industries. The NITI Aayog’s latest study report, ‘Reimagining Skilling for Viksit Bharat@2047’, released earlier this month, has listed recurring barriers blocking skilling momentum and also offers a roadmap to overcome them. The study undertaken by the apex policy think tank found that “degrees are often pursued for prestige or government exam eligibility, while vocational and online pathways continue to face low trust and social stigma.” Thousands of students graduating with degrees in various subjects and disciplines find themselves in long queues of unemployed youth seeking government jobs or joining the extensive list of candidates applying for various vacancies, strongly supporting this finding and demonstrating that degrees do not guarantee employment in the rapidly changing labour market. If we don’t close the gap between what students learn in school and the skills that industries need, we will miss the chance to involve young people in local production, which is essential for making India more competitive and reducing reliance on imports. In Assam and other northeastern states, the low industrial base and distress in the agriculture sector create a double burden for some youth who migrate out of the region without acquiring the skills that industries there rapidly demand, while those who remain prioritise obtaining a formal degree over vocational skill training. Both factors continue to hinder the region’s ability to create a workforce pool equipped with current and future skills, limiting the capacity of youth to meet the skill demands of industries not only in other states but also from those industries that have begun shifting their production bases to the region and those interested in investing there. The NITI Aayog’s study highlights stark findings: “At the system level, learning and delivery models remain overly theoretical and weakly aligned with workplace needs, with limited practical exposure, proof of work, and job-readiness support or entrepreneurship pathways.” This report reminds the policymakers that Indian classrooms cannot continue to produce mere degree holders who are not prepared for the new realities of the digital and other technology-driven economy. One of the core reforms in skilling efforts suggested in the report is that skilling must begin early and be embedded within the school system to shape employability, choice, and progression later in life. While this was the rationale behind introducing vocational education in schools, the objective remained unachieved as the school education ecosystem failed to enthuse students, teachers and parents about the importance of early skilling. The report pointed out that while National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) provide guidance on integrating vocational education and employability skills from Grade 6, implementation remains limited, with fewer than 1 in 12 secondary schools offering vocational subjects. It identifies the fragmentation and underutilisation of training facilities, workshops, labs, hostels, and community spaces across departments and sectors as factors that limit access and scale in the current skills ecosystem. It also emphasises the need to find, map, digitise, and make existing assets available for shared use to improve their use and make them more accessible without requiring a lot of money. This is a practical suggestion for how to solve the problem of enabling infrastructure without putting a lot of strain on the budget. NITI Aayog’s recommendation for priority actions such as shifting from generic degrees to applied, industry-aligned specialisations, scaling work-integrated and apprenticeship-embedded degree programmes, and expanding flexible, modular, and earn-while-you-learn formats is timely advice to the central and state governments to restructure education and skill-building ecosystems. It is crucial to prioritise implementing these recommendations to ensure that Indian youth are equipped for an innovative, technology-driven industrial landscape, rather than for jobs that are rapidly disappearing. It is crucial to address the structural mismatch between educational curricula and the skill sets demanded by the modern production system to ensure that the next generation of the workforce is prepared to thrive in an economy shaped by automation and artificial intelligence.