Food safety, security and India

Nihar Ranjan Bhuyan

(bhuyannihar0020@gmail.com)

India faces a double challenge in its relationship with food, as it feeds more than 1.4 billion people. The first is food security: making sure every citizen has reliable access to enough nutritious food. The second is food safety: making sure that what reaches the plate is free from contamination, adulteration and harm. Policy has often treated these as separate agendas, but in practice they are inseparable. Food that is available but unsafe does not nourish, and food that is safe but unaffordable does not protect.

From scarcity to sufficiency

India’s food security story begins with scarcity. In the 1960s, recurring shortages and dependence on imported grain pushed the country towards the Green Revolution, which raised wheat and rice output through high-yielding varieties, irrigation and fertiliser use. Alongside it came the Public Distribution System (PDS), the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and minimum support prices, which together built a procurement-and-distribution machine of enormous scale.

Today India is a net exporter of several agricultural commodities and holds substantial grain stocks. The National Food Security Act (NFSA) of 2013 turned entitlements into legal rights, covering roughly two-thirds of the population with subsidised foodgrains, along with provisions for school meals, maternity benefits and child nutrition through schemes such as the Mid-Day Meal (now PM POSHAN) and the Integrated Child Development Services. Since the pandemic, free food grain distribution to priority households has further widened the safety net.

Yet sufficiency in grain is not the same as nutrition security. Surveys such as the National Family Health Survey continue to show high levels of stunting, wasting and anaemia among children and women. Diets remain heavily cereal-based, with limited access to pulses, vegetables, fruit, eggs and dairy for poorer households. The focus has transitioned from calorie intake to food quality, highlighting the importance of food safety.

The safety gap

Food safety in India is governed primarily by the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which consolidated a patchwork of older laws and created the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The Authority sets standards, regulates licensing and registration of food businesses, and coordinates enforcement with state food safety officers.

It faces a variety of challenges related to adulteration. Milk diluted or chemically altered, spices coloured with industrial dyes, edible oils mixed with cheaper substitutes and sweets made with substandard ingredients are recurring concerns, especially around festival seasons when demand surges. Secondly, chemical residues. Regulators and importers abroad have periodically focused on excess pesticide residues in vegetables, fruit, and tea, along with contaminants like heavy metals and mycotoxins in grains and spices. Thirdly, microbial contamination. Unsafe water, poor hygiene and weak cold chains contribute to food-borne illness, which falls hardest on children and the poor. Fourth, informal markets. Street vendors, small shops, and unorganised producers, who are difficult to license, inspect, and train, sell a large proportion of food. Fifth, packaged and processed food. Rising consumption of ultra-processed products has raised questions about labelling, high levels of salt, sugar and fat, and the accuracy of health claims.

Enforcement capacity is the common thread. Many states have too few food safety officers and under-equipped laboratories, and slow testing weakens deterrence. Penalties exist, but prosecutions are lengthy and convictions relatively rare.

Where the two agendas collide

The overlap between security and safety is most visible in the programs meant to protect the vulnerable. Mid-day meals and Anganwadi feeding depend on safe storage, clean kitchens and trained cooks; lapses have occasionally led to mass illness among schoolchildren, undermining public trust in the very schemes designed to help them. Fortification of rice, wheat flour, oil and salt, promoted to tackle micronutrient deficiencies, demands strict quality control to deliver benefits without risk.

The PDS faces its own safety issues, from grain storage losses and pest infestation to leakage and quality complaints.

Regional realities, including

the Northeast

States such as Assam and its neighbours illustrate how national policy meets local conditions. Floods, difficult terrain and dispersed settlements complicate procurement, storage and distribution. A strong tradition of local markets, fermented foods, fish and dried products offers dietary diversity and livelihoods but also needs tailored safety guidance, since informal supply chains rarely fit templates designed for urban packaged food. Tea-growing regions grapple with issues related to pesticide use and residue compliance, while fish and meat markets rely on hygiene and cold storage, which are often lacking.

What reform could look like

Several directions stand out. First, strengthening testing and enforcement: more accredited laboratories, mobile testing units, better-trained officers and faster adjudication. Second, risk-based inspection, concentrating scarce resources on high-risk products and businesses rather than spreading them thinly. Third, initiatives like Eat Right India and the Clean Street Food Hub programme rely on training and certification rather than punishment alone and can be scaled through local bodies and self-help groups.

Fourth, better labelling and consumer awareness. Clear front-of-pack labels, accurate claims and public information help consumers make informed choices and reward responsible producers. Fifth, investing in the supply chain: cold storage, warehousing, food processing and farm-level practices such as integrated pest management reduce both losses and contamination. Finally, transparency and accountability: publishing test results and enforcement data allows citizens, researchers and the press to hold the system to account.

The road ahead

India has shown that it can organise food on a scale that few countries can match. The next phase of the challenge is less about producing more and more about producing and delivering food that is safe, diverse and nutritious. Climate change, which threatens yields and raises the risk of pests, toxins and waterborne disease, will test the system further.

Food security without food safety is a hollow promise, and food safety without access leaves millions outside its protection. Treating them as a single agenda, backed by credible institutions, adequate funding and informed citizens, is the surest way to ensure that every Indian plate is both full and safe.

New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings

— Lao Tzu