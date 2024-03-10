Flexing tomorrow: The emergence of flexible electronics

Dr. Dulen Saikia

(dulen.s@rediffmail.com)

Have you ever thought about electronics that can bend, fold, or roll up like paper?

It might seem like it’s from a science fiction movie, but flexible electronics are no longer just an idea or a concept—they’re becoming real, and they’re ready to change how we use technology.

Flexible electronics, also called flex electronics or flex circuits, are electronic circuits and devices made on bendable materials like plastics or organic substances, in contrast to regular electronics, which predominantly rely on rigid materials. Distinguishing themselves from traditional electronics, flexible electronics possess the remarkable ability to bend without fracturing, expand or stretch, and seamlessly adapt to the surface they are applied to. This distinctive flexibility arises from the desire for electronics that can adapt to the contours of our bodies, environments, and varying shapes.

Flexible displays stand at the forefront of this technological revolution, offering numerous benefits that shape the future of consumer electronics. By incorporating flexible displays, manufacturers enhance the durability and longevity of their products, providing users with more robust and dependable experiences. Flexible electronics extend beyond consumer electronics, poised to revolutionise sectors ranging from healthcare to automotive industries. Their transformative potential has garnered widespread attention, reshaping the landscape of technology and innovation.

Imagine a world where devices effortlessly twist and turn to suit our needs. This is the promise of flexible electronics. Unlike their bulky and rigid counterparts, these devices are remarkably thin, lightweight, and compact, capable of movement without risk of breakage. Furthermore, they boast minimal power requirements and generate negligible heat.

The mechanics behind the magic:

Have you ever wondered how exactly these flexible electronic devices work their magic? It’s all about the materials. The functionality of flexible electronics relies heavily on their construction materials. Flexible electronics are built on a base made of flexible plastics, like polyimide or transparent conductive polyester film. Following this, the devices are infused with specialised inks containing semiconductors, dielectrics, metal nanoparticles, graphene, and other cutting-edge materials, along with advanced printing technologies. This infusion triggers a remarkable transformation, turning them into electronic marvels with the extraordinary capability to bend reality itself. These innovations are made possible by progress in materials science, nanotechnology, and manufacturing, allowing electronic components to take unconventional shapes without losing functionality.

Market dynamics:

Flexible electronics are in high demand for their ability to bend and design freely. This design flexibility opens up opportunities to create new and innovative products, pushing beyond the constraints of traditional device designs. Being lightweight and compact, they excel in portable applications for healthcare, fitness, and military uses. In fact, flexible electronics are revolutionising portable and wearable devices with their adaptability, lightweight design, and resilience to breakage. Their remarkable energy efficiency allows them to seamlessly integrate into unconventional shapes like smart textiles and flexible displays, unlocking limitless creative design possibilities. Moreover, their cost-effective production, minimal heat emission, and versatility for wearables and implants emphasise their widespread adoption across diverse industries, signalling a significant advancement in technological integration and innovation.

As the demand for flexible electronics continues to grow, the global market is experiencing significant expansion. The market, segmented across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World, is forecast to reach unprecedented heights. Analysts anticipate substantial growth, with the market increasing from USD 26.94 billion in 2022 to a projected USD 54.07 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% between 2023 and 2030. The Asia Pacific region, in particular, is expected to play a crucial role, holding nearly 63% of the total market share and maintaining dominance throughout the forecast period. Organisations like IDTechEx provide an even more optimistic outlook, foreseeing growth from 29.28 billion US dollars in 2017 to a staggering 73.43 billion US dollars in 2027. This trajectory underscores the growing significance of flexible electronics on a global scale.

Prominent players in flexible electronics include Samsung, known for foldable displays; LG Display for flexible OLED in smartphones and TVs; and innovators like Royole in foldable smartphones and sensors. Companies such as FlexEnable specialise in diverse flexible solutions, while OLEDWorks excels in OLED technology, particularly in flexible lighting. Industry leaders like Apple, BOE, Sony, and E-Ink are significantly investing in flexible electronics. Concurrently, emerging players such as PragmatIC Printing and Thin Film Electronics are strategically focusing on the development and implementation of integrated circuits within the flexible electronics sector. This highlights the dynamic and diverse scenery of the flexible electronics industry, where established giants and innovative newcomers collaboratively contribute to its continuous advancement.

India’s role in the revolution:

As the field evolves, staying up-to-date is crucial. India is actively advancing in flexible electronics development, with numerous research institutions and companies contributing to progress in this innovative technology. With a strong scientific community and a growing emphasis on innovation, India has played a significant role in the advancement of flexible electronics. This progress underscores the country’s growing capabilities in scientific research and innovation. Supported by government initiatives, academic collaborations, and industry partnerships, India is poised to make substantial contributions to the global flexible electronics landscape. Challenges related to infrastructure and human resource development can be addressed through collaborative efforts, paving the way for India to emerge as a leader in flexible electronics research and technology. The Indian government recognises the importance of flexible electronics in driving innovation and economic growth, as reflected in initiatives like the National Mission on Flexible Electronics (NMFE), which aims to enhance local manufacturing, research, and skill development in this sector.

Environmental impact and sustainability:

Flexible electronics offer significant benefits for both mankind and the environment. They facilitate the development of wearable medical devices that monitor vital signs, deliver personalised treatments, and improve patient comfort, especially for chronic conditions. Their lightweight design and minimal energy requirements make them more energy-efficient than traditional electronics, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impacts. Moreover, their durability extends device lifespan, minimising electronic waste. Additionally, the manufacturing process for flexible electronics typically uses fewer materials, conserving resources and reducing environmental strain. Their innovative applications in renewable energy, environmental monitoring, and sustainable agriculture enable more efficient and eco-friendly practices. In conclusion, flexible electronics aren’t just fascinating—they’re also instrumental in meeting our technological needs while promoting environmental stewardship. They represent a harmonious blend of innovation and sustainability, benefiting both humanity and the planet.