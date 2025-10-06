Floods and Reservoirs

The Government of Assam’s plans to control Brahmaputra floods by integrating natural wetlands and creating a number of new wetland reservoirs received a big boost last week with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approving a pilot project and agreeing to provide much-needed funds for the same. As reported, the initiative aims to restore and rejuvenate degraded wetlands, allowing them to store excess floodwaters, reduce river pressure, and mitigate erosion. This nature-based solution will increase water retention, improve the health of the aquatic ecosystem, and create economic opportunities through enhanced fisheries and cultivable land. As has been reported, while the Centre has approved the pilot wetland restoration project, which is estimated to cost Rs 692 crore, Delhi has also agreed to provide 75% of the funds, leaving the remaining 25% to the state government. The project, as has been stated, will focus on as many as 24 degraded wetlands in nine districts along the Brahmaputra river system. The plan involves a mix of structural and non-structural measures to enhance water retention capacity. In this context it is important to note that large tracts of wetlands, particularly in central and western Assam, have come under encroachment of illegal migrants having roots in erstwhile East Bengal, erstwhile East Pakistan and present-day Bangladesh, and their fast-multiplying progeny. This in turn has reduced the space for additional water coming down the Brahmaputra and its 100-plus tributaries during the monsoon months. Additionally, it is on record that riverbank erosion has also intensified in Assam following encroachment of the riverbank stretches by the immigrants. Prior to the arrival of these land-hungry immigrants, natural vegetation of various tall grasses, including reeds, had provided a natural protection to the riverbanks. During the Congress governments, a large number of immigrants were also given land settlement pattas in the sar areas in the heart of the mighty Brahmaputra, which in turn had led to dangerous deflection of the water current, causing large-scale erosion along the banks. As the Government of Assam is preparing to implement the Rs 692-crore worth pilot project, it should also consider looking at the encroachment pattern in the wetlands and how such encroachment has led to floods in Assam and caused serious loss to property, infrastructure and human lives year in and year out. Eviction of encroachers from wetlands, as has been done in the case of reserve forests, is what is simultaneously required.